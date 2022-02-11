Show a bootsplash during app startup. Hide it when you are ready.
For migration from the v3, check the
MIGRATION.md guide.
|version
|react-native version
|4.0.0+
|0.65.0+
|3.0.0+
|0.63.0+
$ npm install --save react-native-bootsplash
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-bootsplash
Don't forget going into the
ios directory to execute a
pod install.
Because this package targets React Native 0.65.0+, you probably don't need to link it manually. But if you have a special case, follow these additional instructions:
Add this line to your
ios/Podfile file, then run
pod install.
target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
# …
pod 'RNBootSplash', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-bootsplash'
end
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-bootsplash'
project(':react-native-bootsplash').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bootsplash/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
// ...
implementation project(':react-native-bootsplash')
}
MainApplication.java:
import com.zoontek.rnbootsplash.RNBootSplashPackage; // <- add the RNBootSplashPackage import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// …
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// …
packages.add(new RNBootSplashPackage());
return packages;
}
// …
}
In order to speed up the setup, we provide a CLI to generate assets, create the Android Drawable XML file and the iOS Storyboard file automatically ✨.
$ npx react-native generate-bootsplash --help
# --- or ---
$ yarn react-native generate-bootsplash --help
The command can take multiple arguments:
yarn react-native generate-bootsplash <logoPath>
Generate a launch screen using an original logo file
Options:
--background-color <color> color used as launch screen background (in hexadecimal format) (default: "#fff")
--logo-width <width> logo width at @1x (in dp - we recommend approximately ~100) (default: 100)
--assets-path [path] path to your static assets directory (useful to require the logo file in JS)
--flavor <flavor> [android only] flavor build variant (outputs in an android resource directory other than "main")
-h, --help output usage information
yarn react-native generate-bootsplash assets/bootsplash_logo_original.png \
--background-color=F5FCFF \
--logo-width=100 \
--assets-path=assets \
--flavor=main
You might want to use SVG as input file. For that, you can install a CLI tool to convert your logo first:
$ brew install librsvg # available on macOS
$ rsvg-convert -w 3000 bootsplash_logo.svg bootsplash_logo.png # create a large PNG with generous leeway for 4x Android xxxhdpi devices
$ react-native generate-bootsplash bootsplash_logo.png
$ rm bootsplash_logo.png # optionally, clean up the PNG
This tool relies on the naming conventions that are used in the
/example project and will therefore create the following files:
# Only if --assets-path was specified
assets/bootsplash_logo.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@1,5x.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@2x.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@3x.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@4x.png
android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml (creation and edition)
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-hdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-mdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xxhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xxxhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
ios/YourProjectName/BootSplash.storyboard
ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo.png
ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo@2x.png
ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo@3x.png
⚠️ Only
.storyboard files are supported (Apple has deprecated other methods in April 2020).
Edit the
ios/YourProjectName/AppDelegate.m file:
#import "AppDelegate.h"
#import <React/RCTBridge.h>
#import <React/RCTBundleURLProvider.h>
#import <React/RCTRootView.h>
#import "RNBootSplash.h" // <- add the header import
@implementation AppDelegate
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
// …
rootViewController.view = rootView;
self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
[self.window makeKeyAndVisible];
[RNBootSplash initWithStoryboard:@"BootSplash" rootView:rootView]; // <- initialization using the storyboard file name
return YES;
}
Set the
BootSplash.storyboard as launch screen file:
|Drag and drop the file
|Create folder reference
|Set as Launch Screen File
android/build.gradle file:
buildscript {
ext {
buildToolsVersion = "30.0.2"
minSdkVersion = 23 // <- AndroidX splashscreen has basic support for 21 (only the background color), so 23 is best
compileSdkVersion = 31 // <- set at least 31
targetSdkVersion = 31 // <- set at least 31
// …
android/app/build.gradle file:
dependencies {
implementation fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"])
//noinspection GradleDynamicVersion
implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
implementation "androidx.core:core-splashscreen:1.0.0-beta01" // Add this line
// …
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml file:
<resources>
<style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.DayNight.NoActionBar">
<!-- Your base theme customization -->
</style>
<!-- BootTheme should inherit from Theme.SplashScreen -->
<style name="BootTheme" parent="Theme.SplashScreen">
<item name="windowSplashScreenBackground">@color/bootsplash_background</item>
<item name="windowSplashScreenAnimatedIcon">@mipmap/bootsplash_logo</item>
<item name="postSplashScreenTheme">@style/AppTheme</item>
</style>
</resources>
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="com.rnbootsplashexample">
<!-- … -->
<application
android:name=".MainApplication"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher"
android:roundIcon="@mipmap/ic_launcher_round"
android:allowBackup="false"
android:theme="@style/BootTheme"> <!-- Replace @style/AppTheme with @style/BootTheme -->
<activity
android:name=".MainActivity"
android:label="@string/app_name"
android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize|uiMode"
android:launchMode="singleTask"
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize"
android:exported="true"> <!-- Add android:exported="true" -->
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" />
</intent-filter>
</activity>
</application>
</manifest>
android/app/src/main/java/com/yourprojectname/MainActivity.java file:
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivityDelegate; // <- add this necessary import
import com.zoontek.rnbootsplash.RNBootSplash; // <- add this necessary import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
// …
@Override
protected ReactActivityDelegate createReactActivityDelegate() {
return new ReactActivityDelegate(this, getMainComponentName()) {
@Override
protected void loadApp(String appKey) {
RNBootSplash.init(MainActivity.this); // <- initialize the splash screen
super.loadApp(appKey);
}
};
}
}
type hide = (config?: { fade?: boolean }) => Promise<void>;
import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";
RNBootSplash.hide(); // immediate
RNBootSplash.hide({ fade: true }); // fade
type VisibilityStatus = "visible" | "hidden" | "transitioning";
type getVisibilityStatus = () => Promise<VisibilityStatus>;
import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";
RNBootSplash.getVisibilityStatus().then((status) => console.log(status));
import React, { useEffect } from "react";
import { Text } from "react-native";
import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";
function App() {
useEffect(() => {
const init = async () => {
// …do multiple sync or async tasks
};
init().finally(async () => {
await RNBootSplash.hide({ fade: true });
console.log("Bootsplash has been hidden successfully");
});
}, []);
return <Text>My awesome app</Text>;
}
🤙 A more complex example is available in the
/example folder.
If you are using React Navigation, you can hide the splash screen once the navigation container and all children have finished mounting by using the
onReady function.
import React from "react";
import { NavigationContainer } from "@react-navigation/native";
import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";
function App() {
return (
<NavigationContainer onReady={() => RNBootSplash.hide()}>
{/* content */}
</NavigationContainer>
);
}
Testing code which uses this library requires some setup since we need to mock the native methods.
To add the mocks, create a file jest/setup.js (or any other file name) containing the following code:
jest.mock("react-native-bootsplash", () => {
return {
show: jest.fn().mockResolvedValueOnce(),
getVisibilityStatus: jest.fn().mockResolvedValue("hidden"),
};
});
After that, we need to add the setup file in the jest config. You can add it under setupFiles option in your jest config file:
{
"setupFiles": ["<rootDir>/jest/setup.js"]
}
react-native-splash-screen encourages you to display an image over your application,
react-native-bootsplash way-to-go is to design your launch screen using platforms tools.
I was using the react-native-splash-screen package for while to add a splash screen to my RN apps and I was having a couple of issues with the same. Then one of my friends suggested this package to build splash screens for RN. Now I'm really happy with this package and I never thought of looking for another solution. This package does what it does really well and in addition to that, it has some cool customisations.
Its a great replacement for expo-app-loading and it has inbuilt splash image generation for generating a splash screen and its hazel free and well documented but have to edit the iOS and android configuration that's the only downside I am seeing in this package if its come direct out of the box then it will be awesome and inconsistency in version support
Implementing splash screen for my react-native app felt like a pain even with react-native splashscreen package. However, react-native-bootsplash resolved every issues I had with the former and its a goto package for every RN developer.