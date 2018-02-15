openbase logo
rnb

react-native-banner-carousel

by xzper
1.0.3 (see all)

a carousel component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

react-native-banner-carousel

Swiper component for React Native. Compatible with Android & iOS. Pull requests are very welcome!

Show Case

explore in expo

Install

$ npm install --save react-native-banner-carousel

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'react-native-banner-carousel';
import { StyleSheet, Image, View, Dimensions } from 'react-native';

const BannerWidth = Dimensions.get('window').width;
const BannerHeight = 260;

const images = [
    "http://xxx.com/1.png",
    "http://xxx.com/2.png",
    "http://xxx.com/3.png"
];

export default class App extends React.Component {
    renderPage(image, index) {
        return (
            <View key={index}>
                <Image style={{ width: BannerWidth, height: BannerHeight }} source={{ uri: image }} />
            </View>
        );
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <Carousel
                    autoplay
                    autoplayTimeout={5000}
                    loop
                    index={0}
                    pageSize={BannerWidth}
                >
                    {images.map((image, index) => this.renderPage(image, index))}
                </Carousel>
            </View>
        );
    }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        backgroundColor: '#fff',
        justifyContent: 'center'
    },
});

Properties

Base

PropDefaultTypeDescription
pageSizewindowWidthnumberthe size of carousel page, must be the same for all of them. Required with horizontal carousel.
looptrueboolSet to false to disable continuous loop mode.
index0numberIndex number of initial slide.
autoplaytrueboolSet to true enable auto play mode.
autoplayTimeout5000numberDelay between auto play transitions (in Millisecond).
animation-funcfunction that returns a React Native Animated configuration. (animate: Animated.Value, toValue: number) => Animated.CompositeAnimation;
onPageChanged-funcpage change callback. (index: number) => void;

Pagination

PropDefaultTypeDescription
showsPageIndicatortrueboolSet to true make pagination indicator visible.
pageIndicatorContainerStyle-styleCustom styles will merge with the default styles.
pageIndicatorStyle-styleCustom styles will merge with the default styles.
activePageIndicatorStyle-styleCustom styles will merge with the default styles.
pageIndicatorOffset16numberThe active page indicator offset when change page.
renderPageIndicator-funcComplete control how to render pagination. (config: PageIndicatorConfig) => JSX.Element;.

PageIndicatorConfig

interface PageIndicatorConfig {
    pageNum: number;
    childrenNum: number;
    loop: boolean;
    scrollValue: Animated.Value;
}

Custom Pagination Indicator

Here is an example for custom pagination indicator:

renderIndicator(config: PageIndicatorConfig) {
    const { childrenNum, pageNum, loop, scrollValue } = config;
    if (pageNum === 0) {
        return null;
    }

    const indicators: JSX.Element[] = [];
    for (let i = 0; i < pageNum; i++) {
        indicators.push(<View key={i} style={[styles.pageIndicatorStyle, this.props.pageIndicatorStyle]} />);
    }

    let left: Animated.AnimatedInterpolation;

    if (pageNum === 1) {
        left = this.state.scrollValue.interpolate({
            inputRange: [0, 1],
            outputRange: [0, 0]
        });
    } else if (!loop) {
        left = this.state.scrollValue.interpolate({
            inputRange: [0, 1],
            outputRange: [0, 16]
        });
    } else {
        left = this.state.scrollValue.interpolate({
            inputRange: [0, 1, 2, childrenNum - 2, childrenNum - 1],
            outputRange: [0, 0, 16, 16 * (childrenNum - 3), 16 * (childrenNum - 3)]
        });
    }

    return (
        <View style={{ position: 'absolute', alignSelf: 'center', flexDirection: 'row', bottom: 10 }}>
            {indicators}
            <Animated.View
                style={[
                    this.props.pageIndicatorStyle, this.props.activePageIndicatorStyle,
                    { left: left }
                ]}
            />
        </View>
    );
}

