rnb

react-native-bluetooth-serial

by Jakub Martyčák
1.0.0-rc1 (see all)

Port of https://github.com/don/BluetoothSerial for react native

Overview

Readme

React Native Bluetooth Serial

React Native version of BluetoothSerial plugin. For both android and ios

Compatibility

Officialy this library supports React Native >= 0.25, it may run on older versions but no guarantees.

Installation

  1. Install package via npm: npm i -S react-native-bluetooth-serial
  2. Link libraries with: rnpm link or react-native link for React Native >= 0.27
  3. For android you also need to put following code to AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN" />

Manual installation

iOS

  1. npm i -S react-native-bluetooth-serial
  2. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  3. Go to node_modulesreact-native-bluetooth-serial and add RCTBluetoothSerial.xcodeproj
  4. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRCTBluetoothSerial.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  5. Click RCTBluetoothSerial.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). In the Search Paths section, look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../../React - mark both as recursive.
  6. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. npm i -S react-native-bluetooth-serial
  2. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java or MainApplication.java for React Native >= 0.29
  • Add import com.rusel.RCTBluetoothSerial.*; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RCTBluetoothSerialPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-bluetooth-serial'
project(':react-native-bluetooth-serial').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bluetooth-serial/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
    compile project(':react-native-bluetooth-serial')

Example

As bluetooth is not available in any simulators, if you want to test it with some bluetooth peripherals you have to run the example on actual device.

  1. git clone https://github.com/rusel1989/react-native-bluetooth-serial.git
  2. cd react-native-bluetooth-serial/BluetoothSerialExample
  3. npm i
  4. react-native run-ios/run-android

Reading and writing

In Android after you connect to peripheral write and read methods should work for most of devices out of the box. On ios with BLE it is little bit complicated, you need to know correct serice and characteristics UUIDs. Currently supported and preconfigured services are Red Bear lab, Adafruit BLE, Bluegiga, Laird Virtual Serial Port and Rongta. If you know about some services that you think should be supported send PR.

In near future i will try to improve device discovery on ios and also make services configurable from js.

API

All following methods have been tested on both android and ios devices and return promise.

[android] enable()

Enable bluetooth currently in android only.

[android] disable()

Disable bluetooth currently in android only.

isEnabled()

Resolves to boolean value indicating current bluetooth state.

list()

Resolves to array of available devices, devices are in following format:

{
    id: String // MAC address (android) or UUID (ios)
    name: Sring // Device name
}

doesn't return unpaired devices in android.

[android] discoverUnpairedDevices()

Resolves to array of unpaired devices on android, device will pair after successful connection. Format is same as list method.

connect(String id)

Connect to device by MAC address on android or UUID on ios. Resolves to object with message or rejects with reason of failure.

disconnect()

Disconnects from current device should always resolve to true.

isConnected()

Resolves to true if there is active connection to device or false if not.

write(Buffer|String data)

Write data to connected device, for now buffer is internally converted to Base64 encoded string and decoded to byte array on native side, beacause react native is currently not capable of passing buffer directly to native methods. Resolves to true when write was successful, otherwise rejects with error.

Events

You can listen to few event with BluetoothSerial.on(eventName, callback)

Currently provided events are:

  • bluetoothEnabled - when user enabled bt
  • bluetoothDisabled - when user disabled bt
  • connectionSuccess - when app connected to device
  • connectionLost - when app lost connection to device (fired with bluetoothDisabled)

You can use BluetoothSerial.removeListener(eventName, callback) to stop listening to an event

TODO

  • Make services configurable on ios

