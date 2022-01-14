The only React Native http post file uploader with android and iOS background support. If you are uploading large files like videos, use this so your users can background your app during a long upload.
NOTE: Use major version 4 with RN 47.0 and greater. If you have RN less than 47, use 3.0. To view all available versions:
npm show react-native-background-upload versions
npm install --save react-native-background-upload
or
yarn add react-native-background-upload
Note: if you are installing on React Native < 0.47, use
react-native-background-upload@3.0.0 instead of
react-native-background-upload
cd ./ios && pod install && cd ../
Add this to your ProGuard configuration:
-keep class net.gotev.uploadservice.** { *; }
react-native link react-native-background-upload
Add Files to <...>
node_modules ➜
react-native-background-upload ➜
ios ➜ select
VydiaRNFileUploader.xcodeproj
VydiaRNFileUploader.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
Add the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-background-upload'
project(':react-native-background-upload').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-background-upload/android')
Add the compile and resolutionStrategy line to the dependencies in
android/app/build.gradle:
configurations.all { resolutionStrategy.force 'com.squareup.okhttp3:okhttp:3.4.1' } // required by react-native-background-upload until React Native supports okhttp >= okhttp 3.5
dependencies {
compile project(':react-native-background-upload')
}
Add the import and link the package in
MainApplication.java:
import com.vydia.RNUploader.UploaderReactPackage; <-- add this import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new UploaderReactPackage() // <-- add this line
);
}
}
Ensure Android SDK versions. Open your app's
android/app/build.gradle file. Ensure
compileSdkVersion and
targetSdkVersion are 25. Otherwise you'll get compilation errors.
To use this library with Expo one must first detach (eject) the project and follow step 2 instructions. Additionally on iOS there is a must to add a Header Search Path to other dependencies which are managed using Pods. To do so one has to add
$(SRCROOT)/../../../ios/Pods/Headers/Public to Header Search Path in
VydiaRNFileUploader module using XCode.
import Upload from 'react-native-background-upload'
const options = {
url: 'https://myservice.com/path/to/post',
path: 'file://path/to/file/on/device',
method: 'POST',
type: 'raw',
maxRetries: 2, // set retry count (Android only). Default 2
headers: {
'content-type': 'application/octet-stream', // Customize content-type
'my-custom-header': 's3headervalueorwhateveryouneed'
},
// Below are options only supported on Android
notification: {
enabled: true
},
useUtf8Charset: true
}
Upload.startUpload(options).then((uploadId) => {
console.log('Upload started')
Upload.addListener('progress', uploadId, (data) => {
console.log(`Progress: ${data.progress}%`)
})
Upload.addListener('error', uploadId, (data) => {
console.log(`Error: ${data.error}%`)
})
Upload.addListener('cancelled', uploadId, (data) => {
console.log(`Cancelled!`)
})
Upload.addListener('completed', uploadId, (data) => {
// data includes responseCode: number and responseBody: Object
console.log('Completed!')
})
}).catch((err) => {
console.log('Upload error!', err)
})
Just set the
type option to
multipart and set the
field option. Example:
const options = {
url: 'https://myservice.com/path/to/post',
path: 'file://path/to/file%20on%20device.png',
method: 'POST',
field: 'uploaded_media',
type: 'multipart'
}
Note the
field property is required for multipart uploads.
All top-level methods are available as named exports or methods on the default export.
The primary method you will use, this starts the upload process.
Returns a promise with the string ID of the upload. Will reject if there is a connection problem, the file doesn't exist, or there is some other problem.
options is an object with following values:
Note: You must provide valid URIs. react-native-background-upload does not escape the values you provide.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|Example
url
|string
|Required
|URL to upload to
https://myservice.com/path/to/post
path
|string
|Required
|File path on device
file://something/coming/from%20the%20device.png
type
|'raw' or 'multipart'
|Optional
raw
|Primary upload type.
method
|string
|Optional
POST
|HTTP method
customUploadId
|string
|Optional
startUpload returns a Promise that includes the upload ID, which can be used for future status checks. By default, the upload ID is automatically generated. This parameter allows a custom ID to use instead of the default.
headers
|object
|Optional
|HTTP headers
{ 'Accept': 'application/json' }
field
|string
|Required if
type: 'multipart'
|The form field name for the file. Only used when
type: 'multipart
uploaded-file
parameters
|object
|Optional
|Additional form fields to include in the HTTP request. Only used when
type: 'multipart
notification
|Notification object (see below)
|Optional
|Android only.
{ enabled: true, onProgressTitle: "Uploading...", autoClear: true }
useUtf8Charset
|boolean
|Optional
|Android only. Set to true to use
utf-8 as charset.
appGroup
|string
|Optional
|iOS only. App group ID needed for share extensions to be able to properly call the library. See: https://developer.apple.com/documentation/foundation/nsfilemanager/1412643-containerurlforsecurityapplicati
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
enabled
|boolean
|Optional
|Enable or diasable notifications. Works only on Android version < 8.0 Oreo. On Android versions >= 8.0 Oreo is required by Google's policy to display a notification when a background service run
{ enabled: true }
autoClear
|boolean
|Optional
|Autoclear notification on complete
{ autoclear: true }
notificationChannel
|string
|Optional
|Sets android notificaion channel
{ notificationChannel: "My-Upload-Service" }
enableRingTone
|boolean
|Optional
|Sets whether or not to enable the notification sound when the upload gets completed with success or error
{ enableRingTone: true }
onProgressTitle
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification progress title
{ onProgressTitle: "Uploading" }
onProgressMessage
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification progress message
{ onProgressMessage: "Uploading new video" }
onCompleteTitle
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification complete title
{ onCompleteTitle: "Upload finished" }
onCompleteMessage
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification complete message
{ onCompleteMessage: "Your video has been uploaded" }
onErrorTitle
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification error title
{ onErrorTitle: "Upload error" }
onErrorMessage
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification error message
{ onErrorMessage: "An error occured while uploading a video" }
onCancelledTitle
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification cancelled title
{ onCancelledTitle: "Upload cancelled" }
onCancelledMessage
|string
|Optional
|Sets notification cancelled message
{ onCancelledMessage: "Video upload was cancelled" }
Returns some useful information about the file in question. Useful if you want to set a MIME type header.
path is a string, such as
file://path.to.the.file.png
Returns a Promise that resolves to an object containing:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Example
name
|string
|Required
|The file name within its directory.
image2.png
exists
|boolean
|Required
|Is there a file matching this path?
size
|number
|If
exists
|File size, in bytes
extension
|string
|If
exists
|File extension
mov
mimeType
|string
|If
exists
|The MIME type for the file.
video/mp4
Cancels an upload.
uploadId is the result of the Promise returned from
startUpload
Returns a Promise that resolves to an boolean indicating whether the upload was cancelled.
Adds an event listener, possibly confined to a single upload.
eventType Event to listen for. Values: 'progress' | 'error' | 'completed' | 'cancelled'
uploadId The upload ID from
startUpload to filter events for. If null, this will include all uploads.
listener Function to call when the event occurs.
Returns an EventSubscription. To remove the listener, call
remove() on the
EventSubscription.
Event Data
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
|string
|Required
|The ID of the upload.
progress
|0-100
|Required
|Percentage completed.
Event Data
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
|string
|Required
|The ID of the upload.
error
|string
|Required
|Error message.
Event Data
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
|string
|Required
|The ID of the upload.
responseCode
|string
|Required
|HTTP status code received
responseBody
|string
|Required
|HTTP response body
responseHeaders
|string
|Required
|HTTP response headers (Android)
Event Data
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
id
|string
|Required
|The ID of the upload.
You may want to customize the
compileSdk, buildToolsVersion, and targetSdkVersion versions used by this package. For that, add this to
android/build.gradle:
ext {
targetSdkVersion = 23
compileSdkVersion = 23
buildToolsVersion = '23.0.2'
}
Add it above
allProjects and you're good. Your
android/build.gradle might then resemble:
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
}
}
ext {
targetSdkVersion = 27
compileSdkVersion = 27
buildToolsVersion = '23.0.2'
}
allprojects {
Is there an example/sandbox app to test out this package?
Yes, there is a simple react native app that comes with an express server where you can see react-native-background-upload in action and try things out in an isolated local environment.
Does it support iOS camera roll assets?
Yes, as of version 4.3.0.
Does it support multiple file uploads?
Yes and No. It supports multiple concurrent uploads, but only a single upload per request. That should be fine for 90%+ of cases.
Why should I use this file uploader instead of others that I've Googled like react-native-uploader?
This package has two killer features not found anywhere else (as of 12/16/2016). First, it works on both iOS and Android. Others are iOS only. Second, it supports background uploading. This means that users can background your app and the upload will continue. This does not happen with other uploaders.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
This is for 3.0 only. This does NOT apply to 4.0, as recent React Native versions have upgraded the
okhttp dependencies. Anyway...
In 3.0, you need to add
configurations.all { resolutionStrategy.force 'com.squareup.okhttp3:okhttp:3.4.1' }
to your app's app's
android/app/build.gradle file.
Just add it above (not within)
dependencies and you'll be fine.
Two big things happened in version 2.0. First, the Android package name had to be changed, as it conflicted with our own internal app. My bad. Second, we updated the android upload service dependency to the latest, but that requires the app have a compileSdkVersion and targetSdkVersion or 25.
To upgrade:
In
MainApplication.java:
Change
```java
import com.vydia.UploaderReactPackage;
```
to
```java
import com.vydia.RNUploader.UploaderReactPackage;
```
Then open your app's
android/app/build.gradle file.
Ensure
compileSdkVersion and
targetSdkVersion are 25.
Done!
Thanks to:
android-upload-service It made Android dead simple to support.
MIME type from path on iOS Thanks for the answer!