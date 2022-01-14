The only React Native http post file uploader with android and iOS background support. If you are uploading large files like videos, use this so your users can background your app during a long upload.

NOTE: Use major version 4 with RN 47.0 and greater. If you have RN less than 47, use 3.0. To view all available versions: npm show react-native-background-upload versions

Installation

1. Install package

npm install --save react-native-background-upload

or

yarn add react-native-background-upload

Note: if you are installing on React Native < 0.47, use react-native-background-upload@3.0.0 instead of react-native-background-upload

2. Link Native Code

Autolinking (React Native >= 0.60)

iOS

cd ./ios && pod install && cd ../

Android

ProGuard

Add this to your ProGuard configuration:

-keep class net.gotev.uploadservice.** { *; }

Automatic Native Library Linking (React Native < 0.60)

react-native link react-native-background-upload

Or, Manually Link It

iOS

In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to <...> Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-background-upload ➜ ios ➜ select VydiaRNFileUploader.xcodeproj Add VydiaRNFileUploader.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Android

Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-background-upload' project ( ':react-native-background-upload' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-background-upload/android' ) Add the compile and resolutionStrategy line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle : configurations .all { resolutionStrategy.force 'com.squareup.okhttp3:okhttp:3.4.1' } dependencies { compile project ( ':react-native-background-upload' ) }

Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java : import com.vydia.RNUploader.UploaderReactPackage; <-- add this import public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new UploaderReactPackage() ); } } Ensure Android SDK versions. Open your app's android/app/build.gradle file. Ensure compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion are 25. Otherwise you'll get compilation errors.

3. Expo

To use this library with Expo one must first detach (eject) the project and follow step 2 instructions. Additionally on iOS there is a must to add a Header Search Path to other dependencies which are managed using Pods. To do so one has to add $(SRCROOT)/../../../ios/Pods/Headers/Public to Header Search Path in VydiaRNFileUploader module using XCode.

Usage

import Upload from 'react-native-background-upload' const options = { url : 'https://myservice.com/path/to/post' , path : 'file://path/to/file/on/device' , method : 'POST' , type : 'raw' , maxRetries : 2 , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/octet-stream' , 'my-custom-header' : 's3headervalueorwhateveryouneed' }, notification : { enabled : true }, useUtf8Charset : true } Upload.startUpload(options).then( ( uploadId ) => { console .log( 'Upload started' ) Upload.addListener( 'progress' , uploadId, (data) => { console .log( `Progress: ${data.progress} %` ) }) Upload.addListener( 'error' , uploadId, (data) => { console .log( `Error: ${data.error} %` ) }) Upload.addListener( 'cancelled' , uploadId, (data) => { console .log( `Cancelled!` ) }) Upload.addListener( 'completed' , uploadId, (data) => { console .log( 'Completed!' ) }) }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( 'Upload error!' , err) })

Multipart Uploads

Just set the type option to multipart and set the field option. Example:

const options = { url: 'https://myservice.com/path/to/post' , path : 'file://path/to/file%20on%20device.png' , method : 'POST' , field: 'uploaded_media' , type : 'multipart' }

Note the field property is required for multipart uploads.

API

Top Level Functions

All top-level methods are available as named exports or methods on the default export.

The primary method you will use, this starts the upload process.

Returns a promise with the string ID of the upload. Will reject if there is a connection problem, the file doesn't exist, or there is some other problem.

options is an object with following values:

Note: You must provide valid URIs. react-native-background-upload does not escape the values you provide.

Name Type Required Default Description Example url string Required URL to upload to https://myservice.com/path/to/post path string Required File path on device file://something/coming/from%20the%20device.png type 'raw' or 'multipart' Optional raw Primary upload type. method string Optional POST HTTP method customUploadId string Optional startUpload returns a Promise that includes the upload ID, which can be used for future status checks. By default, the upload ID is automatically generated. This parameter allows a custom ID to use instead of the default. headers object Optional HTTP headers { 'Accept': 'application/json' } field string Required if type: 'multipart' The form field name for the file. Only used when type: 'multipart uploaded-file parameters object Optional Additional form fields to include in the HTTP request. Only used when type: 'multipart notification Notification object (see below) Optional Android only. { enabled: true, onProgressTitle: "Uploading...", autoClear: true } useUtf8Charset boolean Optional Android only. Set to true to use utf-8 as charset. appGroup string Optional iOS only. App group ID needed for share extensions to be able to properly call the library. See: https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/nsfilemanager/1412643-containerurlforsecurityapplicati

Notification Object (Android Only)

Name Type Required Description Example enabled boolean Optional Enable or diasable notifications. Works only on Android version < 8.0 Oreo. On Android versions >= 8.0 Oreo is required by Google's policy to display a notification when a background service run { enabled: true } autoClear boolean Optional Autoclear notification on complete { autoclear: true } notificationChannel string Optional Sets android notificaion channel { notificationChannel: "My-Upload-Service" } enableRingTone boolean Optional Sets whether or not to enable the notification sound when the upload gets completed with success or error { enableRingTone: true } onProgressTitle string Optional Sets notification progress title { onProgressTitle: "Uploading" } onProgressMessage string Optional Sets notification progress message { onProgressMessage: "Uploading new video" } onCompleteTitle string Optional Sets notification complete title { onCompleteTitle: "Upload finished" } onCompleteMessage string Optional Sets notification complete message { onCompleteMessage: "Your video has been uploaded" } onErrorTitle string Optional Sets notification error title { onErrorTitle: "Upload error" } onErrorMessage string Optional Sets notification error message { onErrorMessage: "An error occured while uploading a video" } onCancelledTitle string Optional Sets notification cancelled title { onCancelledTitle: "Upload cancelled" } onCancelledMessage string Optional Sets notification cancelled message { onCancelledMessage: "Video upload was cancelled" }

Returns some useful information about the file in question. Useful if you want to set a MIME type header.

path is a string, such as file://path.to.the.file.png

Returns a Promise that resolves to an object containing:

Name Type Required Description Example name string Required The file name within its directory. image2.png exists boolean Required Is there a file matching this path? size number If exists File size, in bytes extension string If exists File extension mov mimeType string If exists The MIME type for the file. video/mp4

Cancels an upload.

uploadId is the result of the Promise returned from startUpload

Returns a Promise that resolves to an boolean indicating whether the upload was cancelled.

Adds an event listener, possibly confined to a single upload.

eventType Event to listen for. Values: 'progress' | 'error' | 'completed' | 'cancelled'

uploadId The upload ID from startUpload to filter events for. If null, this will include all uploads.

listener Function to call when the event occurs.

Returns an EventSubscription. To remove the listener, call remove() on the EventSubscription .

Events

progress

Event Data

Name Type Required Description id string Required The ID of the upload. progress 0-100 Required Percentage completed.

error

Event Data

Name Type Required Description id string Required The ID of the upload. error string Required Error message.

completed

Event Data

Name Type Required Description id string Required The ID of the upload. responseCode string Required HTTP status code received responseBody string Required HTTP response body responseHeaders string Required HTTP response headers (Android)

cancelled

Event Data

Name Type Required Description id string Required The ID of the upload.

Customizing Android Build Properties

You may want to customize the compileSdk, buildToolsVersion, and targetSdkVersion versions used by this package. For that, add this to android/build.gradle :

ext { targetSdkVersion = 23 compileSdkVersion = 23 buildToolsVersion = '23.0.2' }

Add it above allProjects and you're good. Your android/build.gradle might then resemble:

buildscript { repositories { jcenter() } } ext { targetSdkVersion = 27 compileSdkVersion = 27 buildToolsVersion = ' 23.0 . 2 ' } allprojects {

FAQs

Is there an example/sandbox app to test out this package?

Yes, there is a simple react native app that comes with an express server where you can see react-native-background-upload in action and try things out in an isolated local environment.

RNBackgroundExample

Does it support iOS camera roll assets?

Yes, as of version 4.3.0.

Does it support multiple file uploads?

Yes and No. It supports multiple concurrent uploads, but only a single upload per request. That should be fine for 90%+ of cases.

Why should I use this file uploader instead of others that I've Googled like react-native-uploader?

This package has two killer features not found anywhere else (as of 12/16/2016). First, it works on both iOS and Android. Others are iOS only. Second, it supports background uploading. This means that users can background your app and the upload will continue. This does not happen with other uploaders.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Common Issues

BREAKING CHANGE IN 3.0

This is for 3.0 only. This does NOT apply to 4.0, as recent React Native versions have upgraded the okhttp dependencies. Anyway...

In 3.0, you need to add

configurations .all { resolutionStrategy.force 'com.squareup.okhttp3:okhttp:3.4.1' }

to your app's app's android/app/build.gradle file.

Just add it above (not within) dependencies and you'll be fine.

BREAKING CHANGE IN 2.0

Two big things happened in version 2.0. First, the Android package name had to be changed, as it conflicted with our own internal app. My bad. Second, we updated the android upload service dependency to the latest, but that requires the app have a compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion or 25.

To upgrade: In MainApplication.java :

Change

`` `java import com.vydia.UploaderReactPackage; ` ``

to

``` java import com .vydia .RNUploader .UploaderReactPackage ; ```

Then open your app's android/app/build.gradle file. Ensure compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion are 25.

Done!

Gratitude

