Central role ble for react native. Technically a shim for the excellent noble

install

npm i --save react- native -ble

For ios also see the react native linking guide, but basically

npm install rnpm -g rnpm link

For android also see https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/native-modules-android.html#register-the-module in the paragraph starting "The package needs to be provided..." for the required edits to getPackages() in MainApplication.java.

use

See the noble api for usage

var noble = ( 'react-native-ble' );

For more advanced usage, like in the eddystone_beacon_scanner, include noble directly or utilize a package that does so:

var noble = ( 'noble' );

And follow the instructions in rn-nodeify to deep shim react-native-ble for noble.