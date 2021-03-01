openbase logo
react-native-bidirectional-infinite-scroll

by GetStream
0.3.3 (see all)

📜 React Native - Bidirectional Infinite Smooth Scroll

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

📜 React Native Bi-directional Infinite Scroll

License NPM Compatibility

Implement bidirectional infinite smooth scroll using React Native

[ Built with ♥ at Stream ]

Vishal - Article 01

Introduction

FlatList by react-native only allows infinite scroll in one direction (using onEndReached). This package adds capability on top of FlatList to allow infinite scroll from both directions, and also maintains smooth scroll UX.

  • Accepts prop onStartReached & onEndReached, which you can use to load more results.
  • Calls to onEndReached and onStartReached have been optimized.
  • Inline loading Indicators, which can be customized as well.
  • Uses flat-list-mvcp to maintain scroll position or smooth scroll UX.
iOS Android

🛠 Installation and Usage

Please check the complete docs at https://getstream.github.io/react-native-bidirectional-infinite-scroll/

✍ Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

🎗 License

MIT

Alternatives

Tutorials

