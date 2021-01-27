React Native library to monitor and manage bluetooth state. Monitoring the bluetooth state works cross-plaform (iOS & Android). In addition, Android can directly enable / disable bluetooth. V2 introduced new Hooks API!
$ npm install react-native-bluetooth-status --save
On RN 0.60+ with autolinking run
pod install in your
ios/ folder.
$ react-native link react-native-bluetooth-status
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-bluetooth-status and add
RNBluetoothManager.xcodeproj
libRNBluetoothManager.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
1.1 Add
import com.solinor.bluetoothstatus.RNBluetoothManagerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
1.2 Add
new RNBluetoothManagerPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method in that file
Note: If you add it to the end of the list it should look something like this:
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(), // Note the addtional comma needed for the original last item in the list
new RNBluetoothManagerPackage() // For https://github.com/solinor/react-native-bluetooth-status
);
}
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-bluetooth-status'
project(':react-native-bluetooth-status').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bluetooth-status/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-bluetooth-status')
import { useBluetoothStatus } from 'react-native-bluetooth-status';
...
const [btStatus, isPending, setBluetooth] = useBluetoothStatus();
return (
{!isPending && <Text>{btStatus ? 'On' : 'Off'}</Text>}
<Button title="Toggle BT" onPress={() => setBluetooth(!btStatus)} />
)
|Variable
|Description
|btStatus
|Current Bluetooth status. Starts undefined, but updated asynchronously right away. Updated automatically if status changes.
|isPending
|Starts at true and after getting first Bluetooth status, is set to false. Helps to know when btStatus is not undefined anymore.
|setBluetooth
|Android Only Enables / disabled bluetooth. Takes boolean parameter (defaults to true) to select the operation.
import { BluetoothStatus } from 'react-native-bluetooth-status';
...
async getBluetoothState() {
const isEnabled = await BluetoothStatus.state();
}
For further usage examples, see the example project using this library.
|Method
|Description
|state
|Returns a promise, which will return a boolean value,
true if bluetooth is enabled,
false if disabled.
|addListener
|Takes function parameter, which will be run when BT status changes, with the new BT on/off status (true / false).
|removeListener
|Removes listener.
|enable
|Android only Changes bluetooth state. Takes boolean parameter (defaults to true),
true to enable,
false to disable.
|disable
|Android only Disables bluetooth, same end result as calling
enable(false).
It's a very nice npm package that can do only one task, it manages the Bluetooth state of your devices. I used it in my react native app and it's so simple to use. It also supports promises either true or false. True if Bluetooth is enabled, false it disabled. I used it in my music player app where I had a feature that searches for your Bluetooth earphone and connects with it.