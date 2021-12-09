This is React Native Bluetooth Low Energy library wrapping Multiplatform Ble Adapter.
It supports:
It does NOT support:
This version (2.x) breaks compatibility with old RN versions. Please check old README (1.x) for the old instructions or migration guide.
|React Native
|2.0.0
|0.63.3
|✅
|0.62.2
|✅
|0.61.5
|✅
|0.60.6
|✅
2.0.3
Interested in React Native project involving Bluetooth Low Energy? We can help you!
Documentation can be found here.
Quick introduction can be found here
Contact us at intent.
Contact us at Gitter if you have any questions, feedback or want to help!
npm install --save react-native-ble-plx
ios folder and run
pod update
NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription in
info.plist file. (it is a requirement since iOS 13)
Capabilities tab and enable
Uses Bluetooth LE Accessories in
Background Modes section.
restoreStateIdentifier and
restoreStateFunction to
BleManager constructor.
npm install --save react-native-ble-plx
In top level
build.gradle make sure that min SDK version is at least 18:
buildscript {
ext {
...
minSdkVersion = 21
...
In
build.gradle make sure to add jitpack repository to known repositories:
allprojects {
repositories {
...
maven { url 'https://www.jitpack.io' }
}
}
(Optional) In
AndroidManifest.xml, add Bluetooth permissions and update
<uses-sdk/>:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN"/>
<uses-permission-sdk-23 android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION"/>
<!-- Add this line if your application always requires BLE. More info can be found on:
https://developer.android.com/guide/topics/connectivity/bluetooth-le.html#permissions
-->
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.bluetooth_le" android:required="true"/>
...
Add this to your
app/proguard-rules.pro
-dontwarn com.polidea.reactnativeble.**
The react-native-ble-plx package is a good build for communicating with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) supported devices like Smartwatches, BLE beacons, etc. It does perform basic tasks well but lacks some useful features like Bluetooth classic support, communicating between phones using BLE (Peripheral support), and bonding peripherals. The API documentation is written in detail along with code snippets for iOS and Android and the response rate against pull requests is good. However, the library is not mature enough up to this day and has bugs in it. I have personally used it with the ESP32 BLE development board recently and it worked fine with all the necessary stuff. However, on several occasions, it just failed to discover the board. So, it will take some time to support the missing features and get 100% bug-free.
Documentation could use some love/attention. 'filter criteria' is mentioned a few times in the documentation for starting a scan, but it's unclear if 'filter criteria' is just the limited config for scan options. Docs also imply that you may need to compare against results from previous callbacks of a different type, but there's no explanation or breakdown of using multiple callbacks of different types.
The library is kind of only one popular option for integrating BLE in react native apps. There are a few issues we faced in a project while connecting to the peripheral. If the documentation can be improved, it can be a little bit easier to use.