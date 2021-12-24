Cross-platform gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native.
It's a hard task to debug three platforms. I usually develop with the Web version first, then confirm its functionality with real devices. My PC is Linux and my phone is Android, so Android is easiliy tested, but to debug on iOS, I have to bring my Macbook Pro from my garage and connect my wife's iPhone and test it. Every time I launch my Macbook Pro, it requires the Xcode update and even full system update. It takes so long time to start debug. As React Native works on iOS better than Android, I
always sometimes skip testing it, so there should be a bug on iOS. If you help me debug it, I would much appreciate!
dayjs and
calendarize and
merge-anything
npm install --save react-native-big-calendar
Or if you use Yarn:
yarn add react-native-big-calendar
Please ensure peer dependencies are installed.
npm install react react-native
If you use TypeScript ensure
@types/react and
@types/react-native is installed.
react-native-big-calendar internally uses them.
npm install --save-dev @types/react @types/react-native
If you are using this module on the Web, please install
react-native-web.
npm install react-native-web
If you are using Create React App, you are ready to go 🎉
For more details, please refer to the official react-native-web installation guide.
https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web
import { Calendar } from 'react-native-big-calendar'
const events = [
{
title: 'Meeting',
start: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 10, 0),
end: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 10, 30),
},
{
title: 'Coffee break',
start: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 15, 45),
end: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 16, 30),
},
]
function App() {
return <Calendar events={events} height={600} />
}
Summary
export interface CalendarProps<T extends ICalendarEventBase> {
events: T
height: number
overlapOffset?: number
hourRowHeight?: number
ampm?: boolean
date?: Date
eventCellStyle?: EventCellStyle<T>
calendarContainerStyle?: ViewStyle
headerContainerStyle?: ViewStyle
bodyContainerStyle?: ViewStyle
renderEvent?: (
event: T,
touchableOpacityProps: CalendarTouchableOpacityProps,
) => ReactElement | null
renderHeader?: React.ComponentType<CalendarHeaderProps<T> & { mode: Mode }>
renderHeaderForMonthView?: React.ComponentType<CalendarHeaderForMonthViewProps>
locale?: string
hideNowIndicator?: boolean
mode?: Mode
scrollOffsetMinutes?: number
showTime?: boolean
swipeEnabled?: boolean
weekStartsOn?: WeekNum
weekEndsOn?: WeekNum
onChangeDate?: DateRangeHandler
onPressCell?: (date: Date) => void
onPressDateHeader?: (date: Date) => void
onPressEvent?: (event: ICalendarEvent<T>) => void
eventMinHeightForMonthView?: number
activeDate?: Date
moreLabel?: string
showAdjacentMonths?: boolean
}
<Calendar /> Props are:
|name
|required
|type
|description
events
|yes
ICalendarEvent<T>[]
|The events which will be rendered on the calendar. You can extend the type
ICalendarEvent by providing a value to generic type T (see
./stories/events.tsx for an example). with optional children to display custom components inside the event, and optional event renderer function to take complete control over the rendered event (advanced feature). Events that occur during the same time range will be layered, offset, and given a unique color.
height
|yes
number
|Calendar height.
hideNowIndicator
|no
boolean
|Hides the indicator for the current time. By default the now indicator is shown.
hourRowHeight
|no
number
|Hour row height
onPressEvent
|no
(event: ICalendarEvent<T>) => void
|Event handler which will be fired when the user clicks an event.
onChangeDate
|no
([start: Date, end: Date]) => void
|Event handler which will be fired when the current date range changed.
onPressCell
|no
(date: Date) => void
|Event handler which will be fired when the current date cell is clicked. The minute set to 0.
onPressDateHeader
|no
(date: Date) => void
|Event handler which will be fired when the user clicks a date from the header.
mode
|no
|'month' | 'week' |
'3days' \| 'day' \| 'custom'
eventCellStyle
|no
ViewStyle \| (event: ICalendarEvent<T>) => ViewStyle
|The style of Event cell. Accepts either style object (static) or function (dynamic).
headerContentStyle
|no
ViewStyle
|The style of the Header's content. Accepts a style object (static).
dayHeaderStyle
|no
ViewStyle
|The style of the Header's day numbers. Accepts a style object (static).
dayHeaderHighlightColor
|no
string
|The style of the Header's highlighted day number. Accepts a style object (static).
weekDayHeaderHighlightColor
|no
string
|The style of the Header's highlighted week day. Accepts a style object (static).
scrollOffsetMinutes
|no
number
|Scroll to specific minutes in a day. e.g.) set
480 to scroll to 8am when the calendar rendered.
date
|no
Date
|Initial date of calendar. Defualts to
new Date (current time).
swipeEnabled
|no
boolean
showTime
|no
boolean
ampm
|no
boolean
|Use 12 hours time format instead of 24 hours.
weekStartsOn
|no
0 \| 1 \| 2 \| 3 \| 4 \| 5 \| 6
|Which day the week starts on. Sunday is
0.
weekEndsOn
|no
0 \| 1 \| 2 \| 3 \| 4 \| 5 \| 6
|Which day the week ends on. Sunday is
0.
locale
|no
string
|Custom locale. See I18n section
overlapOffset
|no
number
|Adjusts the indentation of events that occur during the same time period. Defaults to 20 on web and 8 on mobile.
isRTL
|no
boolean
|Switches the direction of the layout for use with RTL languages. Defaults to false.
renderEvent
|no
EventRenderer
|Custom event renderer. See below type definition.
renderHeader
|no
HeaderRenderer
|Custom header renderer.
eventMinHeightForMonthView
|no
number
|Minimun height for events in month view. Should match the min-height of your custom events. Defaults to 22.
activeDate
|no
Date
|Date highlighted in header. Defaults to today (current time).
headerComponent
|no
ReactElement
|Calendar body header component.
headerComponentStyle
|no
ViewStyle
|Calendar body header component wrapper styling. Accepts a style object (static)
hourStyle
|no
TextStyle
|Calendar body hours styling. Accepts a style object (static)
showAllDayEventCell
|no
boolean
|Boolean for showing/hiding the all day event cell
moreLabel
|no
string
|String to replace More label in month view. Default: '{moreCount} More'. {moreCount} is replaced by number of extra events
showAdjacentMonths
|no
boolean
|Boolean for showing/hiding adjacent months in month view. Defaults to true
type EventRenderer<T> = (
event: ICalendarEvent<T>,
touchableOpacityProps: CalendarTouchableOpacityProps,
) => ReactElement | null
For more information, see Storybook
interface ICalendarEventBase {
start: Date
end: Date
title: string
children?: ReactElement | null
}
All day events should start and end on 0 in hour, minutes, and seconds (T00:00:00). For example:
{
title: 'all day event',
start: "2021-12-24T00:00:00.000Z",
end: "2021-12-24T00:00:00.000Z", // same date as `start`
}
You can specify custom event render function which receives the calculated
TouchableOpacity prop and
event.
renderEvent must return a
ReactElement.
TouchableOpacity or any DOM element which accepts positioning and click events (
onPress, ...).
export interface MyCustomEventType {
color: string
}
const renderEvent = <T extends ICalendarEventBase>(
event: T,
touchableOpacityProps: CalendarTouchableOpacityProps,
) => (
<TouchableOpacity {...touchableOpacityProps}>
<Text>{`My custom event: ${event.title} with a color: ${event.color}`}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
)
<Calendar renderEvent={renderEvent} />
Your events can contain a prop
children An example can be found here.
const eventNotes = useMemo(
() => (
<View style={{ marginTop: 3 }}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 10, color: 'white' }}> Phone number: 555-123-4567 </Text>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 10, color: 'white' }}> Arrive 15 minutes early </Text>
</View>
),
[],
)
export const myEvents: ICalendarEventBase[] = [
{
title: 'Custom reminder',
start: dayjs().set('hour', 16).set('minute', 0).toDate(),
end: dayjs().set('hour', 17).set('minute', 0).toDate(),
children: eventNotes,
},
]
You can customize the calendar by passing the
theme prop.
theme should be like this interface partially:
export interface Palette {
main: string
contrastText: string
}
export interface ThemeInterface {
palette: {
primary: Palette
nowIndicator: string
gray: {
100: string
200: string
300: string
500: string
800: string
}
}
isRTL: boolean
typography: {
fontFamily?: string
xs: Typography
sm: Typography
xl: Typography
}
eventCellOverlappings: readonly Palette[]
moreLabel: TextStyle
}
For example:
const darkTheme = {
palette: {
primary: {
main: '#6185d0',
contrastText: '#000',
},
gray: {
'100': '#333',
'200': '#666',
'300': '#888',
'500': '#aaa',
'800': '#ccc',
},
},
}
<Calendar
height={SCREEN_HEIGHT}
theme={darkTheme}
/>
Please specity your locale via
locale prop and import day.js locale file:
import 'dayjs/locale/ja'
<Calendar
locale="ja"
{/* ... */}
/>
You can find your dayjs locale here:
https://github.com/iamkun/dayjs/tree/dev/src/locale
If you are using this library, please send a PR to add your organization!
First, thank you for your interest in this project. As this library is getting famous, lots of people are requesting features they need. I would like to respond all of them as possible, but there are limited hours I'm working on this. To be a full-time open sourcer and make this project sustainable, I've decided to add the enterprise support.
Enterprise customers are able to obtain:
Note that some Enterprise features will be merged to the OSS version too.
If you are interested in those features, please send an email to: ketsume0211@gmail.com
I'm a freelance software engineer specialized in React, React Native and TypeScript. Also available for GraphQL and RDB backend, and Node.JS applications.
If you are interested in hiring me, please send an email to: ketsume0211@gmail.com
I'm based in Japan (by the beautiful sea), so a remote contract job is especially welcome.