Show a bootsplash during app startup. Hide it when you are ready.

For migration from the v3, check the MIGRATION.md guide.

Support

version react-native version 4.0.0+ 0.65.0+ 3.0.0+ 0.63.0+

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-bootsplash $ yarn add react-native-bootsplash

Don't forget going into the ios directory to execute a pod install .

🆘 Manual linking

Because this package targets React Native 0.65.0+, you probably don't need to link it manually. But if you have a special case, follow these additional instructions:

👀 See manual linking instructions iOS Add this line to your ios/Podfile file, then run pod install . target 'YourAwesomeProject' do pod 'RNBootSplash' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-bootsplash' end Android Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-bootsplash' project ( ':react-native-bootsplash' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bootsplash/android' ) Add the implementation line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle : dependencies { implementation project ( ':react-native-bootsplash' ) } Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java : import com.zoontek.rnbootsplash.RNBootSplashPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ( "UnnecessaryLocalVariable" ) List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList( this ).getPackages(); packages.add( new RNBootSplashPackage()); return packages; } }

Setup

Assets generation

In order to speed up the setup, we provide a CLI to generate assets, create the Android Drawable XML file and the iOS Storyboard file automatically ✨.

$ npx react-native generate-bootsplash -- help $ yarn react-native generate-bootsplash -- help

The command can take multiple arguments:

yarn react-native generate-bootsplash <logoPath> Generate a launch screen using an original logo file Options: --background-color <color> color used as launch screen background ( in hexadecimal format) (default: "#fff" ) --logo-width <width> logo width at @1x ( in dp - we recommend approximately ~100) (default: 100) --assets-path [path] path to your static assets directory (useful to require the logo file in JS) --flavor <flavor> [android only] flavor build variant (outputs in an android resource directory other than "main" ) -h, -- help output usage information

Full command usage example

yarn react-native generate-bootsplash assets/bootsplash_logo_original.png \ --background-color=F5FCFF \ --logo-width=100 \ --assets-path=assets \ --flavor=main

Using an SVG

You might want to use SVG as input file. For that, you can install a CLI tool to convert your logo first:

$ brew install librsvg $ rsvg-convert -w 3000 bootsplash_logo.svg bootsplash_logo.png $ react-native generate-bootsplash bootsplash_logo.png $ rm bootsplash_logo.png

This tool relies on the naming conventions that are used in the /example project and will therefore create the following files:

assets/bootsplash_logo.png assets/bootsplash_logo@1,5x.png assets/bootsplash_logo@2x.png assets/bootsplash_logo@3x.png assets/bootsplash_logo@4x.png android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml (creation and edition) android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-hdpi/bootsplash_logo.png android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-mdpi/bootsplash_logo.png android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xxhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xxxhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png ios/YourProjectName/BootSplash.storyboard ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo.png ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo@2x.png ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo@3x.png

iOS

⚠️ Only .storyboard files are supported (Apple has deprecated other methods in April 2020).

Edit the ios/YourProjectName/AppDelegate.m file:

Set the BootSplash.storyboard as launch screen file:

Drag and drop the file Create folder reference Set as Launch Screen File

Android

As this library only support Android 6+, you probably have to edit your android/build.gradle file:

buildscript { ext { buildToolsVersion = "30.0.2" minSdkVersion = 23 compileSdkVersion = 31 targetSdkVersion = 31

Then edit your android/app/build.gradle file:

dependencies { implementation fileTree (dir: "libs" , include : [ "*.jar" ]) implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" implementation "androidx.core:core-splashscreen:1.0.0-beta01"

Edit your android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml file:

< resources > < style name = "AppTheme" parent = "Theme.AppCompat.DayNight.NoActionBar" > </ style > < style name = "BootTheme" parent = "Theme.SplashScreen" > < item name = "windowSplashScreenBackground" > @color/bootsplash_background </ item > < item name = "windowSplashScreenAnimatedIcon" > @mipmap/bootsplash_logo </ item > < item name = "postSplashScreenTheme" > @style/AppTheme </ item > </ style > </ resources >

Edit your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file:

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "com.rnbootsplashexample" > < application android:name = ".MainApplication" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:icon = "@mipmap/ic_launcher" android:roundIcon = "@mipmap/ic_launcher_round" android:allowBackup = "false" android:theme = "@style/BootTheme" > < activity android:name = ".MainActivity" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:configChanges = "keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize|uiMode" android:launchMode = "singleTask" android:windowSoftInputMode = "adjustResize" android:exported = "true" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity > </ application > </ manifest >

Finally edit your android/app/src/main/java/com/yourprojectname/MainActivity.java file:

import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import com.facebook.react.ReactActivityDelegate; import com.zoontek.rnbootsplash.RNBootSplash; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected ReactActivityDelegate createReactActivityDelegate () { return new ReactActivityDelegate( this , getMainComponentName()) { protected void loadApp (String appKey) { RNBootSplash.init(MainActivity. this ); super .loadApp(appKey); } }; } }

API

Method type

type hide = ( config?: { fade?: boolean } ) => Promise < void >;

Usage

import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash" ; RNBootSplash.hide(); RNBootSplash.hide({ fade : true });

Method type

type VisibilityStatus = "visible" | "hidden" | "transitioning" ; type getVisibilityStatus = () => Promise <VisibilityStatus>;

Usage

import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash" ; RNBootSplash.getVisibilityStatus().then( ( status ) => console .log(status));

Real world example

import React, { useEffect } from "react" ; import { Text } from "react-native" ; import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash" ; function App ( ) { useEffect( () => { const init = async () => { }; init().finally( async () => { await RNBootSplash.hide({ fade : true }); console .log( "Bootsplash has been hidden successfully" ); }); }, []); return < Text > My awesome app </ Text > ; }

🤙 A more complex example is available in the /example folder.

Using React Navigation

If you are using React Navigation, you can hide the splash screen once the navigation container and all children have finished mounting by using the onReady function.

import React from "react" ; import { NavigationContainer } from "@react-navigation/native" ; import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash" ; function App ( ) { return ( < NavigationContainer onReady = {() => RNBootSplash.hide()}> {/* content */} </ NavigationContainer > ); }

Testing with Jest

Testing code which uses this library requires some setup since we need to mock the native methods.

To add the mocks, create a file jest/setup.js (or any other file name) containing the following code:

jest.mock( "react-native-bootsplash" , () => { return { show : jest.fn().mockResolvedValueOnce(), getVisibilityStatus : jest.fn().mockResolvedValue( "hidden" ), }; });

After that, we need to add the setup file in the jest config. You can add it under setupFiles option in your jest config file:

{ "setupFiles" : [ "<rootDir>/jest/setup.js" ] }