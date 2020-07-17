1.0.x 分支：react-native-baidu-map-old
分支说明：
Baidu Map SDK modules and views for React Native(Android & iOS), support react native 0.61.2+
百度地图 React Native 模块。
使用示例：https://github.com/lovebing/react-native-baidu-map-examples
使用百度地图SDK最新版本。 Android 版导入的 SDK 包含以下模块：
QQ群：561086908
Marker icon 的实现参考了 https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-maps 的相关代码。
react-native doesn't support symlinks. see https://stackoverflow.com/questions/44061155/react-native-npm-link-local-dependency-unable-to-resolve-module. Can't install local package by using
npm link.
react-native 不支持软链，参考： https://stackoverflow.com/questions/44061155/react-native-npm-link-local-dependency-unable-to-resolve-module 所以不能使用 npm link 的方式安装本地的包
1.JS
3.iOS
AndroidManifest.xml 设置
必要的权限
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
application 下添加名为 com.baidu.lbsapi.API_KEY 的 meta，如
<meta-data
android:name="com.baidu.lbsapi.API_KEY"
android:value="uDRdqQMGQeoPGn5CwMmIYicdUIVv1YST" />
使用 BaiduMapManager.initSDK 方法设置 api key，如
import { BaiduMapManager } from 'react-native-baidu-map'
BaiduMapManager.initSDK('sIMQlfmOXhQmPLF1QMh4aBp8zZO9Lb2A');
import { MapView, MapTypes, Geolocation, Overlay, MapApp } from 'react-native-baidu-map'
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|zoomControlsVisible
|bool
|true
|Android only
|trafficEnabled
|bool
|false
|baiduHeatMapEnabled
|bool
|false
|zoomGesturesEnabled
|bool
|true
|允许手势缩放
|scrollGesturesEnabled
|bool
|true
|允许拖动
|mapType
|number
|1
|zoom
|number
|10
|showsUserLocation
|bool
|false
|是否显示定位
|locationData
|object
|null
|定位信息 {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}
|center
|object
|null
|{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}
|onMapStatusChangeStart
|func
|undefined
|Android only
|onMapStatusChange
|func
|undefined
|onMapStatusChangeFinish
|func
|undefined
|Android only
|onMapLoaded
|func
|undefined
|onMapClick
|func
|undefined
|onMapDoubleClick
|func
|undefined
|onMarkerClick
|func
|undefined
|onMapPoiClick
|func
|undefined
const { Marker, Cluster, Arc, Circle, Polyline, Polygon, InfoWindow, HeatMap } = Overlay;
6 位(RRGGBB)或 8 位(AARRGGBB)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
|string
|null
|如果没有 InfoWindow，将会根据 title 生成 InfoWindow
|titleOffsetY
|int
|-80
|title 作为 InfoWindow 展示的 y 轴偏移量，仅 Android
|location
|object
|{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}
|perspective
|bool
|null
|仅 Android
|flat
|bool
|null
|仅 Android
|rotate
|float
|0
|旋转角度，仅 Android
|icon
|any
|null
|icon图片，同 的 source 属性
|alpha
|float
|1
|透明度，仅 Android
|animateType
|string
|动画效果：drop/grow/jump (iOS 仅支持 drop)
|pinColor
|string
|red
|red/green/purple，大头针颜色，仅 iOS
|onClick
|func
|点击事件回调
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|stroke
|width
|{width: 5, color: 'AA000000'}
|points
|array
|[{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}, {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}, {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}]
|数值长度必须为 3
|dash
|bool
|false
|是否为虚线，仅 iOS
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|radius
|int
|1400
|fillColor
|string
|000000FF
|stroke
|object
|{width: 5, color: 'AA000000'}
|center
|object
|{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|points
|array
|[{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}]
|stroke
|object
|{width: 5, color: 'AA000000'}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|points
|array
|[{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}]
|fillColor
|string
|AAFFFF00
|stroke
|object
|{width: 5, color: 'AA00FF00'}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|text
|string
|fontSize
|int
|fontColor
|string
|bgColor
|string
|rotate
|float
|location
|object
|{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}
必须作为 Marker 的子组件
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|offsetY
|int
|0
|相对于 point 在 y 轴的偏移量，仅 Android
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|points
|array
|gradient
|object
|{ colors: ['66FF00', 'FF0000'], startPoints: [0.2, 1.0] }
|颜色渐变对象
<MapView>
<Marker/>
<Marker>
<InfoWindow style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', width: 200, height: 100}}>
<View />
</InfoWindow>
<MarkerIcon style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', width: 40, height: 40}}>
<View>
<Text>ABC</Text>
</View>
</MarkerIcon>
</Marker>
<Cluster>
<Marker/>
</Cluster>
<Arc />
<Circle />
<Polyline />
<Polygon />
<Overlay.Text>text</Overlay.Text>
<HeatMap />
</MapView>
Marker 示例
<MapView>
<Overlay.Marker rotate={45} icon={{ uri: 'https://mapopen-website-wiki.cdn.bcebos.com/homePage/images/logox1.png' }} location={{ longitude: 113.975453, latitude: 22.510045 }} />
<Overlay.Marker location={{ longitude: 113.969453, latitude: 22.530045 }} />
</MapView>
Cluster 示例
<MapView>
<Cluster>
<Marker location={{ longitude: 113.969453, latitude: 22.530045 }} />
<Marker location={{ longitude: 113.968453, latitude: 22.531045 }} />
<Marker location={{ longitude: 113.967453, latitude: 22.532045 }} />
<Marker location={{ longitude: 113.966453, latitude: 22.533045 }} />
<Marker location={{ longitude: 113.965453, latitude: 22.534045 }} />
<Marker location={{ longitude: 113.965453, latitude: 22.535045 }} />
</Cluster>
</MapView>
|Method
|Description
|Result
|void initSDK(string apiKey)
|iOS 初始化 SDK
|Promise hasLocationPermission
|是否有定位权限
|Method
|Description
|Result
|Promise reverseGeoCode(double lat, double lng)
{"address": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "streetName": "", "streetNumber": ""}
|Promise reverseGeoCodeGPS(double lat, double lng)
{"address": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "streetName": "", "streetNumber": ""}
|Promise geocode(String city, String addr)
|{"latitude": 0.0, "longitude": 0.0}
|Promise getCurrentPosition(String coorType)
|coorType 可为
bd09ll 或
gcj02，默认
bd09ll
{"latitude": 0.0, "longitude": 0.0, "address": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "streetName": "", "streetNumber": ""} Android:
{"latitude": 0.0, "longitude": 0.0, "direction": -1, "altitude": 0.0, "radius": 0.0, "address": "", "countryCode": "", "country": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "street": "", "streetNumber": "", "buildingId": "", "buildingName": ""}
|startLocating(function listener, String coorType)
|开始持续定位
|stopLocating
|停止持续定位
|Method
|Result
|Promise getLocationDistance({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0})
{"distance": 0.0}
|Method
|Description
|openDrivingRoute({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0, name: ''}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, name: '')
|调起百度地图驾车规划
|openTransitRoute({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0, name: ''}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, name: '')
|调起百度地图公交路线
|openWalkNavi({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0, name: ''}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, name: '')
|调起百度地图步行路线
必须在 Info.plist 中进行如下配置，否则不能调起百度地图客户端
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>baidumap</string>
</array>