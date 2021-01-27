React Native library to monitor and manage bluetooth state. Monitoring the bluetooth state works cross-plaform (iOS & Android). In addition, Android can directly enable / disable bluetooth. V2 introduced new Hooks API!

Installation

$ npm install react-native-bluetooth-status --save

On RN 0.60+ with autolinking run pod install in your ios/ folder.

RN < 0.60

$ react-native link react-native-bluetooth-status

Manual installation on older RN versions iOS In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-bluetooth-status and add RNBluetoothManager.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNBluetoothManager.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )< Android Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java 1.1 Add import com.solinor.bluetoothstatus.RNBluetoothManagerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file 1.2 Add new RNBluetoothManagerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method in that file

Note: If you add it to the end of the list it should look something like this: protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNBluetoothManagerPackage() ); } Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-bluetooth-status' project ( ':react-native-bluetooth-status' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-bluetooth-status/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-bluetooth-status' )

Hooks API:

import { useBluetoothStatus } from 'react-native-bluetooth-status' ; ... const [btStatus, isPending, setBluetooth] = useBluetoothStatus(); return ( {!isPending && < Text > {btStatus ? 'On' : 'Off'} </ Text > } <Button title= "Toggle BT" onPress={() => setBluetooth(!btStatus)} /> )

Variable Description btStatus Current Bluetooth status. Starts undefined, but updated asynchronously right away. Updated automatically if status changes. isPending Starts at true and after getting first Bluetooth status, is set to false. Helps to know when btStatus is not undefined anymore. setBluetooth Android Only Enables / disabled bluetooth. Takes boolean parameter (defaults to true) to select the operation.

Imperative API

import { BluetoothStatus } from 'react-native-bluetooth-status' ; ... async getBluetoothState() { const isEnabled = await BluetoothStatus.state(); }

## Usage

For further usage examples, see the example project using this library.