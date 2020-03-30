React Native component to generate barcodes. Uses JsBarcode for encoding of data.

Getting started

Step 1

This library uses @react-native-community/art to draw vector graphics.

Step 2

Install react-native-barcode-builder :

npm install react-native-barcode-builder --save

Step 3

Start using the component

import Barcode from "react-native-barcode-builder" ; < Barcode value = "Hello World" format = "CODE128" /> ;

You can find more info about the supported barcodes in the JsBarcode README.

Properties