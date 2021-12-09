About this library

This is React Native Bluetooth Low Energy library wrapping Multiplatform Ble Adapter.

It supports:

It does NOT support:

bluetooth classic devices.

communicating between phones using BLE (Peripheral support)

bonding peripherals

Compatibility

This version (2.x) breaks compatibility with old RN versions. Please check old README (1.x) for the old instructions or migration guide.

React Native 2.0.0 0.63.3 ✅ 0.62.2 ✅ 0.61.5 ✅ 0.60.6 ✅

Recent Changes

2.0.3

Updated MultiplatformBleAdapter to version 0.1.9

All previous changes

Documentation & Support

Documentation can be found here.

Quick introduction can be found here

Configuration & Installation

Expo

Make sure your Expo project is ejected (formerly: detached). You can read how to do it here and here. (only for expo) Follow steps for iOS/Android.

npm install --save react-native-ble-plx Enter ios folder and run pod update Add NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription in info.plist file. (it is a requirement since iOS 13) If you want to support background mode: In your application target go to Capabilities tab and enable Uses Bluetooth LE Accessories in Background Modes section.

tab and enable in section. Pass restoreStateIdentifier and restoreStateFunction to BleManager constructor.

npm install --save react-native-ble-plx In top level build.gradle make sure that min SDK version is at least 18: buildscript { ext { ... minSdkVersion = 21 ... In build.gradle make sure to add jitpack repository to known repositories: allprojects { repositories { ... maven { url 'https://www.jitpack.io' } } } (Optional) In AndroidManifest.xml , add Bluetooth permissions and update <uses-sdk/> : < manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" ... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN" /> < uses-permission-sdk-23 android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.bluetooth_le" android:required = "true" /> ...

Troubleshooting

Problems with Proguard

Add this to your app/proguard-rules.pro