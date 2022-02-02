This is a porting of https://github.com/don/cordova-plugin-ble-central project to React Native.

Requirements

RN 0.60+

RN 0.40-0.59 supported until 6.7.X RN 0.30-0.39 supported until 2.4.3

Supported Platforms

iOS 8+

Android (API 19+)

Install

npm i --save react-native-ble-manager

The library support the react native autolink feature.

// file: android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml < manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools = "http://schemas.android.com/tools" package = "YOUR_PACKAGE_NAME" > < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH" android:maxSdkVersion = "30" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN" android:maxSdkVersion = "30" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" android:maxSdkVersion = "28" /> < uses-permission-sdk-23 android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" tools:targetApi = "Q" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_CONNECT" android:usesPermissionFlags = "neverForLocation" tools:targetApi = "s" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_SCAN" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADVERTISE" /> ...

If you need communication while the app is not in the foreground you need the "ACCESS_BACKGROUND_LOCATION" permission.

In iOS >= 13 you need to add the NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription string key.

Note

Remember to use the start method before anything.

method before anything. If you have problem with old devices try avoid to connect/read/write to a peripheral during scan.

Android API >= 23 require the ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION permission to scan for peripherals. React Native >= 0.33 natively support PermissionsAndroid like in the example.

Android API >= 29 require the ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission to scan for peripherals. React-Native 0.63.X started targeting Android API 29.

Before write, read or start notification you need to call retrieveServices method

method Because location and bluetooth permissions are runtime permissions, you must request these permissions at runtime along with declaring them in your manifest.

Example

The easiest way to test is simple make your AppRegistry point to our example component, like this:

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { AppRegistry } from "react-native" ; import App from "react-native-ble-manager/example/App" ; AppRegistry.registerComponent( "MyAwesomeApp" , () => App);

Or, you can still look into the whole example folder for a standalone project.

Methods

Init the module. Returns a Promise object. Don't call this multiple times.

Arguments

options - JSON

The parameter is optional the configuration keys are:

showAlert - Boolean - [iOS only] Show or hide the alert if the bluetooth is turned off during initialization

- - [iOS only] Show or hide the alert if the bluetooth is turned off during initialization restoreIdentifierKey - String - [iOS only] Unique key to use for CoreBluetooth state restoration

- - [iOS only] Unique key to use for CoreBluetooth state restoration queueIdentifierKey - String - [iOS only] Unique key to use for a queue identifier on which CoreBluetooth events will be dispatched

- - [iOS only] Unique key to use for a queue identifier on which CoreBluetooth events will be dispatched forceLegacy - Boolean - [Android only] Force to use the LegacyScanManager

Examples

BleManager.start({ showAlert : false }).then( () => { console .log( "Module initialized" ); });

Scan for availables peripherals. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

serviceUUIDs - Array of String - the UUIDs of the services to looking for. On Android the filter works only for 5.0 or newer.

- - the UUIDs of the services to looking for. On Android the filter works only for 5.0 or newer. seconds - Integer - the amount of seconds to scan.

- - the amount of seconds to scan. allowDuplicates - Boolean - [iOS only] allow duplicates in device scanning

- - [iOS only] allow duplicates in device scanning scanningOptions - JSON - [Android only] after Android 5.0, user can control specific ble scan behaviors: numberOfMatches - Number - corresponding to setNumOfMatches matchMode - Number - corresponding to setMatchMode scanMode - Number - corresponding to setScanMode reportDelay - Number - corresponding to setReportDelay

- - [Android only] after Android 5.0, user can control specific ble scan behaviors:

Examples

BleManager.scan([], 5 , true ).then( () => { console .log( "Scan started" ); });

Stop the scanning. Returns a Promise object.

Examples

BleManager.stopScan().then( () => { console .log( "Scan stopped" ); });

Attempts to connect to a peripheral. In many case if you can't connect you have to scan for the peripheral before. Returns a Promise object.

In iOS, attempts to connect to a peripheral do not time out (please see Apple's doc), so you might need to set a timer explicitly if you don't want this behavior.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral to connect.

Examples

BleManager.connect( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ) .then( () => { console .log( "Connected" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Disconnect from a peripheral. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral to disconnect.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral to disconnect. force - boolean - [Android only] defaults to true, if true force closes gatt connection and send the BleManagerDisconnectPeripheral event immediately to Javascript, else disconnects the connection and waits for disconnected state to close the gatt connection and then sends the BleManagerDisconnectPeripheral to the Javascript

Examples

BleManager.disconnect( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ) .then( () => { console .log( "Disconnected" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Create the request to the user to activate the bluetooth. Returns a Promise object.

Examples

BleManager.enableBluetooth() .then( () => { console .log( "The bluetooth is already enabled or the user confirm" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "The user refuse to enable bluetooth" ); });

Force the module to check the state of BLE and trigger a BleManagerDidUpdateState event.

Examples

BleManager.checkState();

Start the notification on the specified characteristic, you need to call retrieveServices method before. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUID - String - the UUID of the service.

- - the UUID of the service. characteristicUUID - String - the UUID of the characteristic.

Examples

BleManager.startNotification( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ) .then( () => { console .log( "Notification started" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Start the notification on the specified characteristic, you need to call retrieveServices method before. The buffer will collect a number or messages from the server and then emit once the buffer count it reached. Helpful to reducing the number or js bridge crossings when a characteristic is sending a lot of messages. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUID - String - the UUID of the service.

- - the UUID of the service. characteristicUUID - String - the UUID of the characteristic.

- - the UUID of the characteristic. buffer - Integer - a number of message to buffer prior to emit for the characteristic.

Examples

BleManager.startNotification( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , 1234 ) .then( () => { console .log( "Notification started" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Stop the notification on the specified characteristic. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUID - String - the UUID of the service.

- - the UUID of the service. characteristicUUID - String - the UUID of the characteristic.

Read the current value of the specified characteristic, you need to call retrieveServices method before. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUID - String - the UUID of the service.

- - the UUID of the service. characteristicUUID - String - the UUID of the characteristic.

Examples

BleManager.read( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ) .then( ( readData ) => { console .log( "Read: " + readData); const buffer = Buffer.Buffer.from(readData); const sensorData = buffer.readUInt8( 1 , true ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Write with response to the specified characteristic, you need to call retrieveServices method before. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUID - String - the UUID of the service.

- - the UUID of the service. characteristicUUID - String - the UUID of the characteristic.

- - the UUID of the characteristic. data - Byte array - the data to write.

- - the data to write. maxByteSize - Integer - specify the max byte size before splitting message

Data preparation

If your data is not in byte array format you should convert it first. For strings you can use convert-string or other npm package in order to achieve that. Install the package first:

npm install convert-string

Then use it in your application:

import { stringToBytes } from "convert-string" ; const data = stringToBytes(yourStringData);

Feel free to use other packages or google how to convert into byte array if your data has other format.

Examples

BleManager.write( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , data ) .then( () => { console .log( "Write: " + data); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Write without response to the specified characteristic, you need to call retrieveServices method before. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUID - String - the UUID of the service.

- - the UUID of the service. characteristicUUID - String - the UUID of the characteristic.

- - the UUID of the characteristic. data - Byte array - the data to write.

- - the data to write. maxByteSize - Integer - (Optional) specify the max byte size

- - (Optional) specify the max byte size queueSleepTime - Integer - (Optional) specify the wait time before each write if the data is greater than maxByteSize

Data preparation

If your data is not in byte array format check info for the write function above.

Example

BleManager.writeWithoutResponse( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , data ) .then( () => { console .log( "Writed: " + data); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Read the current value of the RSSI. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

Examples

BleManager.readRSSI( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ) .then( ( rssi ) => { console .log( "Current RSSI: " + rssi); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

requestConnectionPriority(peripheralId, connectionPriority) [Android only API 21+]

Request a connection parameter update. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. connectionPriority - Integer - the connection priority to be requested, as follows: 0 - balanced priority connection 1 - high priority connection 2 - low power priority connection

- - the connection priority to be requested, as follows:

Examples

BleManager.requestConnectionPriority( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , 1 ) .then( ( status ) => { console .log( "Requested connection priority" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

requestMTU(peripheralId, mtu) [Android only API 21+]

Request an MTU size used for a given connection. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. mtu - Integer - the MTU size to be requested in bytes.

Examples

BleManager.requestMTU( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , 512 ) .then( ( mtu ) => { console .log( "MTU size changed to " + mtu + " bytes" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); });

Retrieve the peripheral's services and characteristics. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

- - the id/mac address of the peripheral. serviceUUIDs - String[] - [iOS only] only retrieve these services.

Examples

BleManager.retrieveServices( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ).then( ( peripheralInfo ) => { console .log( "Peripheral info:" , peripheralInfo); } );

refreshes the peripheral's services and characteristics cache Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

Examples

BleManager.refreshCache( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" ) .then( ( peripheralInfo ) => { console .log( "cache refreshed!" ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Return the connected peripherals. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

serviceUUIDs - Array of String - the UUIDs of the services to looking for.

Examples

BleManager.getConnectedPeripherals([]).then( ( peripheralsArray ) => { console .log( "Connected peripherals: " + peripheralsArray.length); });

Start the bonding (pairing) process with the remote device. If you pass peripheralPin(optional), bonding will be auto(without manual entering pin) Returns a Promise object. The promise is resolved when either new bond successfully created or bond already existed , otherwise it will be rejected.

Examples

BleManager.createBond(peripheralId) .then( () => { console .log( "createBond success or there is already an existing one" ); }) .catch( () => { console .log( "fail to bond" ); });

Remove a paired device. Returns a Promise object.

Examples

BleManager.removeBond(peripheralId) .then( () => { console .log( "removeBond success" ); }) .catch( () => { console .log( "fail to remove the bond" ); });

Return the bonded peripherals. Returns a Promise object.

Examples

BleManager.getBondedPeripherals([]).then( ( bondedPeripheralsArray ) => { console .log( "Bonded peripherals: " + bondedPeripheralsArray.length); });

Return the discovered peripherals after a scan. Returns a Promise object.

Examples

BleManager.getDiscoveredPeripherals([]).then( ( peripheralsArray ) => { console .log( "Discovered peripherals: " + peripheralsArray.length); });

Removes a disconnected peripheral from the cached list. It is useful if the device is turned off, because it will be re-discovered upon turning on again. Returns a Promise object.

Arguments

peripheralId - String - the id/mac address of the peripheral.

Check whether a specific peripheral is connected and return true or false . Returns a Promise object.

Examples

BleManager.isPeripheralConnected( "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX" , [] ).then( ( isConnected ) => { if (isConnected) { console .log( "Peripheral is connected!" ); } else { console .log( "Peripheral is NOT connected!" ); } });

Events

BleManagerStopScan

The scanning for peripherals is ended.

Arguments

none

Examples

bleManagerEmitter.addListener( "BleManagerStopScan" , () => { });

The BLE change state.

Arguments

state - String - the new BLE state ('on'/'off').

Examples

bleManagerEmitter.addListener( "BleManagerDidUpdateState" , (args) => { });

BleManagerDiscoverPeripheral

The scanning find a new peripheral.

Arguments

id - String - the id of the peripheral

- - the id of the peripheral name - String - the name of the peripheral

- - the name of the peripheral rssi - Number - the RSSI value

- - the RSSI value advertising - JSON - the advertising payload, here are some examples: isConnectable - Boolean serviceUUIDs - Array of String manufacturerData - JSON - contains the raw bytes and data (Base64 encoded string) serviceData - JSON - contains the raw bytes and data (Base64 encoded string) txPowerLevel - Int

- - the advertising payload, here are some examples:

Examples

bleManagerEmitter.addListener( "BleManagerDiscoverPeripheral" , (args) => { });

A characteristic notify a new value.

Arguments

value — Array — the read value

— — the read value peripheral — String — the id of the peripheral

— — the id of the peripheral characteristic — String — the UUID of the characteristic

— — the UUID of the characteristic service — String — the UUID of the characteristic

Event will only be emitted after successful startNotification .

Example

import { bytesToString } from "convert-string" ; import { NativeModules, NativeEventEmitter } from "react-native" ; const BleManagerModule = NativeModules.BleManager; const bleManagerEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(BleManagerModule); async function connectAndPrepare ( peripheral, service, characteristic ) { await BleManager.connect(peripheral); await BleManager.retrieveServices(peripheral); await BleManager.startNotification(peripheral, service, characteristic); bleManagerEmitter.addListener( "BleManagerDidUpdateValueForCharacteristic" , ({ value, peripheral, characteristic, service }) => { const data = bytesToString(value); console .log( `Recieved ${data} for characteristic ${characteristic} ` ); } ); }

BleManagerConnectPeripheral

A peripheral was connected.

Arguments

peripheral - String - the id of the peripheral

- - the id of the peripheral status - Number - [Android only] connect reasons

BleManagerDisconnectPeripheral

A peripheral was disconnected.

Arguments

peripheral - String - the id of the peripheral

- - the id of the peripheral status - Number - [Android only] disconnect reasons

BleManagerPeripheralDidBond

A bond with a peripheral was established

Arguments

Object with information about the device

BleManagerCentralManagerWillRestoreState [iOS only]

This is fired when centralManager:WillRestoreState: is called (app relaunched in the background to handle a bluetooth event).

Arguments

peripherals - Array - an array of previously connected peripherals.

For more on performing long-term bluetooth actions in the background:

iOS Bluetooth State Preservation and Restoration

iOS Relaunch Conditions