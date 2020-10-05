The video recorder component that extends from react-native-camera . It works for both iOS & Android.

Record video on iOS and Android.

Support cameraOptions and recordAsyncOptions from react-native-camera

Installation

yarn add react-native-beautiful-video-recorder react-native-camera react-native-vector-icons

Follow react-native-camera & react-native-vector-icons for linking native libraries.

Please file an issue if you have any trouble!

Configuration

iOS

With iOS 10 and higher you need to add the "Privacy - Camera Usage Description" key to the info.plist of your project. This should be found in your_project/ios/your_project/Info.plist . Add the following code:

< key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your message to user when the camera is accessed for the first time </ string > < key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > Your message to user when the microsphone is accessed for the first time </ string >

Android

Add permissions in your Android Manifest (required for video recording feature)

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

Usage

import VideoRecorder from 'react-native-beautiful-video-recorder' ; .... start = () => { this .videoRecorder.open({ maxLength : 30 },(data) => { console .log( 'captured data' , data); }); } render() { return ( < View > ...... < TouchableOpacity onPress = {this.start} > < Text > Start </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < VideoRecorder ref = {(ref) => { this.videoRecorder = ref; }} /> </ View > ); }

Properties

param Info cameraOptions https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-camera/blob/master/docs/RNCamera.md recordOptions https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-camera/blob/master/docs/RNCamera.md

Callback Data

The calback will be fulfilled with an object with some of the following properties:

uri : (string) the path to the video saved on your app's cache directory.

videoOrientation : (number) orientation of the video

deviceOrientation : (number) orientation of the device

iOS codec : the codec of the recorded video. One of RNCamera.Constants.VideoCodec

isRecordingInterrupted : (boolean) whether the app has been minimized while recording

Todo

Support playback before saving.

Switch camera.

License

MIT

kevinvovn@gmail.com