Version 0.4.0 of react-native-camera includes barcode scanning for android as well. I recommend using it for barcode and QR scanning as you can use the same library both for iOS and android and the implementation is more robust than this one.
A barcode scanner component for react native android. The library uses https://github.com/zxing/zxing to decode the barcodes.
npm i --save react-native-barcodescanner
You can link it simply by running
react-native link.
In
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-barcodescanner', ':app'
project(':react-native-barcodescanner').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-barcodescanner/android')
In
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-barcodescanner')
}
register module (in MainApplication.java)
Add the following import statement:
import com.eguma.barcodescanner.BarcodeScannerPackage;
...and then add
BarcodeScannerPackage to exported package list (MainApplication.java#getPackages):
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
// (...)
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new BarcodeScannerPackage()
);
}
}
import React, {
AppRegistry,
Component,
} from 'react-native';
import BarcodeScanner from 'react-native-barcodescanner';
class BarcodeScannerApp extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
torchMode: 'off',
cameraType: 'back',
};
}
barcodeReceived(e) {
console.log('Barcode: ' + e.data);
console.log('Type: ' + e.type);
}
render() {
return (
<BarcodeScanner
onBarCodeRead={this.barcodeReceived}
style={{ flex: 1 }}
torchMode={this.state.torchMode}
cameraType={this.state.cameraType}
/>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('BarcodeScannerApp', () => BarcodeScannerApp);
Try the included BarcodeScanner example yourself:
git clone git@github.com:ideacreation/react-native-barcodescanner.git
cd react-native-barcodescanner/Examples/BarcodeScanner
npm install
react-native run-android
To test the example you can scan the barcodes in the Testcodes.pdf file.
onBarCodeRead
Will call the specified method when a barcode is detected in the camera's view.
Event contains
data (barcode value) and
type (barcode type).
The following barcode types can be recognised:
BarcodeFormat.UPC_A
BarcodeFormat.UPC_E
BarcodeFormat.EAN_13
BarcodeFormat.EAN_8
BarcodeFormat.RSS_14
BarcodeFormat.CODE_39
BarcodeFormat.CODE_93
BarcodeFormat.CODE_128
BarcodeFormat.ITF
BarcodeFormat.CODABAR
BarcodeFormat.QR_CODE
BarcodeFormat.DATA_MATRIX
BarcodeFormat.PDF_417
torchMode
Values:
on,
off (default)
Use the
torchMode property to specify the camera torch mode.
cameraType
Values:
back (default),
front
Use the
cameraType property to specify the camera to use. If you specify the front camera, but the device has no front camera the back camera is used.
The viewfinder is a child react component of the barcodescanner component. if you don't need the viewfinder (e.g. because you want your own child components to render) or you want your own viewfinder you can disable it with
showViewFinder={false}.
The following properties can be used to style the viewfinder:
viewFinderBackgroundColor,
viewFinderBorderColor,
viewFinderBorderWidth,
viewFinderBorderLength,
viewFinderShowLoadingIndicator,
viewFinderHeight,
viewFinderWidth,
All color values are strings (e.g. '#eee' or 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)', default: 'white').
viewFinderHeight (default: 200),
viewFinderWidth (default: 200),
viewFinderBorderWidth (default: 2) and
viewFinderBorderLength (default: 30) are numbers,
viewFinderShowLoadingIndicator is either
true or
false (default) and shows a ActivityIndicator centered in the viewfinder.