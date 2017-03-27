React Native version of BluetoothSerial plugin. For both android and ios
Officialy this library supports React Native >= 0.25, it may run on older versions but no guarantees.
npm i -S react-native-bluetooth-serial
rnpm link or
react-native link for React Native >= 0.27
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN" />
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-bluetooth-serial and add
RCTBluetoothSerial.xcodeproj
libRCTBluetoothSerial.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
RCTBluetoothSerial.xcodeproj in the project navigator and go the
Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). In the
Search Paths section, look for
Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both
$(SRCROOT)/../../react-native/React and
$(SRCROOT)/../../../React - mark both as
recursive.
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java or
MainApplication.java for React Native >= 0.29
import com.rusel.RCTBluetoothSerial.*; to the imports at the top of the file
new RCTBluetoothSerialPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-bluetooth-serial'
project(':react-native-bluetooth-serial').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bluetooth-serial/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-bluetooth-serial')
As bluetooth is not available in any simulators, if you want to test it with some bluetooth peripherals you have to run the example on actual device.
git clone https://github.com/rusel1989/react-native-bluetooth-serial.git
cd react-native-bluetooth-serial/BluetoothSerialExample
npm i
react-native run-ios/run-android
In Android after you connect to peripheral
write and
read methods should work for most of devices out of the box.
On ios with BLE it is little bit complicated, you need to know correct serice and characteristics UUIDs. Currently
supported and preconfigured services are Red Bear lab, Adafruit BLE, Bluegiga, Laird Virtual Serial Port and Rongta. If
you know about some services that you think should be supported send PR.
In near future i will try to improve device discovery on ios and also make services configurable from js.
All following methods have been tested on both android and ios devices and return promise.
Enable bluetooth currently in android only.
Disable bluetooth currently in android only.
Resolves to boolean value indicating current bluetooth state.
Resolves to array of available devices, devices are in following format:
{
id: String // MAC address (android) or UUID (ios)
name: Sring // Device name
}
doesn't return unpaired devices in android.
Resolves to array of unpaired devices on android, device will pair after successful connection. Format is same as list method.
Connect to device by MAC address on android or UUID on ios. Resolves to object with message or rejects with reason of failure.
Disconnects from current device should always resolve to true.
Resolves to true if there is active connection to device or false if not.
Write data to connected device, for now buffer is internally converted to Base64 encoded string and decoded to byte array on native side, beacause react native is currently not capable of passing buffer directly to native methods. Resolves to true when write was successful, otherwise rejects with error.
You can listen to few event with
BluetoothSerial.on(eventName, callback)
Currently provided events are:
bluetoothEnabled - when user enabled bt
bluetoothDisabled - when user disabled bt
connectionSuccess - when app connected to device
connectionLost - when app lost connection to device (fired with
bluetoothDisabled)
You can use
BluetoothSerial.removeListener(eventName, callback) to stop listening to an event