openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-native-ble

by Jacob Rosenthal
1.0.8 (see all)

Central role BLE for react native noble api surface

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-ble

Central role ble for react native. Technically a shim for the excellent noble

install

npm i --save react-native-ble

For ios also see the react native linking guide, but basically

npm install rnpm -g
rnpm link

For android also see https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/native-modules-android.html#register-the-module in the paragraph starting "The package needs to be provided..." for the required edits to getPackages() in MainApplication.java.

use

See the noble api for usage

var noble = ('react-native-ble');

For more advanced usage, like in the eddystone_beacon_scanner, include noble directly or utilize a package that does so:

var noble = ('noble');

And follow the instructions in rn-nodeify to deep shim react-native-ble for noble.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial