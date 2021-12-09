openbase logo
react-native-ble-plx

by dotintent
2.0.3 (see all)

React Native BLE library

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Bluetooth

Reviews

Average Rating

3.6/55
rohanali1798
joeyfigaro
tamal-thetaonelab

Top Feedback

5Great Documentation
4Poor Documentation
3Buggy
2Easy to Use
2Hard to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

react-native-ble-plx library logo

About this library

This is React Native Bluetooth Low Energy library wrapping Multiplatform Ble Adapter.

It supports:

It does NOT support:

  • bluetooth classic devices.
  • communicating between phones using BLE (Peripheral support)
  • bonding peripherals

Compatibility

This version (2.x) breaks compatibility with old RN versions. Please check old README (1.x) for the old instructions or migration guide.

React Native2.0.0
0.63.3
0.62.2
0.61.5
0.60.6

Recent Changes

2.0.3

  • Updated MultiplatformBleAdapter to version 0.1.9

All previous changes

Documentation & Support

Interested in React Native project involving Bluetooth Low Energy? We can help you!

Documentation can be found here.

Quick introduction can be found here

Contact us at intent.

Contact us at Gitter if you have any questions, feedback or want to help!

Configuration & Installation

Expo

  1. Make sure your Expo project is ejected (formerly: detached). You can read how to do it here and here. (only for expo)
  2. Follow steps for iOS/Android.

iOS (example setup)

  1. npm install --save react-native-ble-plx
  2. Enter ios folder and run pod update
  3. Add NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription in info.plist file. (it is a requirement since iOS 13)
  4. If you want to support background mode:
    • In your application target go to Capabilities tab and enable Uses Bluetooth LE Accessories in Background Modes section.
    • Pass restoreStateIdentifier and restoreStateFunction to BleManager constructor.

Android (example setup)

  1. npm install --save react-native-ble-plx

  2. In top level build.gradle make sure that min SDK version is at least 18:

    buildscript {
    ext {
        ...
        minSdkVersion = 21
        ...

  3. In build.gradle make sure to add jitpack repository to known repositories:

    allprojects {
    repositories {
      ...
      maven { url 'https://www.jitpack.io' }
    }
}

  4. (Optional) In AndroidManifest.xml, add Bluetooth permissions and update <uses-sdk/>:

    <manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    ...
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH"/>
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN"/>
    <uses-permission-sdk-23 android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION"/>

    <!-- Add this line if your application always requires BLE. More info can be found on:
        https://developer.android.com/guide/topics/connectivity/bluetooth-le.html#permissions
      -->
    <uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.bluetooth_le" android:required="true"/>

    ...

Troubleshooting

Problems with Proguard

Add this to your app/proguard-rules.pro

-dontwarn com.polidea.reactnativeble.**

100
rohanali1798Pakistan6 Ratings6 Reviews
Woking on IoT, Embedded Systems, Web apps, Mobile apps
August 7, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Buggy

The react-native-ble-plx package is a good build for communicating with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) supported devices like Smartwatches, BLE beacons, etc. It does perform basic tasks well but lacks some useful features like Bluetooth classic support, communicating between phones using BLE (Peripheral support), and bonding peripherals. The API documentation is written in detail along with code snippets for iOS and Android and the response rate against pull requests is good. However, the library is not mature enough up to this day and has bugs in it. I have personally used it with the ESP32 BLE development board recently and it worked fine with all the necessary stuff. However, on several occasions, it just failed to discover the board. So, it will take some time to support the missing features and get 100% bug-free.

0
Joey FigaroRVA8 Ratings2 Reviews
Founder and Maker at @shovelandsandbox. Married to a cat. Interaction obsessed.
December 3, 2020
Poor Documentation

Documentation could use some love/attention. 'filter criteria' is mentioned a few times in the documentation for starting a scan, but it's unclear if 'filter criteria' is just the limited config for scan options. Docs also imply that you may need to compare against results from previous callbacks of a different type, but there's no explanation or breakdown of using multiple callbacks of different types.

0
Tamal Sen5 Ratings6 Reviews
7 months ago
Poor Documentation

The library is kind of only one popular option for integrating BLE in react native apps. There are a few issues we faced in a project while connecting to the peripheral. If the documentation can be improved, it can be a little bit easier to use.

0
GaetanRigaut2 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
alfathaulia1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation

