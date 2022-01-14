openbase logo
react-native-background-upload

by Vydia
6.5.0 (see all)

Upload files in your React Native app even while it's backgrounded. Supports Android and iOS, including camera roll assets.

Readme

react-native-background-upload npm version GitHub Actions status GitHub Actions status semantic-release

The only React Native http post file uploader with android and iOS background support. If you are uploading large files like videos, use this so your users can background your app during a long upload.

NOTE: Use major version 4 with RN 47.0 and greater. If you have RN less than 47, use 3.0. To view all available versions: npm show react-native-background-upload versions

Installation

1. Install package

npm install --save react-native-background-upload

or

yarn add react-native-background-upload

Note: if you are installing on React Native < 0.47, use react-native-background-upload@3.0.0 instead of react-native-background-upload

Autolinking (React Native >= 0.60)

iOS

cd ./ios && pod install && cd ../

Android
ProGuard

Add this to your ProGuard configuration:

-keep class net.gotev.uploadservice.** { *; }

Automatic Native Library Linking (React Native < 0.60)

react-native link react-native-background-upload

iOS

  1. In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to <...>
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-background-uploadios ➜ select VydiaRNFileUploader.xcodeproj
  3. Add VydiaRNFileUploader.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Android

  1. Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

    include ':react-native-background-upload'
project(':react-native-background-upload').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-background-upload/android')

  2. Add the compile and resolutionStrategy line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle:

    configurations.all { resolutionStrategy.force 'com.squareup.okhttp3:okhttp:3.4.1' } // required by react-native-background-upload until React Native supports okhttp >= okhttp 3.5

dependencies {
    compile project(':react-native-background-upload')
}

  1. Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java:

    import com.vydia.RNUploader.UploaderReactPackage;  <-- add this import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new UploaderReactPackage() // <-- add this line
        );
    }
}

  2. Ensure Android SDK versions. Open your app's android/app/build.gradle file. Ensure compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion are 25. Otherwise you'll get compilation errors.

3. Expo

To use this library with Expo one must first detach (eject) the project and follow step 2 instructions. Additionally on iOS there is a must to add a Header Search Path to other dependencies which are managed using Pods. To do so one has to add $(SRCROOT)/../../../ios/Pods/Headers/Public to Header Search Path in VydiaRNFileUploader module using XCode.

Usage

import Upload from 'react-native-background-upload'

const options = {
  url: 'https://myservice.com/path/to/post',
  path: 'file://path/to/file/on/device',
  method: 'POST',
  type: 'raw',
  maxRetries: 2, // set retry count (Android only). Default 2
  headers: {
    'content-type': 'application/octet-stream', // Customize content-type
    'my-custom-header': 's3headervalueorwhateveryouneed'
  },
  // Below are options only supported on Android
  notification: {
    enabled: true
  },
  useUtf8Charset: true
}

Upload.startUpload(options).then((uploadId) => {
  console.log('Upload started')
  Upload.addListener('progress', uploadId, (data) => {
    console.log(`Progress: ${data.progress}%`)
  })
  Upload.addListener('error', uploadId, (data) => {
    console.log(`Error: ${data.error}%`)
  })
  Upload.addListener('cancelled', uploadId, (data) => {
    console.log(`Cancelled!`)
  })
  Upload.addListener('completed', uploadId, (data) => {
    // data includes responseCode: number and responseBody: Object
    console.log('Completed!')
  })
}).catch((err) => {
  console.log('Upload error!', err)
})

Multipart Uploads

Just set the type option to multipart and set the field option. Example:

const options = {
  url: 'https://myservice.com/path/to/post',
  path: 'file://path/to/file%20on%20device.png',
  method: 'POST',
  field: 'uploaded_media',
  type: 'multipart'
}

Note the field property is required for multipart uploads.

API

Top Level Functions

All top-level methods are available as named exports or methods on the default export.

startUpload(options)

The primary method you will use, this starts the upload process.

Returns a promise with the string ID of the upload. Will reject if there is a connection problem, the file doesn't exist, or there is some other problem.

options is an object with following values:

Note: You must provide valid URIs. react-native-background-upload does not escape the values you provide.

NameTypeRequiredDefaultDescriptionExample
urlstringRequiredURL to upload tohttps://myservice.com/path/to/post
pathstringRequiredFile path on devicefile://something/coming/from%20the%20device.png
type'raw' or 'multipart'OptionalrawPrimary upload type.
methodstringOptionalPOSTHTTP method
customUploadIdstringOptionalstartUpload returns a Promise that includes the upload ID, which can be used for future status checks. By default, the upload ID is automatically generated. This parameter allows a custom ID to use instead of the default.
headersobjectOptionalHTTP headers{ 'Accept': 'application/json' }
fieldstringRequired if type: 'multipart'The form field name for the file. Only used when type: 'multipartuploaded-file
parametersobjectOptionalAdditional form fields to include in the HTTP request. Only used when type: 'multipart
notificationNotification object (see below)OptionalAndroid only.{ enabled: true, onProgressTitle: "Uploading...", autoClear: true }
useUtf8CharsetbooleanOptionalAndroid only. Set to true to use utf-8 as charset.
appGroupstringOptionaliOS only. App group ID needed for share extensions to be able to properly call the library. See: https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/nsfilemanager/1412643-containerurlforsecurityapplicati

Notification Object (Android Only)

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
enabledbooleanOptionalEnable or diasable notifications. Works only on Android version < 8.0 Oreo. On Android versions >= 8.0 Oreo is required by Google's policy to display a notification when a background service run{ enabled: true }
autoClearbooleanOptionalAutoclear notification on complete{ autoclear: true }
notificationChannelstringOptionalSets android notificaion channel{ notificationChannel: "My-Upload-Service" }
enableRingTonebooleanOptionalSets whether or not to enable the notification sound when the upload gets completed with success or error{ enableRingTone: true }
onProgressTitlestringOptionalSets notification progress title{ onProgressTitle: "Uploading" }
onProgressMessagestringOptionalSets notification progress message{ onProgressMessage: "Uploading new video" }
onCompleteTitlestringOptionalSets notification complete title{ onCompleteTitle: "Upload finished" }
onCompleteMessagestringOptionalSets notification complete message{ onCompleteMessage: "Your video has been uploaded" }
onErrorTitlestringOptionalSets notification error title{ onErrorTitle: "Upload error" }
onErrorMessagestringOptionalSets notification error message{ onErrorMessage: "An error occured while uploading a video" }
onCancelledTitlestringOptionalSets notification cancelled title{ onCancelledTitle: "Upload cancelled" }
onCancelledMessagestringOptionalSets notification cancelled message{ onCancelledMessage: "Video upload was cancelled" }

getFileInfo(path)

Returns some useful information about the file in question. Useful if you want to set a MIME type header.

path is a string, such as file://path.to.the.file.png

Returns a Promise that resolves to an object containing:

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionExample
namestringRequiredThe file name within its directory.image2.png
existsbooleanRequiredIs there a file matching this path?
sizenumberIf existsFile size, in bytes
extensionstringIf existsFile extensionmov
mimeTypestringIf existsThe MIME type for the file.video/mp4

cancelUpload(uploadId)

Cancels an upload.

uploadId is the result of the Promise returned from startUpload

Returns a Promise that resolves to an boolean indicating whether the upload was cancelled.

addListener(eventType, uploadId, listener)

Adds an event listener, possibly confined to a single upload.

eventType Event to listen for. Values: 'progress' | 'error' | 'completed' | 'cancelled'

uploadId The upload ID from startUpload to filter events for. If null, this will include all uploads.

listener Function to call when the event occurs.

Returns an EventSubscription. To remove the listener, call remove() on the EventSubscription.

Events

progress

Event Data

NameTypeRequiredDescription
idstringRequiredThe ID of the upload.
progress0-100RequiredPercentage completed.

error

Event Data

NameTypeRequiredDescription
idstringRequiredThe ID of the upload.
errorstringRequiredError message.

completed

Event Data

NameTypeRequiredDescription
idstringRequiredThe ID of the upload.
responseCodestringRequiredHTTP status code received
responseBodystringRequiredHTTP response body
responseHeadersstringRequiredHTTP response headers (Android)

cancelled

Event Data

NameTypeRequiredDescription
idstringRequiredThe ID of the upload.

Customizing Android Build Properties

You may want to customize the compileSdk, buildToolsVersion, and targetSdkVersion versions used by this package. For that, add this to android/build.gradle:

ext {
    targetSdkVersion = 23
    compileSdkVersion = 23
    buildToolsVersion = '23.0.2'
}

Add it above allProjects and you're good. Your android/build.gradle might then resemble:

buildscript {
    repositories {
        jcenter()
    }
}

ext {
    targetSdkVersion = 27
    compileSdkVersion = 27
    buildToolsVersion = '23.0.2'
}

allprojects {

FAQs

Is there an example/sandbox app to test out this package?

Yes, there is a simple react native app that comes with an express server where you can see react-native-background-upload in action and try things out in an isolated local environment.

RNBackgroundExample

Does it support iOS camera roll assets?

Yes, as of version 4.3.0.

Does it support multiple file uploads?

Yes and No. It supports multiple concurrent uploads, but only a single upload per request. That should be fine for 90%+ of cases.

Why should I use this file uploader instead of others that I've Googled like react-native-uploader?

This package has two killer features not found anywhere else (as of 12/16/2016). First, it works on both iOS and Android. Others are iOS only. Second, it supports background uploading. This means that users can background your app and the upload will continue. This does not happen with other uploaders.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Common Issues

BREAKING CHANGE IN 3.0

This is for 3.0 only. This does NOT apply to 4.0, as recent React Native versions have upgraded the okhttp dependencies. Anyway...

In 3.0, you need to add

    configurations.all { resolutionStrategy.force 'com.squareup.okhttp3:okhttp:3.4.1' }

to your app's app's android/app/build.gradle file.

Just add it above (not within) dependencies and you'll be fine.

BREAKING CHANGE IN 2.0

Two big things happened in version 2.0. First, the Android package name had to be changed, as it conflicted with our own internal app. My bad. Second, we updated the android upload service dependency to the latest, but that requires the app have a compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion or 25.

To upgrade: In MainApplication.java:

Change

```java
import com.vydia.UploaderReactPackage;
```

to

```java
import com.vydia.RNUploader.UploaderReactPackage;
```

Then open your app's android/app/build.gradle file. Ensure compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion are 25.

Done!

Gratitude

Thanks to:

