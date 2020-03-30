React Native component to generate barcodes. Uses JsBarcode for encoding of data.
This library uses @react-native-community/art to draw vector graphics.
Install
react-native-barcode-builder:
npm install react-native-barcode-builder --save
Start using the component
import Barcode from "react-native-barcode-builder";
<Barcode value="Hello World" format="CODE128" />;
You can find more info about the supported barcodes in the JsBarcode README.
|Property
|Description
|value
|What the barcode stands for (required).
|format
|Which barcode type to use (default: CODE128).
|width
|Width of a single bar (default: 2)
|height
|Height of the barcode (default: 100)
|text
|Override text that is displayed.
|lineColor
|Color of the bars and text (default: #000000)
|background
|Background color of the barcode (default: #ffffff)
|onError
|Handler for invalid barcode of selected format