1.0.x 分支：react-native-baidu-map-old

分支说明：

master：支持 react-native 0.61 及以上版本，Android 使用 androidx

1.0.x：支持 react-native 0.60 及 0.50，Android 未使用 androidx

Baidu Map SDK modules and views for React Native(Android & iOS), support react native 0.61.2+

百度地图 React Native 模块。

使用示例：https://github.com/lovebing/react-native-baidu-map-examples

使用百度地图SDK最新版本。 Android 版导入的 SDK 包含以下模块：

基础定位

基础地图（含室内图）

检索功能、LBS云检索

计算工具

在线交流

QQ群：561086908

近期 TODO:

Android

完善坐标转换

添加一些常用的方法

iOS

完善坐标标转换

完善 Cluster（点聚合）

添加一些常用的方法

Marker icon 的实现参考了 https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-maps 的相关代码。

Dev & Test 开发和测试说明

react-native doesn't support symlinks. see https://stackoverflow.com/questions/44061155/react-native-npm-link-local-dependency-unable-to-resolve-module. Can't install local package by using npm link .

react-native 不支持软链，参考： https://stackoverflow.com/questions/44061155/react-native-npm-link-local-dependency-unable-to-resolve-module 所以不能使用 npm link 的方式安装本地的包

Environments 环境要求

1.JS

node: 12+

react-native: 0.50.+ 2.Android

Android SDK: api 28+

gradle: 4.10.1

Android Studio: 3.1.3+

3.iOS

XCode: 11.3+

初始化

Android

AndroidManifest.xml 设置

必要的权限

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

application 下添加名为 com.baidu.lbsapi.API_KEY 的 meta，如

<meta-data android: name ="com.baidu.lbsapi.API_KEY" android: value ="uDRdqQMGQeoPGn5CwMmIYicdUIVv1YST" />

iOS

使用 BaiduMapManager.initSDK 方法设置 api key，如

import { BaiduMapManager } from 'react-native-baidu-map' BaiduMapManager.initSDK( 'sIMQlfmOXhQmPLF1QMh4aBp8zZO9Lb2A' );

Usage 使用方法

import { MapView, MapTypes, Geolocation, Overlay, MapApp } from 'react-native-baidu-map'

MapView Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description zoomControlsVisible bool true Android only trafficEnabled bool false baiduHeatMapEnabled bool false zoomGesturesEnabled bool true 允许手势缩放 scrollGesturesEnabled bool true 允许拖动 mapType number 1 zoom number 10 showsUserLocation bool false 是否显示定位 locationData object null 定位信息 {latitude: 0, longitude: 0} center object null {latitude: 0, longitude: 0} onMapStatusChangeStart func undefined Android only onMapStatusChange func undefined onMapStatusChangeFinish func undefined Android only onMapLoaded func undefined onMapClick func undefined onMapDoubleClick func undefined onMarkerClick func undefined onMapPoiClick func undefined

Overlay 覆盖物

const { Marker, Cluster , Arc, Circle , Polyline, Polygon , InfoWindow, HeatMap } = Overlay;

颜色取值说明

6 位(RRGGBB)或 8 位(AARRGGBB)

Marker Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description title string null 如果没有 InfoWindow，将会根据 title 生成 InfoWindow titleOffsetY int -80 title 作为 InfoWindow 展示的 y 轴偏移量，仅 Android location object {latitude: 0, longitude: 0} perspective bool null 仅 Android flat bool null 仅 Android rotate float 0 旋转角度，仅 Android icon any null icon图片，同 的 source 属性 alpha float 1 透明度，仅 Android animateType string 动画效果：drop/grow/jump (iOS 仅支持 drop) pinColor string red red/green/purple，大头针颜色，仅 iOS onClick func 点击事件回调

Cluster 点聚合

Arc Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description stroke width {width: 5, color: 'AA000000'} points array [{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}, {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}, {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}] 数值长度必须为 3 dash bool false 是否为虚线，仅 iOS

Circle Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description radius int 1400 fillColor string 000000FF stroke object {width: 5, color: 'AA000000'} center object {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}

Polyline Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description points array [{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}] stroke object {width: 5, color: 'AA000000'}

Polygon Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description points array [{latitude: 0, longitude: 0}] fillColor string AAFFFF00 stroke object {width: 5, color: 'AA00FF00'}

Text Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description text string fontSize int fontColor string bgColor string rotate float location object {latitude: 0, longitude: 0}

MarkerIcon 使用 View 作为 marker 的 icon

InfoWindow Props 属性

必须作为 Marker 的子组件

Prop Type Default Description offsetY int 0 相对于 point 在 y 轴的偏移量，仅 Android

HeatMap Props 属性

Prop Type Default Description points array gradient object { colors: ['66FF00', 'FF0000'], startPoints: [0.2, 1.0] } 颜色渐变对象

<MapView> < Marker /> < Marker > < InfoWindow style = {{ backgroundColor: ' red ', width: 200 , height: 100 }}> < View /> </ InfoWindow > < MarkerIcon style = {{ backgroundColor: ' red ', width: 40 , height: 40 }}> < View > < Text > ABC </ Text > </ View > </ MarkerIcon > </ Marker > < Cluster > < Marker /> </ Cluster > < Arc /> < Circle /> < Polyline /> < Polygon /> < Overlay.Text > text </ Overlay.Text > < HeatMap /> </ MapView >

Marker 示例

<MapView> < Overlay.Marker rotate = {45} icon = {{ uri: ' https: // mapopen-website-wiki.cdn.bcebos.com / homePage / images / logox1.png ' }} location = {{ longitude: 113.975453 , latitude: 22.510045 }} /> < Overlay.Marker location = {{ longitude: 113.969453 , latitude: 22.530045 }} /> </ MapView >

Cluster 示例

<MapView> <Cluster> <Marker location={{ longitude: 113.969453, latitude: 22.530045 }} /> <Marker location={{ longitude: 113.968453, latitude: 22.531045 }} /> <Marker location={{ longitude: 113.967453, latitude: 22.532045 }} /> <Marker location={{ longitude: 113.966453, latitude: 22.533045 }} /> <Marker location={{ longitude: 113.965453, latitude: 22.534045 }} /> <Marker location={{ longitude: 113.965453, latitude: 22.535045 }} /> </Cluster> </MapView>

BaiduMapManager

Method Description Result void initSDK(string apiKey) iOS 初始化 SDK Promise hasLocationPermission 是否有定位权限

Geolocation Methods

Method Description Result Promise reverseGeoCode(double lat, double lng) {"address": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "streetName": "", "streetNumber": ""} Promise reverseGeoCodeGPS(double lat, double lng) {"address": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "streetName": "", "streetNumber": ""} Promise geocode(String city, String addr) {"latitude": 0.0, "longitude": 0.0} Promise getCurrentPosition(String coorType) coorType 可为 bd09ll 或 gcj02 ，默认 bd09ll {"latitude": 0.0, "longitude": 0.0, "address": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "streetName": "", "streetNumber": ""} Android: {"latitude": 0.0, "longitude": 0.0, "direction": -1, "altitude": 0.0, "radius": 0.0, "address": "", "countryCode": "", "country": "", "province": "", "cityCode": "", "city": "", "district": "", "street": "", "streetNumber": "", "buildingId": "", "buildingName": ""} startLocating(function listener, String coorType) 开始持续定位 stopLocating 停止持续定位

GetDistance Methods

Method Result Promise getLocationDistance({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}) {"distance": 0.0}

MapApp Methods 调起百度地图客户端

Method Description openDrivingRoute({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0, name: ''}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, name: '') 调起百度地图驾车规划 openTransitRoute({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0, name: ''}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, name: '') 调起百度地图公交路线 openWalkNavi({latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0, name: ''}, {latitude: 0.0, longitude: 0.0}, name: '') 调起百度地图步行路线

iOS

必须在 Info.plist 中进行如下配置，否则不能调起百度地图客户端

< key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > baidumap </ string > </ array >

鸣谢