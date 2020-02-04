A cross-platform React Native module that returns the battery level/status of a device. Supports iOS and Android.
npm install react-native-battery --save
react-native link react-native-battery
react-native link react-native-battery may work, but it sometimes munges files. If automatic installation fails, use the following manual steps.
MainApplication.java:
import com.rctbattery.BatteryManagerPackage;
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new BatteryManagerPackage(),
// ...
);
}
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-battery'
project(':react-native-battery').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-battery/android')
//...
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
compile project(':react-native-battery')
//...
}
'use strict';
var React = require('react-native');
var BatteryManager = require('NativeModules').BatteryManager;
var {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
DeviceEventEmitter,
} = React;
var RCTBattery = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
return {batteryLevel: null, charging:false};
},
onBatteryStatus: function(info){
this.setState({batteryLevel: info.level});
this.setState({charging: info.isPlugged});
},
componentDidMount: function(){
BatteryManager.updateBatteryLevel(function(info){
this._subscription = DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('BatteryStatus', this.onBatteryStatus);
this.setState({batteryLevel: info.level});
this.setState({charging: info.isPlugged});
}.bind(this));
},
componentWillUnmount: function(){
this._subscription.remove();
},
render: function() {
var chargingText;
if(this.state.charging){
chargingText =<Text style={styles.instructions}>Charging </Text>;
} else {
chargingText =<Text style={styles.instructions}>Not Charging </Text>;
}
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Battery Level {this.state.batteryLevel}
</Text>
{chargingText}
</View>
);
}
});
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
instructions: {
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#333333',
marginBottom: 5,
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('RCTBattery', () => RCTBattery);
The component works for it's purpose and it works on the most recent versions of react-native. Only missing a js mapping, the example use the developer shouldn't need to access the component through the NativeModules and import it directly from the package. Besides that it works perfectly!