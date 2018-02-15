Swiper component for React Native. Compatible with Android & iOS. Pull requests are very welcome!
$ npm install --save react-native-banner-carousel
import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'react-native-banner-carousel';
import { StyleSheet, Image, View, Dimensions } from 'react-native';
const BannerWidth = Dimensions.get('window').width;
const BannerHeight = 260;
const images = [
"http://xxx.com/1.png",
"http://xxx.com/2.png",
"http://xxx.com/3.png"
];
export default class App extends React.Component {
renderPage(image, index) {
return (
<View key={index}>
<Image style={{ width: BannerWidth, height: BannerHeight }} source={{ uri: image }} />
</View>
);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Carousel
autoplay
autoplayTimeout={5000}
loop
index={0}
pageSize={BannerWidth}
>
{images.map((image, index) => this.renderPage(image, index))}
</Carousel>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
justifyContent: 'center'
},
});
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|pageSize
|windowWidth
number
|the size of carousel page, must be the same for all of them. Required with horizontal carousel.
|loop
|true
bool
|Set to
false to disable continuous loop mode.
|index
|0
number
|Index number of initial slide.
|autoplay
|true
bool
|Set to
true enable auto play mode.
|autoplayTimeout
|5000
number
|Delay between auto play transitions (in Millisecond).
|animation
|-
func
|function that returns a React Native Animated configuration.
(animate: Animated.Value, toValue: number) => Animated.CompositeAnimation;
|onPageChanged
|-
func
|page change callback.
(index: number) => void;
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|showsPageIndicator
|true
bool
|Set to true make pagination indicator visible.
|pageIndicatorContainerStyle
|-
style
|Custom styles will merge with the default styles.
|pageIndicatorStyle
|-
style
|Custom styles will merge with the default styles.
|activePageIndicatorStyle
|-
style
|Custom styles will merge with the default styles.
|pageIndicatorOffset
|16
number
|The active page indicator offset when change page.
|renderPageIndicator
|-
func
|Complete control how to render pagination.
(config: PageIndicatorConfig) => JSX.Element;.
interface PageIndicatorConfig {
pageNum: number;
childrenNum: number;
loop: boolean;
scrollValue: Animated.Value;
}
Here is an example for custom pagination indicator:
renderIndicator(config: PageIndicatorConfig) {
const { childrenNum, pageNum, loop, scrollValue } = config;
if (pageNum === 0) {
return null;
}
const indicators: JSX.Element[] = [];
for (let i = 0; i < pageNum; i++) {
indicators.push(<View key={i} style={[styles.pageIndicatorStyle, this.props.pageIndicatorStyle]} />);
}
let left: Animated.AnimatedInterpolation;
if (pageNum === 1) {
left = this.state.scrollValue.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 1],
outputRange: [0, 0]
});
} else if (!loop) {
left = this.state.scrollValue.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 1],
outputRange: [0, 16]
});
} else {
left = this.state.scrollValue.interpolate({
inputRange: [0, 1, 2, childrenNum - 2, childrenNum - 1],
outputRange: [0, 0, 16, 16 * (childrenNum - 3), 16 * (childrenNum - 3)]
});
}
return (
<View style={{ position: 'absolute', alignSelf: 'center', flexDirection: 'row', bottom: 10 }}>
{indicators}
<Animated.View
style={[
this.props.pageIndicatorStyle, this.props.activePageIndicatorStyle,
{ left: left }
]}
/>
</View>
);
}