react-native-bidirectional-infinite-scroll

Implement bidirectional infinite smooth scroll using React Native
FlatList by react-native only allows infinite scroll in one direction (using
onEndReached). This package adds capability on top of FlatList to allow infinite scroll from both directions, and also maintains smooth scroll UX.
onStartReached &
onEndReached, which you can use to load more results.
|iOS
|Android
