Background Fetch is a very simple plugin which attempts to awaken an app in the background about every 15 minutes, providing a short period of background running-time. This plugin will execute your provided
callbackFn whenever a background-fetch event occurs.
There is no way to increase the rate which a fetch-event occurs and this plugin sets the rate to the most frequent possible — you will never receive an event faster than 15 minutes. The operating-system will automatically throttle the rate the background-fetch events occur based upon usage patterns. Eg: if user hasn't turned on their phone for a long period of time, fetch events will occur less frequently or if an iOS user disables background refresh they may not happen at all.
🆕 Background Fetch now provides a
scheduleTask method for scheduling arbitrary "one-shot" or periodic tasks.
scheduleTask seems only to fire when the device is plugged into power.
stopOnTerminate: false for iOS.
@config enableHeadless)
⚠️ If you have a previous version of
react-native-background-fetch < 2.7.0 installed into
react-native >= 0.60, you should first
unlink your previous version as
react-native link is no longer required.
$ react-native unlink react-native-background-fetch
yarn
$ yarn add react-native-background-fetch
npm
$ npm install --save react-native-background-fetch
react-native >= 0.60
react-native >= 0.60
ℹ️ This repo contains its own Example App. See
/example
import React from 'react';
import {
SafeAreaView,
StyleSheet,
ScrollView,
View,
Text,
FlatList,
StatusBar,
} from 'react-native';
import {
Header,
Colors
} from 'react-native/Libraries/NewAppScreen';
import BackgroundFetch from "react-native-background-fetch";
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
events: []
};
}
componentDidMount() {
// Initialize BackgroundFetch ONLY ONCE when component mounts.
this.initBackgroundFetch();
}
async initBackgroundFetch() {
// BackgroundFetch event handler.
const onEvent = async (taskId) => {
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] task: ', taskId);
// Do your background work...
await this.addEvent(taskId);
// IMPORTANT: You must signal to the OS that your task is complete.
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}
// Timeout callback is executed when your Task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing immediately BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId)
const onTimeout = async (taskId) => {
console.warn('[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT task: ', taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}
// Initialize BackgroundFetch only once when component mounts.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({minimumFetchInterval: 15}, onEvent, onTimeout);
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] configure status: ', status);
}
// Add a BackgroundFetch event to <FlatList>
addEvent(taskId) {
// Simulate a possibly long-running asynchronous task with a Promise.
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
this.setState(state => ({
events: [...state.events, {
taskId: taskId,
timestamp: (new Date()).toString()
}]
}));
resolve();
});
}
render() {
return (
<>
<StatusBar barStyle="dark-content" />
<SafeAreaView>
<ScrollView
contentInsetAdjustmentBehavior="automatic"
style={styles.scrollView}>
<Header />
<View style={styles.body}>
<View style={styles.sectionContainer}>
<Text style={styles.sectionTitle}>BackgroundFetch Demo</Text>
</View>
</View>
</ScrollView>
<View style={styles.sectionContainer}>
<FlatList
data={this.state.events}
renderItem={({item}) => (<Text>[{item.taskId}]: {item.timestamp}</Text>)}
keyExtractor={item => item.timestamp}
/>
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
</>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
scrollView: {
backgroundColor: Colors.lighter,
},
body: {
backgroundColor: Colors.white,
},
sectionContainer: {
marginTop: 32,
paddingHorizontal: 24,
},
sectionTitle: {
fontSize: 24,
fontWeight: '600',
color: Colors.black,
},
sectionDescription: {
marginTop: 8,
fontSize: 18,
fontWeight: '400',
color: Colors.dark,
},
});
export default App;
In addition to the default background-fetch task defined by
BackgroundFetch.configure, you may also execute your own arbitrary "oneshot" or periodic tasks (iOS requires additional Setup Instructions). However, all events will be fired into the Callback provided to
BackgroundFetch#configure:
scheduleTask on iOS seems only to run when the device is plugged into power.
scheduleTask on iOS are designed for low-priority tasks, such as purging cache files — they tend to be unreliable for mission-critical tasks.
scheduleTask will never run as frequently as you want.
fetch event is much more reliable and fires far more often.
scheduleTask on iOS stop when the user terminates the app. There is no such thing as
stopOnTerminate: false for iOS.
// Step 1: Configure BackgroundFetch as usual.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({
minimumFetchInterval: 15
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Event callback
// This is the fetch-event callback.
console.log("[BackgroundFetch] taskId: ", taskId);
// Use a switch statement to route task-handling.
switch (taskId) {
case 'com.foo.customtask':
print("Received custom task");
break;
default:
print("Default fetch task");
}
// Finish, providing received taskId.
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Task timeout callback
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing and immediately .finish(taskId)
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
});
// Step 2: Schedule a custom "oneshot" task "com.foo.customtask" to execute 5000ms from now.
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask({
taskId: "com.foo.customtask",
forceAlarmManager: true,
delay: 5000 // <-- milliseconds
});
@param {Integer} minimumFetchInterval [15]
The minimum interval in minutes to execute background fetch events. Defaults to
15 minutes. Note: Background-fetch events will never occur at a frequency higher than every 15 minutes. Apple uses a secret algorithm to adjust the frequency of fetch events, presumably based upon usage patterns of the app. Fetch events can occur less often than your configured
minimumFetchInterval.
@param {Integer} delay (milliseconds)
ℹ️ Valid only for
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask. The minimum number of milliseconds in future that task should execute.
@param {Boolean} periodic [false]
ℹ️ Valid only for
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask. Defaults to
false. Set true to execute the task repeatedly. When
false, the task will execute just once.
@config {Boolean} stopOnTerminate [true]
Set
false to continue background-fetch events after user terminates the app. Default to
true.
@config {Boolean} startOnBoot [false]
Set
true to initiate background-fetch events when the device is rebooted. Defaults to
false.
❗ NOTE:
startOnBoot requires
stopOnTerminate: false.
@config {Boolean} forceAlarmManager [false]
By default, the plugin will use Android's
JobScheduler when possible. The
JobScheduler API prioritizes for battery-life, throttling task-execution based upon device usage and battery level.
Configuring
forceAlarmManager: true will bypass
JobScheduler to use Android's older
AlarmManager API, resulting in more accurate task-execution at the cost of higher battery usage.
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({
minimumFetchInterval: 15,
forceAlarmManager: true
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Event callback
console.log("[BackgroundFetch] taskId: ", taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Task timeout callback
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing and immediately .finish(taskId)
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
});
// And with with #scheduleTask
BackgroundFetch.scheduleTask({
taskId: 'com.foo.customtask',
delay: 5000, // milliseconds
forceAlarmManager: true,
periodic: false
});
@config {Boolean} enableHeadless [false]
Set
true to enable React Native's Headless JS mechanism, for handling fetch events after app termination.
index.js (MUST BE IN
index.js):
import BackgroundFetch from "react-native-background-fetch";
let MyHeadlessTask = async (event) => {
// Get task id from event {}:
let taskId = event.taskId;
let isTimeout = event.timeout; // <-- true when your background-time has expired.
if (isTimeout) {
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing immediately finish(taskId)
console.log('[BackgroundFetch] Headless TIMEOUT:', taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
return;
}
console.log('[BackgroundFetch HeadlessTask] start: ', taskId);
// Perform an example HTTP request.
// Important: await asychronous tasks when using HeadlessJS.
let response = await fetch('https://facebook.github.io/react-native/movies.json');
let responseJson = await response.json();
console.log('[BackgroundFetch HeadlessTask] response: ', responseJson);
// Required: Signal to native code that your task is complete.
// If you don't do this, your app could be terminated and/or assigned
// battery-blame for consuming too much time in background.
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
}
// Register your BackgroundFetch HeadlessTask
BackgroundFetch.registerHeadlessTask(MyHeadlessTask);
@config {integer} requiredNetworkType [BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NONE]
Set basic description of the kind of network your job requires.
If your job doesn't need a network connection, you don't need to use this option as the default value is
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NONE.
|NetworkType
|Description
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NONE
|This job doesn't care about network constraints, either any or none.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_ANY
|This job requires network connectivity.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_CELLULAR
|This job requires network connectivity that is a cellular network.
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_UNMETERED
|This job requires network connectivity that is unmetered. Most WiFi networks are unmetered, as in "you can upload as much as you like".
BackgroundFetch.NETWORK_TYPE_NOT_ROAMING
|This job requires network connectivity that is not roaming (being outside the country of origin)
@config {Boolean} requiresBatteryNotLow [false]
Specify that to run this job, the device's battery level must not be low.
This defaults to false. If true, the job will only run when the battery level is not low, which is generally the point where the user is given a "low battery" warning.
@config {Boolean} requiresStorageNotLow [false]
Specify that to run this job, the device's available storage must not be low.
This defaults to false. If true, the job will only run when the device is not in a low storage state, which is generally the point where the user is given a "low storage" warning.
@config {Boolean} requiresCharging [false]
Specify that to run this job, the device must be charging (or be a non-battery-powered device connected to permanent power, such as Android TV devices). This defaults to false.
@config {Boolean} requiresDeviceIdle [false]
When set true, ensure that this job will not run if the device is in active use.
The default state is false: that is, the for the job to be runnable even when someone is interacting with the device.
This state is a loose definition provided by the system. In general, it means that the device is not currently being used interactively, and has not been in use for some time. As such, it is a good time to perform resource heavy jobs. Bear in mind that battery usage will still be attributed to your application, and shown to the user in battery stats.
|Method Name
|Arguments
|Returns
|Notes
configure
{FetchConfig},
callbackFn,
timeoutFn
Promise<BackgroundFetchStatus>
|Configures the plugin's
callbackFn and
timeoutFn. This callback will fire each time a background-fetch event occurs in addition to events from
#scheduleTask. The
timeoutFn will be called when the OS reports your task is nearing the end of its allowed background-time.
scheduleTask
{TaskConfig}
Promise<boolean>
|Executes a custom task. The task will be executed in the same
Callback function provided to
#configure.
status
callbackFn
Promise<BackgroundFetchStatus>
|Your callback will be executed with the current
status (Integer)
0: Restricted,
1: Denied,
2: Available. These constants are defined as
BackgroundFetch.STATUS_RESTRICTED,
BackgroundFetch.STATUS_DENIED,
BackgroundFetch.STATUS_AVAILABLE (NOTE: Android will always return
STATUS_AVAILABLE)
finish
String taskId
Void
|You MUST call this method in your
callbackFn provided to
#configure in order to signal to the OS that your task is complete. iOS provides only 30s of background-time for a fetch-event -- if you exceed this 30s, iOS will kill your app.
start
none
Promise<BackgroundFetchStatus>
|Start the background-fetch API. Your
callbackFn provided to
#configure will be executed each time a background-fetch event occurs. NOTE the
#configure method automatically calls
#start. You do not have to call this method after you
#configure the plugin
stop
[taskId:String]
Promise<boolean>
|Stop the background-fetch API and all
#scheduleTask from firing events. Your
callbackFn provided to
#configure will no longer be executed. If you provide an optional
taskId, only that
#scheduleTask will be stopped.
BGTaskScheduler API for iOS 13+
[||] button to initiate a Breakpoint.
(lldb), paste the following command (Note: use cursor up/down keys to cycle through previously run commands):
e -l objc -- (void)[[BGTaskScheduler sharedScheduler] _simulateLaunchForTaskWithIdentifier:@"com.transistorsoft.fetch"]
[ > ] button to continue. The task will execute and the Callback function provided to
BackgroundFetch.configure will receive the event.
BGTaskScheduler api supports simulated task-timeout events. To simulate a task-timeout, your
fetchCallback must not call
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId):
let status = await BackgroundFetch.configure({
minimumFetchInterval: 15
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Event callback.
// This is the task callback.
console.log("[BackgroundFetch] taskId", taskId);
//BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId); // <-- Disable .finish(taskId) when simulating an iOS task timeout
}, async (taskId) => { // <-- Event timeout callback
// This task has exceeded its allowed running-time.
// You must stop what you're doing and immediately .finish(taskId)
print("[BackgroundFetch] TIMEOUT taskId:", taskId);
BackgroundFetch.finish(taskId);
});
e -l objc -- (void)[[BGTaskScheduler sharedScheduler] _simulateExpirationForTaskWithIdentifier:@"com.transistorsoft.fetch"]
BackgroundFetch API
Debug->Simulate Background Fetch
$ adb logcat:
$ adb logcat *:S ReactNative:V ReactNativeJS:V TSBackgroundFetch:V
21+:
$ adb shell cmd jobscheduler run -f <your.application.id> 999
<21, simulate a "Headless JS" event with (insert <your.application.id>)
$ adb shell am broadcast -a <your.application.id>.event.BACKGROUND_FETCH
