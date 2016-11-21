openbase logo
react-native-barcodescanner

by ideacreation
3.1.1 (see all)

A barcode scanner component for react native - not maintained anymore - use react-native-camera

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-barcodescanner - not maintained anymore - use react-native-camera

Version 0.4.0 of react-native-camera includes barcode scanning for android as well. I recommend using it for barcode and QR scanning as you can use the same library both for iOS and android and the implementation is more robust than this one.

Old README

A barcode scanner component for react native android. The library uses https://github.com/zxing/zxing to decode the barcodes.

React Native dependencies

  • Version 0.1.4 for React Native <=0.18
  • Version 1.x.x for React Native >=0.19
  • Version 3.x.x for React Native >=0.25

Installation

npm i --save react-native-barcodescanner

You can link it simply by running react-native link.

Manual linking

  • In android/settings.gradle

    ...
include ':react-native-barcodescanner', ':app'
project(':react-native-barcodescanner').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-barcodescanner/android')

  • In android/app/build.gradle

    ...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-barcodescanner')
}

  • register module (in MainApplication.java)

    Add the following import statement:

    import com.eguma.barcodescanner.BarcodeScannerPackage;

    ...and then add BarcodeScannerPackage to exported package list (MainApplication.java#getPackages):

    public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    // (...)

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        new BarcodeScannerPackage()
      );
    }
}

Usage

import React, {
  AppRegistry,
  Component,
} from 'react-native';
import BarcodeScanner from 'react-native-barcodescanner';

class BarcodeScannerApp extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      torchMode: 'off',
      cameraType: 'back',
    };
  }

  barcodeReceived(e) {
    console.log('Barcode: ' + e.data);
    console.log('Type: ' + e.type);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <BarcodeScanner
        onBarCodeRead={this.barcodeReceived}
        style={{ flex: 1 }}
        torchMode={this.state.torchMode}
        cameraType={this.state.cameraType}
      />
    );
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('BarcodeScannerApp', () => BarcodeScannerApp);

Example

Try the included BarcodeScanner example yourself:

git clone git@github.com:ideacreation/react-native-barcodescanner.git
cd react-native-barcodescanner/Examples/BarcodeScanner
npm install
react-native run-android

To test the example you can scan the barcodes in the Testcodes.pdf file.

Properties

onBarCodeRead

Will call the specified method when a barcode is detected in the camera's view. Event contains data (barcode value) and type (barcode type). The following barcode types can be recognised:

BarcodeFormat.UPC_A
BarcodeFormat.UPC_E
BarcodeFormat.EAN_13
BarcodeFormat.EAN_8
BarcodeFormat.RSS_14
BarcodeFormat.CODE_39
BarcodeFormat.CODE_93
BarcodeFormat.CODE_128
BarcodeFormat.ITF
BarcodeFormat.CODABAR
BarcodeFormat.QR_CODE
BarcodeFormat.DATA_MATRIX
BarcodeFormat.PDF_417

torchMode

Values: on, off (default)

Use the torchMode property to specify the camera torch mode.

cameraType

Values: back (default), front

Use the cameraType property to specify the camera to use. If you specify the front camera, but the device has no front camera the back camera is used.

Viewfinder

The viewfinder is a child react component of the barcodescanner component. if you don't need the viewfinder (e.g. because you want your own child components to render) or you want your own viewfinder you can disable it with showViewFinder={false}.

The following properties can be used to style the viewfinder:

viewFinderBackgroundColor, viewFinderBorderColor, viewFinderBorderWidth, viewFinderBorderLength, viewFinderShowLoadingIndicator, viewFinderHeight, viewFinderWidth,

All color values are strings (e.g. '#eee' or 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)', default: 'white'). viewFinderHeight (default: 200), viewFinderWidth (default: 200), viewFinderBorderWidth (default: 2) and viewFinderBorderLength (default: 30) are numbers, viewFinderShowLoadingIndicator is either true or false (default) and shows a ActivityIndicator centered in the viewfinder.

