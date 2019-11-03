openbase logo
Readme

InApp Billing for Android npm version Build Status

React Native Billing is built to provide an easy interface to InApp Billing on Android, accomplished by wrapping anjlab's InApp Billing library.

import InAppBilling from "react-native-billing";

async purchase() {
  try {
    await InAppBilling.open();
    const details = await InAppBilling.purchase("android.test.purchased");
    console.log("You purchased: ", details);
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } finally {
    await InAppBilling.close();
  }
}

async checkSubscription() {
    try {
    await InAppBilling.open();
    // If subscriptions/products are updated server-side you
    // will have to update cache with loadOwnedPurchasesFromGoogle()
    await InAppBilling.loadOwnedPurchasesFromGoogle();
    const isSubscribed = await InAppBilling.isSubscribed("myapp.productId")
    console.log("Customer subscribed: ", isSubscribed);
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } finally {
    await InAppBilling.close();
  }
}

Installation and linking

  1. npm install --save react-native-billing or yarn add react-native-billing
  2. react-native link react-native-billing

With this, the linkcommand will do most of the heavy lifting for native linking. But, you will still need add your Google Play license key to the strings.xml (step 5). If you are using a React Native version less than v0.18 you will also have to do step 4.3 (override onActivityResult).

Manual installation Android

  1. npm install --save react-native-billing
  2. Add the following in android/setting.gradle
...
include ':react-native-billing', ':app'
project(':react-native-billing').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-billing/android')
  1. And the following in android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-billing')
}
  1. Update MainActivity or MainApplication depending on React Native version.

  • React Native version >= 0.29 Edit MainApplication.java.

    1. Add import com.idehub.Billing.InAppBillingBridgePackage;
    2. Register package:
    @Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
  return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
    new MainReactPackage(),
    // add package here
    new InAppBillingBridgePackage()
  );
}

  • React Native version < 0.29 Edit MainActivity.java. Step 4.3 is only required if you are using a lower React Native version than 18.0 and/or your MainActivity class does not inherit from ReactActivity.

    1. Add import com.idehub.Billing.InAppBillingBridgePackage;
    2. Register package in ReactInstanceManager: .addPackage(new InAppBillingBridgePackage())
    3. Override onActivityResult:
    @Override
protected void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
      mReactInstanceManager.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
}

    Larger example:

    // Step 1; import package:
import com.idehub.Billing.InAppBillingBridgePackage;

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
    ...

    @Override
    protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
        ...

        mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
                .setApplication(getApplication())
                .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
                .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
                .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
                // Step 2; register package
                .addPackage(new InAppBillingBridgePackage())
                .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
                .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
                .build();

        ...
    }
    // Step 3: For RN < v0.18, override onActivityResult
    @Override
    protected void onActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
        mReactInstanceManager.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
    }
    ...
  1. Add your Google Play license key as a line to your android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml with the name RNB_GOOGLE_PLAY_LICENSE_KEY. For example:
<string name="RNB_GOOGLE_PLAY_LICENSE_KEY">YOUR_GOOGLE_PLAY_LICENSE_KEY_HERE</string>

Alternatively, you can add your license key as a parameter when registering the InAppBillingBridgePackage, like so:

.addPackage(new InAppBillingBridgePackage("YOUR_LICENSE_KEY"))

or for React Native 29+

new InAppBillingBridgePackage("YOUR_LICENSE_KEY")

Testing with static responses

If you want to test with static responses, you can use reserved productids defined by Google. These are:

  • android.test.purchased
  • android.test.canceled
  • android.test.refunded
  • android.test.item_unavailable

If you want to test with these productids, you will have to use a null license key. This is because your actual license key will not validate when using these productids.

In order to do this send in null as parameter, along with your Activity-instance, when registering the package: .addPackage(new InAppBillingBridgePackage(null, this))

See the Google Play docs for more info on static responses.

For instance to purchase and consume the static android.test.purchased products, with async/await (you can chain the promise) :

// To be sure the service is close before opening it
async pay() {
  await InAppBilling.close();
  try {
    await InAppBilling.open();
    if (!await InAppBilling.isPurchased(productId)) {
      const details = await InAppBilling.purchase(productId);
      console.log('You purchased: ', details);
    }
    const transactionStatus = await InAppBilling.getPurchaseTransactionDetails(productId);
    console.log('Transaction Status', transactionStatus);
    const productDetails = await InAppBilling.getProductDetails(productId);
    console.log(productDetails);
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } finally {
    await InAppBilling.consumePurchase(productId);
    await InAppBilling.close();
  }
}

Testing with your own In-app products

Testing with static responses is limited, because you are only able to test the purchase function. Therefore, testing with real In-app products is recommended. But before that is possible, you need to do the following:

  • I will assume you've already created your Google Play Developer account and an application there.
  • Now you need to create an In-app product under your application at the Google Play Developer Console and activate it (press the button at the top right).
  • Assuming you have installed this module (InApp Billing), you can write the JS code as explained in the Javascript API section. I suggest you to use getProductDetails function to see if it's the product is retrieved.
  • When you're ready to test, you'll need to properly create a signed APK. You can follow this guide. (Important: You'll have to install the APK as described in the guide. Not in the way you'd normally debug an React Native app on Android).
  • When you have the APK, you need to upload it to Play Developer Console, either the Alpha or the Beta channel will be fine. Remember your app will need to have a proper applicationId (normally your package name) and versionCode set in android/app/build.gradle.
  • After uploading, you will have to publish it to the market. Don't worry, when publishing the APK to the Alpha or Beta channel the APK will not be available for general public. (Important: It might take several hours for Google to process the APK).
  • The final part is, you'll need to add testers for the channel you've published to. The web page will give you a signup URL (opt-in) after you've approved open testing. Visit this URL in the browser of your testing device (it must be a physical device, not a emulator) and signup, and download the app where it redirected.
  • Try to buy something with the device. The purchase will eventually be cancelled, but you can also do this manually through your Google Merchant wallet.

Important: You can only test on a physical Android device, not from an emulator.

Handle Canceled Subscriptions

Call InAppBilling.getSubscriptionTransactionDetails(productId) and check the details.autoRenewing flag. It will be set to false once subscription gets cancelled. Also notice, that you will need to call periodically InAppBilling.loadOwnedPurchasesFromGoogle() method in order to update purchase/subscription information from the Google-servers.

Javascript API

All methods return a Promise.

open()

Important: Opens the service channel to Google Play. Must be called (once!) before any other billing methods can be called.

InAppBilling.open().then(() => InAppBilling.purchase("android.test.purchased"));

close()

Important: Must be called to close the service channel to Google Play, when you are done doing billing related work. Failure to close the service channel may degrade the performance of your app.

InAppBilling.open()
  .then(() => InAppBilling.purchase("android.test.purchased"))
  .then(details => {
    console.log("You purchased: ", details);
    return InAppBilling.close();
  });

loadOwnedPurchasesFromGoogle()

Refreshes the internal purchases & subscriptions status cache.

InAppBilling.loadOwnedPurchasesFromGoogle().then(...);

purchase(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
  • developerPayload: String
Returns:
  • transactionDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • orderId: String
    • purchaseToken: String
    • purchaseTime: String
    • purchaseState: String ("PurchasedSuccessfully", "Canceled", "Refunded", "SubscriptionExpired")
    • receiptSignature: String
    • receiptData: String
    • autoRenewing Boolean
    • developerPayload: String
InAppBilling.purchase("android.test.purchased").then(details => {
  console.log(details);
});

consumePurchase(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • consumed: Boolean (If consumed or not)
InAppBilling.consumePurchase('your.inapp.productid').then(...);

subscribe(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
  • developerPayload: String
Returns:
  • transactionDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • orderId: String
    • purchaseToken: String
    • purchaseTime: String
    • purchaseState: String ("PurchasedSuccessfully", "Canceled", "Refunded", "SubscriptionExpired")
    • receiptSignature: String
    • receiptData: String
    • autoRenewing Boolean
    • developerPayload: String
InAppBilling.subscribe("your.inapp.productid").then(details => {
  console.log(details);
});

isSubscribed(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • subscribed: Boolean
InAppBilling.isSubscribed('your.inapp.productid').then(...);

updateSubscription(oldProductIds, productId)

Parameter(s)
  • oldProductIds (required): Array of String
  • productId (required): String
  • developerPayload: String
Returns:
  • transactionDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • orderId: String
    • purchaseToken: String
    • purchaseTime: String
    • purchaseState: String ("PurchasedSuccessfully", "Canceled", "Refunded", "SubscriptionExpired")
    • receiptSignature: String
    • receiptData: String
    • autoRenewing Boolean
    • developerPayload: String
InAppBilling.updateSubscription(['subscription.p1m', 'subscription.p3m'], 'subscription.p12m').then(...)

isPurchased(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • purchased: Boolean
InAppBilling.isPurchased('your.inapp.productid').then(...);

isOneTimePurchaseSupported()

Returns:
  • oneTimePurchaseSupported: Boolean
InAppBilling.isOneTimePurchaseSupported().then(...);

isValidTransactionDetails(productId)

Validates if the transaction for the productId has a valid signature.

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • isValid: Boolean
InAppBilling.isValidTransactionDetails("your.inapp.productid").then(isValid => {
  console.log(isValid);
});

listOwnedProducts()

Returns:
  • ownedProductIds: Array of String
InAppBilling.listOwnedProducts().then(...);

listOwnedSubscriptions()

Returns:
  • ownedSubscriptionIds: Array of String
InAppBilling.listOwnedSubscriptions().then(...);

getProductDetails(productId)

Important: Use this to query managed products. Subscriptions require the use of getSubscriptionDetails.

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • productDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • title: String
    • description: String
    • isSubscription: Boolean
    • currency: String
    • priceValue: Double
    • priceText: String
InAppBilling.getProductDetails('your.inapp.productid').then(...);

getProductDetailsArray(productIds)

Parameter(s)
  • productIds (required): String-array
Returns:
  • productDetailsArray: Array of the productDetails (same as above)
InAppBilling.getProductDetailsArray(['your.inapp.productid', 'your.inapp.productid2']).then(...);

getSubscriptionDetails(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • productDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • title: String
    • description: String
    • isSubscription: Boolean
    • currency: String
    • priceValue: Double
    • priceText: String
    • subscriptionPeriod String
    • subscriptionFreeTrialPeriod String - Only if product has a free trial period
    • haveTrialPeriod Boolean
    • introductoryPriceValue Double
    • introductoryPriceText String - Only if product has a introductory price
    • introductoryPricePeriod String - Only if product has a introductory price
    • haveIntroductoryPeriod Boolean
    • introductoryPriceCycles Number
InAppBilling.getSubscriptionDetails('your.inapp.productid').then(...);

getSubscriptionDetailsArray(productIds)

Parameter(s)
  • productIds (required): String-Array
Returns:
  • productDetailsArray: Array of the productDetails (same as above)
InAppBilling.getSubscriptionDetailsArray(['your.inapp.productid', 'your.inapp.productid2']).then(...);

getPurchaseTransactionDetails(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • transactionDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • orderId: String
    • purchaseToken: String
    • purchaseTime: String
    • purchaseState: String ("PurchasedSuccessfully", "Canceled", "Refunded", "SubscriptionExpired")
    • receiptSignature: String
    • receiptData: String
    • autoRenewing Boolean
    • developerPayload: String
InAppBilling.getPurchaseTransactionDetails("your.inapp.productid").then(
  details => {
    console.log(details);
  }
);

getSubscriptionTransactionDetails(productId)

Parameter(s)
  • productId (required): String
Returns:
  • transactionDetails: Object:
    • productId: String
    • orderId: String
    • purchaseToken: String
    • purchaseTime: String
    • purchaseState: String ("PurchasedSuccessfully", "Canceled", "Refunded", "SubscriptionExpired")
    • receiptSignature: String
    • receiptData: String
    • autoRenewing Boolean
    • developerPayload: String
InAppBilling.getSubscriptionTransactionDetails("your.inapp.productid").then(
  details => {
    console.log(details);
  }
);

