The most sophisticated background location-tracking & geofencing module with battery-conscious motion-detection intelligence for iOS and Android.

The plugin's Philosophy of Operation is to use motion-detection APIs (using accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer) to detect when the device is moving and stationary.

When the device is detected to be moving , the plugin will automatically start recording a location according to the configured distanceFilter (meters).

When the device is detected be stationary, the plugin will automatically turn off location-services to conserve energy.

Also available for Flutter, Cordova, NativeScript and pure native apps.

The Android module requires purchasing a license. However, it will work for DEBUG builds. It will not work with RELEASE builds without purchasing a license.

(2018) This plugin is supported full-time and field-tested daily since 2013.

🔷 Installing the Plugin

⚠️ If you have a previous version of react-native-background-geolocation < 3.2.0 installed into react-native >= 0.60 , you should first unlink your previous version as react-native link is no longer required.

$ react-native unlink react-native-background-geolocation

With yarn

yarn add react-native-background-geolocation

With npm

$ npm install react- native -background-geolocation --save

🔷 Setup Guides

iOS

Android

🔷 Configure your license

Login to Customer Dashboard to generate an application key: www.transistorsoft.com/shop/customers Add your license-key to android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml :

<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package="com.transistorsoft.backgroundgeolocation.react"> <application android:name=".MainApplication" android:allowBackup="true" android:label="@string/app_name" android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher" android:theme="@style/AppTheme"> <!-- react-native-background-geolocation licence --> + <meta-data android:name="com.transistorsoft.locationmanager.license" android:value="YOUR_LICENCE_KEY_HERE" /> . . . </application> </manifest>

🔷 Using the plugin

import BackgroundGeolocation from "react-native-background-geolocation" ;

For those using Typescript (recommended), you can also import the interfaces:

import BackgroundGeolocation, { State, Config, Location, LocationError, Geofence, GeofenceEvent, GeofencesChangeEvent, HeartbeatEvent, HttpEvent, MotionActivityEvent, MotionChangeEvent, ProviderChangeEvent, ConnectivityChangeEvent } from "react-native-background-geolocation" ;

For more information, see this blog post

🔷 Example

There are three main steps to using BackgroundGeolocation

Wire up event-listeners. .ready(config) the plugin. .start() the plugin.

⚠️ Do not execute any API method which will require accessing location-services until the .ready(config) method resolves (eg: #getCurrentPosition , #watchPosition , #start ).

BackgroundGeolocation.getCurrentPosition(options); BackgroundGeolocation.start(); BackgroundGeolocation.ready(config).then( ( state ) => { BackgroundGeolocation.getCurrentPosition(options); BackgroundGeolocation.start(); }); BackgroundGeolocation.getCurrentPosition(options); BackgroundGeolocation.start();

Example 1. — React Functional Component

Show Source import React from 'react' ; import { Switch, Text, View, } from 'react-native' ; import BackgroundGeolocation, { Location, Subscription } from "react-native-background-geolocation" ; const HelloWorld = () => { const [enabled, setEnabled] = React.useState( false ); const [location, setLocation] = React.useState( '' ); React.useEffect( () => { const onLocation:Subscription = BackgroundGeolocation.onLocation( ( location ) => { console .log( '[onLocation]' , location); setLocation( JSON .stringify(location, null , 2 )); }) const onMotionChange:Subscription = BackgroundGeolocation.onMotionChange( ( event ) => { console .log( '[onMotionChange]' , event); }); const onActivityChange:Subscription = BackgroundGeolocation.onActivityChange( ( event ) => { console .log( '[onMotionChange]' , event); }) const onProviderChange:Subscription = BackgroundGeolocation.onProviderChange( ( event ) => { console .log( '[onProviderChange]' , event); }) BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ desiredAccuracy : BackgroundGeolocation.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH, distanceFilter : 10 , stopTimeout : 5 , debug : true , logLevel : BackgroundGeolocation.LOG_LEVEL_VERBOSE, stopOnTerminate : false , startOnBoot : true , url : 'http://yourserver.com/locations' , batchSync : false , autoSync : true , headers : { "X-FOO" : "bar" }, params : { "auth_token" : "maybe_your_server_authenticates_via_token_YES?" } }).then( ( state ) => { setEnabled(state.enabled) console .log( "- BackgroundGeolocation is configured and ready: " , state.enabled); }); return () => { onLocation.remove(); onMotionChange.remove(); onActivityChange.remove(); onProviderChange.remove(); } }, []); React.useEffect( () => { if (enabled) { BackgroundGeolocation.start(); } else { BackgroundGeolocation.stop(); setLocation( '' ); } }, [enabled]); return ( < View style = {{alignItems: ' center '}}> < Text > Click to enable BackgroundGeolocation </ Text > < Switch value = {enabled} onValueChange = {setEnabled} /> < Text style = {{fontFamily: ' monospace ', fontSize:12 }}> {location} </ Text > </ View > ) } export default HelloWorld;

Example 2. — React Class Component

Show Source import React from 'react' ; import { Switch, Text, View, } from 'react-native' ; import BackgroundGeolocation, { Location, Subscription } from "react-native-background-geolocation" ; export default class HelloWorld extends React . Component { subscriptions :Subscription[] = []; state:any = {}; constructor (props:any) { super (props); this .state = { enabled : false , location : '' } } componentDidMount() { this .subscriptions.push(BackgroundGeolocation.onLocation( ( location ) => { console .log( '[onLocation]' , location); this .setState({ location : JSON .stringify(location, null , 2 )}) }, (error) => { console .log( '[onLocation] ERROR:' , error); })) this .subscriptions.push(BackgroundGeolocation.onMotionChange( ( event ) => { console .log( '[onMotionChange]' , event); })) this .subscriptions.push(BackgroundGeolocation.onActivityChange( ( event ) => { console .log( '[onActivityChange]' , event); })) this .subscriptions.push(BackgroundGeolocation.onProviderChange( ( event ) => { console .log( '[onProviderChange]' , event); })) BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ desiredAccuracy : BackgroundGeolocation.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH, distanceFilter : 10 , stopTimeout : 5 , debug : true , logLevel : BackgroundGeolocation.LOG_LEVEL_VERBOSE, stopOnTerminate : false , startOnBoot : true , url : 'http://yourserver.com/locations' , batchSync : false , autoSync : true , headers : { "X-FOO" : "bar" }, params : { "auth_token" : "maybe_your_server_authenticates_via_token_YES?" } }).then( ( state ) => { this .setState({ enabled : state.enabled}); console .log( "- BackgroundGeolocation is configured and ready: " , state.enabled); }) } componentWillUnmount() { this .subscriptions.forEach( ( subscription ) => subscription.remove()); } onToggleEnabled(value:boolean) { console .log( '[onToggleEnabled]' , value); this .setState({ enabled : value}) if (value) { BackgroundGeolocation.start(); } else { this .setState({ location : '' }); BackgroundGeolocation.stop(); } } render() { return ( < View style = {{alignItems: ' center '}}> < Text > Click to enable BackgroundGeolocation </ Text > < Switch value = {this.state.enabled} onValueChange = {this.onToggleEnabled.bind(this)} /> < Text style = {{fontFamily: ' monospace ', fontSize:12 }}> {this.state.location} </ Text > </ View > ) } }

Promise API

The BackgroundGeolocation Javascript API supports Promises for nearly every method (the exceptions are #watchPosition and adding event-listeners via #onXXX method (eg: onLocation ). For more information, see the API Documentation

BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ desiredAccuracy : BackgroundGeolocation.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH, distanceFilter : 50 }).then( state => { console .log( '- BackgroundGeolocation is ready: ' , state); }).catch( error => { console .warn( '- BackgroundGeolocation error: ' , error); }); try { const state = await BackgroundGeolocation.ready({ desiredAccuracy : BackgroundGeolocation.DESIRED_ACCURACY_HIGH, distanceFilter : 50 }) console .log( '- BackgroundGeolocation is ready: ' , state); } catch (error) { console .warn( '- BackgroundGeolocation error: ' , error); }

A fully-featured Demo App is available in its own public repo. After first cloning that repo, follow the installation instructions in the README there. This demo-app includes a settings-screen allowing you to quickly experiment with all the different settings available for each platform.

A simple Node-based web-application with SQLite database is available for field-testing and performance analysis. If you're familiar with Node, you can have this server up-and-running in about one minute.

