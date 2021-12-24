openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-native-big-calendar

by Kay Gosho
3.2.0 (see all)

gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

468

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

test release npm version Netlify Status Dependabot Status

react-native-big-calendar

Cross-platform gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native.

⚠️ Help me to debug this component ⚠️

It's a hard task to debug three platforms. I usually develop with the Web version first, then confirm its functionality with real devices. My PC is Linux and my phone is Android, so Android is easiliy tested, but to debug on iOS, I have to bring my Macbook Pro from my garage and connect my wife's iPhone and test it. Every time I launch my Macbook Pro, it requires the Xcode update and even full system update. It takes so long time to start debug. As React Native works on iOS better than Android, I always sometimes skip testing it, so there should be a bug on iOS. If you help me debug it, I would much appreciate!

Components Demo

Features

  • Cross Platform: Runs on the Web, iOS, Android with the power of React
  • Type-safe: Fully written in TypeScript
  • Customizable: Able to provide your own theme, and pass your component to render.
  • Lightweight: ~37.4KB, dependency is dayjs and calendarize and merge-anything

Install

npm install --save react-native-big-calendar

Or if you use Yarn:

yarn add react-native-big-calendar

Other dependencies

Please ensure peer dependencies are installed.

npm install react react-native

TypeScript

If you use TypeScript ensure @types/react and @types/react-native is installed. react-native-big-calendar internally uses them.

npm install --save-dev @types/react @types/react-native

Usage on the Web

If you are using this module on the Web, please install react-native-web.

npm install react-native-web

If you are using Create React App, you are ready to go 🎉

For more details, please refer to the official react-native-web installation guide.

https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web

Getting Started

import { Calendar } from 'react-native-big-calendar'

const events = [
  {
    title: 'Meeting',
    start: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 10, 0),
    end: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 10, 30),
  },
  {
    title: 'Coffee break',
    start: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 15, 45),
    end: new Date(2020, 1, 11, 16, 30),
  },
]

function App() {
  return <Calendar events={events} height={600} />
}

API Documentation

Summary

export interface CalendarProps<T extends ICalendarEventBase> {
  events: T
  height: number
  overlapOffset?: number
  hourRowHeight?: number
  ampm?: boolean
  date?: Date
  eventCellStyle?: EventCellStyle<T>
  calendarContainerStyle?: ViewStyle
  headerContainerStyle?: ViewStyle
  bodyContainerStyle?: ViewStyle
  renderEvent?: (
    event: T,
    touchableOpacityProps: CalendarTouchableOpacityProps,
  ) => ReactElement | null
  renderHeader?: React.ComponentType<CalendarHeaderProps<T> & { mode: Mode }>
  renderHeaderForMonthView?: React.ComponentType<CalendarHeaderForMonthViewProps>
  locale?: string
  hideNowIndicator?: boolean
  mode?: Mode
  scrollOffsetMinutes?: number
  showTime?: boolean
  swipeEnabled?: boolean
  weekStartsOn?: WeekNum
  weekEndsOn?: WeekNum
  onChangeDate?: DateRangeHandler
  onPressCell?: (date: Date) => void
  onPressDateHeader?: (date: Date) => void
  onPressEvent?: (event: ICalendarEvent<T>) => void
  eventMinHeightForMonthView?: number
  activeDate?: Date
  moreLabel?: string
  showAdjacentMonths?: boolean
}

<Calendar /> Props are:

namerequiredtypedescription
eventsyesICalendarEvent<T>[]The events which will be rendered on the calendar. You can extend the type ICalendarEvent by providing a value to generic type T (see ./stories/events.tsx for an example). with optional children to display custom components inside the event, and optional event renderer function to take complete control over the rendered event (advanced feature). Events that occur during the same time range will be layered, offset, and given a unique color.
heightyesnumberCalendar height.
hideNowIndicatornobooleanHides the indicator for the current time. By default the now indicator is shown.
hourRowHeightnonumberHour row height
onPressEventno(event: ICalendarEvent<T>) => voidEvent handler which will be fired when the user clicks an event.
onChangeDateno([start: Date, end: Date]) => voidEvent handler which will be fired when the current date range changed.
onPressCellno(date: Date) => voidEvent handler which will be fired when the current date cell is clicked. The minute set to 0.
onPressDateHeaderno(date: Date) => voidEvent handler which will be fired when the user clicks a date from the header.
modeno'month' | 'week' | '3days' \| 'day' \| 'custom'
eventCellStylenoViewStyle \| (event: ICalendarEvent<T>) => ViewStyleThe style of Event cell. Accepts either style object (static) or function (dynamic).
headerContentStylenoViewStyleThe style of the Header's content. Accepts a style object (static).
dayHeaderStylenoViewStyleThe style of the Header's day numbers. Accepts a style object (static).
dayHeaderHighlightColornostringThe style of the Header's highlighted day number. Accepts a style object (static).
weekDayHeaderHighlightColornostringThe style of the Header's highlighted week day. Accepts a style object (static).
scrollOffsetMinutesnonumberScroll to specific minutes in a day. e.g.) set 480 to scroll to 8am when the calendar rendered.
datenoDateInitial date of calendar. Defualts to new Date (current time).
swipeEnablednoboolean
showTimenoboolean
ampmnobooleanUse 12 hours time format instead of 24 hours.
weekStartsOnno0 \| 1 \| 2 \| 3 \| 4 \| 5 \| 6Which day the week starts on. Sunday is 0.
weekEndsOnno0 \| 1 \| 2 \| 3 \| 4 \| 5 \| 6Which day the week ends on. Sunday is 0.
localenostringCustom locale. See I18n section
overlapOffsetnonumberAdjusts the indentation of events that occur during the same time period. Defaults to 20 on web and 8 on mobile.
isRTLnobooleanSwitches the direction of the layout for use with RTL languages. Defaults to false.
renderEventnoEventRendererCustom event renderer. See below type definition.
renderHeadernoHeaderRendererCustom header renderer.
eventMinHeightForMonthViewnonumberMinimun height for events in month view. Should match the min-height of your custom events. Defaults to 22.
activeDatenoDateDate highlighted in header. Defaults to today (current time).
headerComponentnoReactElementCalendar body header component.
headerComponentStylenoViewStyleCalendar body header component wrapper styling. Accepts a style object (static)
hourStylenoTextStyleCalendar body hours styling. Accepts a style object (static)
showAllDayEventCellnobooleanBoolean for showing/hiding the all day event cell
moreLabelnostringString to replace More label in month view. Default: '{moreCount} More'. {moreCount} is replaced by number of extra events
showAdjacentMonthsnobooleanBoolean for showing/hiding adjacent months in month view. Defaults to true

EventRenderer

type EventRenderer<T> = (
  event: ICalendarEvent<T>,
  touchableOpacityProps: CalendarTouchableOpacityProps,
) => ReactElement | null

For more information, see Storybook

ICalendarEventBase

interface ICalendarEventBase {
  start: Date
  end: Date
  title: string
  children?: ReactElement | null
}

All day events

All day events should start and end on 0 in hour, minutes, and seconds (T00:00:00). For example:

{
    title: 'all day event',
    start: "2021-12-24T00:00:00.000Z",
    end: "2021-12-24T00:00:00.000Z", // same date as `start`
}

Using a custom event render function

You can specify custom event render function which receives the calculated TouchableOpacity prop and event.

  • The function renderEvent must return a ReactElement.
  • The component should be wrapped inside a TouchableOpacity or any DOM element which accepts positioning and click events (onPress, ...).
export interface MyCustomEventType {
  color: string
}

const renderEvent = <T extends ICalendarEventBase>(
  event: T,
  touchableOpacityProps: CalendarTouchableOpacityProps,
) => (
  <TouchableOpacity {...touchableOpacityProps}>
    <Text>{`My custom event: ${event.title} with a color: ${event.color}`}</Text>
  </TouchableOpacity>
)

<Calendar renderEvent={renderEvent} />

Displaying event's notes

Your events can contain a prop children An example can be found here.

const eventNotes = useMemo(
  () => (
    <View style={{ marginTop: 3 }}>
      <Text style={{ fontSize: 10, color: 'white' }}> Phone number: 555-123-4567 </Text>
      <Text style={{ fontSize: 10, color: 'white' }}> Arrive 15 minutes early </Text>
    </View>
  ),
  [],
)

export const myEvents: ICalendarEventBase[] = [
  {
    title: 'Custom reminder',
    start: dayjs().set('hour', 16).set('minute', 0).toDate(),
    end: dayjs().set('hour', 17).set('minute', 0).toDate(),
    children: eventNotes,
  },
]

Theme

You can customize the calendar by passing the theme prop. theme should be like this interface partially:

export interface Palette {
  main: string
  contrastText: string
}

export interface ThemeInterface {
  palette: {
    primary: Palette
    nowIndicator: string
    gray: {
      100: string
      200: string
      300: string
      500: string
      800: string
    }
  }
  isRTL: boolean
  typography: {
    fontFamily?: string
    xs: Typography
    sm: Typography
    xl: Typography
  }
  eventCellOverlappings: readonly Palette[]
  moreLabel: TextStyle
}

For example:

const darkTheme = {
  palette: {
    primary: {
      main: '#6185d0',
      contrastText: '#000',
    },
    gray: {
      '100': '#333',
      '200': '#666',
      '300': '#888',
      '500': '#aaa',
      '800': '#ccc',
    },
  },
}

<Calendar
  height={SCREEN_HEIGHT}
  theme={darkTheme}
/>

I18n

Please specity your locale via locale prop and import day.js locale file:

import 'dayjs/locale/ja'

<Calendar
  locale="ja"
  {/* ... */}
/>

You can find your dayjs locale here:

https://github.com/iamkun/dayjs/tree/dev/src/locale

Screenshots

Who's using this?

If you are using this library, please send a PR to add your organization!

Enterprise support

First, thank you for your interest in this project. As this library is getting famous, lots of people are requesting features they need. I would like to respond all of them as possible, but there are limited hours I'm working on this. To be a full-time open sourcer and make this project sustainable, I've decided to add the enterprise support.

Enterprise customers are able to obtain:

  • Full customization like colors, logos, images, and more.
  • Priority response and development.
  • Consultancy for React, TypeScript, and React Native application.

Note that some Enterprise features will be merged to the OSS version too.

If you are interested in those features, please send an email to: ketsume0211@gmail.com

Hire me

I'm a freelance software engineer specialized in React, React Native and TypeScript. Also available for GraphQL and RDB backend, and Node.JS applications.

If you are interested in hiring me, please send an email to: ketsume0211@gmail.com

I'm based in Japan (by the beautiful sea), so a remote contract job is especially welcome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-calendarsReact Native Calendar Components 🗓️ 📆
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
28
Top Feedback
12Highly Customizable
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendar-events📆 React Native Module for iOS and Android Calendar Events
GitHub Stars
778
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendar-stripEasy to use and visually stunning calendar component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnc
react-native-calendario📆 React Native Calendar
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
473
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-bpk-component-calendarBackpack Design System
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
3
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-native-big-calendar examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-native-big-calendar examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-native-big-calendar by viewing and forking react-native-big-calendar example apps on CodeSandbox
KristinaHus/react-native-big-calendar
giters.comKristinaHus/react-native-big-calendarKina.hus react-native-big-calendar: gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native
Tutorial
packagegalaxy.com5 months agoreact-native-big-calendar [javascript]: Datasheet![test](https://github.com/llotheo/react-native-big-calendar/workflows/test/badge.svg) ![release](https://github.com/llotheo/react-native-big-calendar/workflows/release/badge.svg) [![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/react-native-big-calendar.svg…
Cross-platform gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native
reactnativeexample.com1 year agoCross-platform gcal/outlook like calendar component for React Nativegcal/outlook like calendar component for React Native.