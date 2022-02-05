🖼️ Give your users the loading experience they want.
Install via npm:
npm i react-native-blurhash
npx pod-install
BlurHash is a compact representation of a placeholder for an image. Instead of displaying boring grey little boxes while your image loads, show a blurred preview until the full image has been loaded.
The algorithm was created by woltapp/blurhash, which also includes an algorithm explanation.
This is how I use it in my project:
Note: You can also use the react-native-blurhash encoder to encode straight from your React Native App!
<Blurhash> component has the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Explanation
|Required
|Default Value
blurhash
string
|The blurhash string to use. Example:
LGFFaXYk^6#M@-5c,1J5@[or[Q6.
|✅
undefined
decodeWidth
number
|The width (resolution) to decode to. Higher values decrease performance, use
16 for large lists, otherwise you can increase it to
32.
See: performance
|❌
32
decodeHeight
number
|The height (resolution) to decode to. Higher values decrease performance, use
16 for large lists, otherwise you can increase it to
32.
See: performance
|❌
32
decodePunch
number
|Adjusts the contrast of the output image. Tweak it if you want a different look for your placeholders.
|❌
1.0
decodeAsync
boolean
|Asynchronously decode the Blurhash on a background Thread instead of the UI-Thread.
See: Asynchronous Decoding
|❌
false
resizeMode
'cover' | 'contain' | 'stretch' | 'center'
|Sets the resize mode of the image. (no,
'repeat' is not supported.)
See: Image::resizeMode
|❌
'cover'
onLoadStart
() => void
|A callback to call when the Blurhash started to decode the given
blurhash string.
|❌
undefined
onLoadEnd
() => void
|A callback to call when the Blurhash successfully decoded the given
blurhash string and rendered the image to the
<Blurhash> view.
|❌
undefined
onLoadError
(message?: string) => void
|A callback to call when the Blurhash failed to load. Use the
message parameter to get the error message.
|❌
undefined
|All
View props
ViewProps
|All properties from the React Native
View. Use
style.width and
style.height for display-sizes. Also,
style.borderRadius is natively supported on iOS.
|❌
{}
Example Usage:
import { Blurhash } from 'react-native-blurhash';
export default function App() {
return (
<Blurhash
blurhash="LGFFaXYk^6#M@-5c,1J5@[or[Q6."
style={{flex: 1}}
/>
);
}
See the example App for a full code example.
|iOS Screenshot
|Android Screenshot
If your app is really colorful you might want to match some containers' colors to the content's context. To achieve this, use the
getAverageColor function to get an RGB value which represents the average color of the given Blurhash:
const averageColor = Blurhash.getAverageColor('LGFFaXYk^6#M@-5c,1J5@[or[Q6.')
This library also includes a native Image encoder, so you can encode Images to blurhashes straight out of your React Native App!
const blurhash = await Blurhash.encode('https://blurha.sh/assets/images/img2.jpg', 4, 3)
Because encoding an Image is a pretty heavy task, this function is non-blocking and runs on a separate background Thread.
If you need to validate a blurhash string, you can use
isValidBlurhash.
const result = Blurhash.isValidBlurhash('LGFFaXYk^6#M@-5c,1J5@[or[Q6.')
if (result.isValid) {
console.log(`Blurhash is valid!`)
} else {
console.log(`Blurhash is invalid! ${result.reason}`)
}
The performance of the decoders is really fast, which means you should be able to use them in collections quite easily. By increasing the
decodeWidth and
decodeHeight props, the time to decode also increases. I'd recommend values of
16 for large lists, and
32 otherwise. Play around with the values but keep in mind that you probably won't see a difference when increasing it to anything above
32.
Use
decodeAsync={true} to decode the Blurhash on a separate background Thread instead of the main UI-Thread. This is useful when you are experiencing stutters because of the Blurhash's decoder - e.g.: in large Lists.
Threads are re-used (iOS:
DispatchQueue, Android: kotlinx Coroutines).
A
<Blurhash> component caches the rendered Blurhash (Image) as long as the
blurhash,
decodeWidth,
decodeHeight and
decodePunch properties stay the same. Because unmounting the
<Blurhash> component clears the cache, re-mounting it will cause it to decode again.
Cosine operations get cached in memory to avoid expensive re-calculation (~24.576
cos(...) calls per 32x32 blurhash). Since this can affect memory usage, you can manually clear the cosine array cache by calling:
Blurhash.clearCosineCache()
Note: At the moment, cosine operations are only cached on Android. Calling
clearCosineCache()is a no-op on other platforms.