rnb

react-native-barcode-builder

by WonSikin
2.0.0 (see all)

Component for generating barcode in react native app

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Barcode Generator

Readme

react-native-barcode-builder

React Native component to generate barcodes. Uses JsBarcode for encoding of data.

Getting started

Step 1

This library uses @react-native-community/art to draw vector graphics.

Step 2

Install react-native-barcode-builder:

    npm install react-native-barcode-builder --save

Step 3

Start using the component

import Barcode from "react-native-barcode-builder";

<Barcode value="Hello World" format="CODE128" />;

You can find more info about the supported barcodes in the JsBarcode README.

demo

Properties

PropertyDescription
valueWhat the barcode stands for (required).
formatWhich barcode type to use (default: CODE128).
widthWidth of a single bar (default: 2)
heightHeight of the barcode (default: 100)
textOverride text that is displayed.
lineColorColor of the bars and text (default: #000000)
backgroundBackground color of the barcode (default: #ffffff)
onErrorHandler for invalid barcode of selected format

Alternatives

react-native-cameraA Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
rnb
react-native-barcodeA barcode generator for react-native
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnb
react-native-barcode-creatorReact Native Barcode Creator creates different type of barcodes including EAN13, CODE128, PDF417, UPCA, QR and AZTEC.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
137
rn1
react-native-1d-barcodesReact Native 1D barcode generator component
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
54
rns
react-native-smart-codeSupport React & ReactNative.In react-native,it's create base64 String,which is qrcode or barcode ,and without webview.In react,we use jsbarcode.
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
50
