rnb

react-native-beautiful-video-recorder

by Hau Vo
2.0.1 (see all)

The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera. It works for both iOS & Android.

Readme

react-native-beautiful-video-recorder

The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera. It works for both iOS & Android.

Sample

Features:

  • Record video on iOS and Android.
  • Support cameraOptions and recordAsyncOptions from react-native-camera

Installation

yarn add react-native-beautiful-video-recorder react-native-camera react-native-vector-icons

Follow react-native-camera & react-native-vector-icons for linking native libraries.

Please file an issue if you have any trouble!

Configuration

iOS

With iOS 10 and higher you need to add the "Privacy - Camera Usage Description" key to the info.plist of your project. This should be found in your_project/ios/your_project/Info.plist. Add the following code:

<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your message to user when the camera is accessed for the first time</string>

<!-- Include this only if you are planning to use the microphone for video recording -->
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your message to user when the microsphone is accessed for the first time</string>

Android

Add permissions in your Android Manifest (required for video recording feature)

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

Usage

import VideoRecorder from 'react-native-beautiful-video-recorder';
....

start = () => {
    // 30 seconds
    this.videoRecorder.open({ maxLength: 30 },(data) => {
        console.log('captured data', data);
    });
}

render() {
    return (
        <View>
            ......
          <TouchableOpacity onPress={this.start}>
            <Text>Start</Text>
          </TouchableOpacity>
          <VideoRecorder ref={(ref) => { this.videoRecorder = ref; }} />
        </View>
    );
}

Properties

paramInfo
cameraOptionshttps://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-camera/blob/master/docs/RNCamera.md
recordOptionshttps://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-camera/blob/master/docs/RNCamera.md

Callback Data

The calback will be fulfilled with an object with some of the following properties:

  • uri: (string) the path to the video saved on your app's cache directory.

  • videoOrientation: (number) orientation of the video

  • deviceOrientation: (number) orientation of the device

  • iOS codec: the codec of the recorded video. One of RNCamera.Constants.VideoCodec

  • isRecordingInterrupted: (boolean) whether the app has been minimized while recording

Todo

  • Support playback before saving.
  • Switch camera.

License

MIT

Contact

kevinvovn@gmail.com

