React Native Background Timer

Emit event periodically (even when app is in the background).

Installation

If you use Expo to create a project you'll just need to "eject". expo eject Install React Native Background Timer package. yarn add react-native-background-timer npm install react-native-background-timer --save Link React Native Background Timer library. This step is not necessary when you use React Native >= 0.60 (and your app is not ejected from Expo). react-native link react-native-background-timer If you use CocoaPods or React Native >= 0.60 (and your app is not ejected from Expo) or your app is ejected from Expo, then before running your app on iOS, make sure you have CocoaPods installed and run: cd ios pod install

Link the library manually if you get errors:

Android: TypeError: Cannot read property 'setTimeout' of undefined or TypeError: null is not an object (evaluating 'RNBackgroundTimer.setTimeout')

or iOS: Native module cannot be null

Android manual linking android/settings.gradle + include ':react-native-background-timer' + project(':react-native-background-timer').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-background-timer/android')

android/app/build.gradle dependencies { + implementation project(':react-native-background-timer') }

android/app/src/main/java/com/your-app/MainApplication.java ```diff + import com.ocetnik.timer.BackgroundTimerPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( + new BackgroundTimerPackage() ); } ```

iOS manual linking ios/Podfile `` `diff + pod 'react-native-background-timer', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-background-timer' ` ``

Usage

import BackgroundTimer from 'react-native-background-timer' ;

Crossplatform

To use the same code both on Android and iOS use runBackgroundTimer() and stopBackgroundTimer(). There can be used only one background timer to keep code consistent.

BackgroundTimer.runBackgroundTimer( () => { }, 3000 ); BackgroundTimer.stopBackgroundTimer();

iOS

After iOS update logic of background task little bit changed. So we can't use as it was. You have to use only start() and stop() without parameters. And all code that is performing will continue performing on background including all setTimeout() timers.

Example:

BackgroundTimer.start(); BackgroundTimer.stop();

If you call stop() on background no new tasks will be started! Don't call .start() twice, as it stop performing previous background task and starts new. If it will be called on backgound no tasks will run.

Android

You can use the setInterval and setTimeout functions. This API is identical to that of react-native and can be used to quickly replace existing timers with background timers.

const intervalId = BackgroundTimer.setInterval( () => { console .log( 'tic' ); }, 200 ); BackgroundTimer.clearInterval(intervalId);

const timeoutId = BackgroundTimer.setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'tac' ); }, 10000 ); BackgroundTimer.clearTimeout(timeoutId);

Obsolete

Obsolete usage which doesn't support multiple background timers.

import { DeviceEventEmitter, NativeAppEventEmitter, Platform, } from 'react-native' ; import BackgroundTimer from 'react-native-background-timer' ;

const EventEmitter = Platform.select({ ios : () => NativeAppEventEmitter, android : () => DeviceEventEmitter, })();

BackgroundTimer.start( 5000 );

EventEmitter.addListener( 'backgroundTimer' , () => { console .log( 'toe' ); });