react-native-barcodescanner - not maintained anymore - use react-native-camera

Version 0.4.0 of react-native-camera includes barcode scanning for android as well. I recommend using it for barcode and QR scanning as you can use the same library both for iOS and android and the implementation is more robust than this one.

Old README

A barcode scanner component for react native android. The library uses https://github.com/zxing/zxing to decode the barcodes.

React Native dependencies

Version 0.1.4 for React Native <=0.18

Version 1.x.x for React Native >=0.19

Version 3.x.x for React Native >=0.25

Installation

npm i --save react-native-barcodescanner

Link it to your android project

You can link it simply by running react-native link .

Manual linking

In android/settings.gradle ... include ':react-native-barcodescanner' , ':app' project ( ':react-native-barcodescanner' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-barcodescanner/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle ... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-barcodescanner' ) }

register module (in MainApplication.java) Add the following import statement: import com.eguma.barcodescanner.BarcodeScannerPackage; ...and then add BarcodeScannerPackage to exported package list (MainApplication.java#getPackages): public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new BarcodeScannerPackage() ); } }

Usage

import React, { AppRegistry, Component, } from 'react-native' ; import BarcodeScanner from 'react-native-barcodescanner' ; class BarcodeScannerApp extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { torchMode : 'off' , cameraType : 'back' , }; } barcodeReceived(e) { console .log( 'Barcode: ' + e.data); console .log( 'Type: ' + e.type); } render() { return ( < BarcodeScanner onBarCodeRead = {this.barcodeReceived} style = {{ flex: 1 }} torchMode = {this.state.torchMode} cameraType = {this.state.cameraType} /> ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('BarcodeScannerApp', () => BarcodeScannerApp);

Example

Try the included BarcodeScanner example yourself:

git clone git@github.com:ideacreation/react-native-barcodescanner.git cd react-native-barcodescanner/Examples/BarcodeScanner npm install react-native run-android

To test the example you can scan the barcodes in the Testcodes.pdf file.

Properties

onBarCodeRead

Will call the specified method when a barcode is detected in the camera's view. Event contains data (barcode value) and type (barcode type). The following barcode types can be recognised:

BarcodeFormat.UPC_A BarcodeFormat.UPC_E BarcodeFormat.EAN_13 BarcodeFormat.EAN_8 BarcodeFormat.RSS_14 BarcodeFormat.CODE_39 BarcodeFormat.CODE_93 BarcodeFormat.CODE_128 BarcodeFormat.ITF BarcodeFormat.CODABAR BarcodeFormat.QR_CODE BarcodeFormat.DATA_MATRIX BarcodeFormat.PDF_417

torchMode

Values: on , off (default)

Use the torchMode property to specify the camera torch mode.

cameraType

Values: back (default), front

Use the cameraType property to specify the camera to use. If you specify the front camera, but the device has no front camera the back camera is used.

Viewfinder

The viewfinder is a child react component of the barcodescanner component. if you don't need the viewfinder (e.g. because you want your own child components to render) or you want your own viewfinder you can disable it with showViewFinder={false} .

The following properties can be used to style the viewfinder:

viewFinderBackgroundColor , viewFinderBorderColor , viewFinderBorderWidth , viewFinderBorderLength , viewFinderShowLoadingIndicator , viewFinderHeight , viewFinderWidth ,