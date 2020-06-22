📷 A barcode and QR code scan layout for react-native applications with customizable styling
npm i react-native-barcode-mask -s
All you need is to
import
BarcodeMask from the
react-native-barcode-mask module and then use it.
Inside
<RNCamera>...</RNCamera> tag as a child component.
'use strict';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { RNCamera } from 'react-native-camera';
import BarcodeMask from 'react-native-barcode-mask';
...
<RNCamera
...
>
<BarcodeMask />
</RNCamera>
...
Few style modifications:
// Barcode
<BarcodeMask width={300} height={100} />
// QR
<BarcodeMask edgeColor={'#62B1F6'} showAnimatedLine={false}/>
// Barcode example 2
<BarcodeMask width={100} height={300} showAnimatedLine={false} outerMaskOpacity={0.8}/>
// Barcode example 3
<BarcodeMask width={300} height={100} edgeBorderWidth={1} />
https://gist.github.com/shahnawaz/d24ae843fc3a6056bef9c752d9b35e03
⭐ Pretty cool! Right?
width
Value:
number |
string (
%)
Default:
280
Finder's width (the visible area)
height
Value:
number |
string (
%)
Default:
230
Finder's height (the visible area)
edgeWidth
Value:
number |
string (
%)
Default:
20
Edge/Corner's width
edgeHeight
Value:
number |
string (
%)
Default:
20
Edge/Corner's height
edgeColor
Value:
string
Default:
#FFF
Use this to give custom color to edges
edgeBorderWidth
Value:
number |
string (
%)
Default:
4
Use this to modify the border (thickness) of edges
edgeRadius
Value:
number
Default:
0
Use this to modify the border radius of edges
backgroundColor
Value:
string
Default:
rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.6)
Use this to modify the background color of area around finder
outerMaskOpacity
Value:
number (0 - 1)
Default: 0.6
Use this to modify the transparency of outer mask
showAnimatedLine
Value:
boolean
Default:
true
animatedLineColor
Value:
string
Default:
#FFF
animatedLineHeight
Value:
number
Default:
2
animatedLineWidth
Value:
number |
string (
%)
Default:
85%
lineAnimationDuration
Value:
number
Default:
1500
animatedLineOrientation
Value:
string (
horizontal |
vertical)
Default:
horiontal
useNativeDriver
Value:
boolean
Default:
true
React Native >
0.62.x requires us to sepcify
useNativeDriver while working with animation
onLayoutMeasured
value:
function
Details: Handler to receive
onLayout event of finder. Useful if you want to only detect barcode inside the Finder area.
parameter:
event
{
nativeEvent: {
target: number,
layout: { height: number, width: number, x: number, y: number}
}
}
Want to add some new styles or layout?
Want to update few things?
Feel free to open a PR.