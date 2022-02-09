A library for React-Native to help you download large files on iOS and Android both in the foreground and most importantly in the background.
On iOS, if you want to download big files no matter the state of your app, wether it's in the background or terminated by the OS, you have to use a system API called
NSURLSession.
This API handles your downloads separately from your app and only keeps it informed using delegates (Read: Downloading Files in the Background).
On Android we are simulating this process with a wonderful library called Fetch2
The real challenge of using this method is making sure the app's UI is always up-to-date with the downloads that are happening in another process because your app might startup from scratch while the downloads are still running.
react-native-background-downloader gives you an easy API to both downloading large files and re-attaching to those downloads once your app launches again.
Please Note - This library was created to better facilitate background downloading on iOS. If you're not aiming to to use the download-in-background functionality, there are better solutions like RNFS.downloadFile() which will results in a more stable download experience for your app.
$ yarn add react-native-background-downloader
For
RN <= 0.57.0 use
$ yarn add react-native-background-downloader@1.1.0
Any React Native version
>= 0.60 supports autolinking so nothing should be done.
For anything
< 0.60 run the following link command
$ react-native link react-native-background-downloader
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-background-downloader and add
RNBackgroundDownloader.xcodeproj
libRNBackgroundDownloader.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.eko.RNBackgroundDownloaderPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNBackgroundDownloaderPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-background-downloader'
project(':react-native-background-downloader').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-background-downloader/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-background-downloader')
In your
AppDelegate.m add the following code:
...
#import <RNBackgroundDownloader.h>
...
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application handleEventsForBackgroundURLSession:(NSString *)identifier completionHandler:(void (^)(void))completionHandler
{
[RNBackgroundDownloader setCompletionHandlerWithIdentifier:identifier completionHandler:completionHandler];
}
...
Failing to add this code will result in canceled background downloads.
import RNBackgroundDownloader from 'react-native-background-downloader';
let task = RNBackgroundDownloader.download({
id: 'file123',
url: 'https://link-to-very.large/file.zip'
destination: `${RNBackgroundDownloader.directories.documents}/file.zip`
}).begin((expectedBytes) => {
console.log(`Going to download ${expectedBytes} bytes!`);
}).progress((percent) => {
console.log(`Downloaded: ${percent * 100}%`);
}).done(() => {
console.log('Download is done!');
}).error((error) => {
console.log('Download canceled due to error: ', error);
});
// Pause the task
task.pause();
// Resume after pause
task.resume();
// Cancel the task
task.stop();
This is the main selling point of this library (but it's free!).
What happens to your downloads after the OS stopped your app? Well, they are still running, we just need to re-attach to them.
Add this code to app's init stage, and you'll never lose a download again!
import RNBackgroundDownloader from 'react-native-background-downloader';
let lostTasks = await RNBackgroundDownloader.checkForExistingDownloads();
for (let task of lostTasks) {
console.log(`Task ${task.id} was found!`);
task.progress((percent) => {
console.log(`Downloaded: ${percent * 100}%`);
}).done(() => {
console.log('Downlaod is done!');
}).error((error) => {
console.log('Download canceled due to error: ', error);
});
}
task.id is very important for re-attaching the download task with any UI component representing that task, this is why you need to make sure to give sensible IDs that you know what to do with, try to avoid using random IDs.
If you need to send custom headers with your download request, you can do in it 2 ways:
1) Globally using
RNBackgroundDownloader.setHeaders():
RNBackgroundDownloader.setHeaders({
Authorization: 'Bearer 2we$@$@Ddd223'
});
This way, all downloads with have the given headers.
2) Per download by passing a headers object in the options of
RNBackgroundDownloader.download():
let task = RNBackgroundDownloader.download({
id: 'file123',
url: 'https://link-to-very.large/file.zip'
destination: `${RNBackgroundDownloader.directories.documents}/file.zip`,
headers: {
Authorization: 'Bearer 2we$@$@Ddd223'
}
}).begin((expectedBytes) => {
console.log(`Going to download ${expectedBytes} bytes!`);
}).progress((percent) => {
console.log(`Downloaded: ${percent * 100}%`);
}).done(() => {
console.log('Download is done!');
}).error((error) => {
console.log('Download canceled due to error: ', error);
});
Headers given in the
download function are merged with the ones given in
setHeaders.
download(options)
Download a file to destination
options
An object containing options properties
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Platforms
|Info
id
|String
|✅
|All
|A Unique ID to provide for this download. This ID will help to identify the download task when the app re-launches
url
|String
|✅
|All
|URL to file you want to download
destination
|String
|✅
|All
|Where to copy the file to once the download is done
headers
|Object
|All
|Costume headers to add to the download request. These are merged with the headers given in the
setHeaders function
priority
|Priority (enum)
|Android
|The priority of the download. On Android, downloading is limited to 4 simultaneous instances where further downloads are queued. Priority helps in deciding which download to pick next from the queue. Default: Priority.MEDIUM
network
|Network (enum)
|Android
|Give your the ability to limit the download to WIFI only. Default: Network.ALL
returns
DownloadTask - The download task to control and monitor this download
checkForExistingDownloads()
Checks for downloads that ran in background while you app was terminated. Recommended to run at the init stage of the app.
returns
DownloadTask[] - Array of tasks that were running in the background so you can re-attach callbacks to them
setHeaders(headers)
Sets headers to use in all future downloads.
headers - Object
A class representing a download task created by
RNBackgroundDownloader.download
Members
|Name
|Type
|Info
id
|String
|The id you gave the task when calling
RNBackgroundDownloader.download
percent
|Number
|The current percent of completion of the task between 0 and 1
bytesWritten
|Number
|The number of bytes currently written by the task
totalBytes
|Number
|The number bytes expected to be written by this task or more plainly, the file size being downloaded
Callback Methods
Use these methods to stay updated on what's happening with the task.
All callback methods return the current instance of the
DownloadTask for chaining.
|Function
|Callback Arguments
|Info
begin
|expectedBytes
|Called when the first byte is received. 💡: this is good place to check if the device has enough storage space for this download
progress
|percent, bytesWritten, totalBytes
|Called at max every 1.5s so you can update your progress bar accordingly
done
|Called when the download is done, the file is at the destination you've set
error
|error
|Called when the download stops due to an error
pause()
Pauses the download
resume()
Resumes a pause download
stop()
Stops the download for good and removes the file that was written so far
documents
An absolute path to the app's documents directory. It is recommended that you use this path as the target of downloaded files.
Priority.HIGH
Priority.MEDIUM - Default ✅
Priority.LOW
Network.WIFI_ONLY
Network.ALL - Default ✅
Apache 2
I've used this library on my side project. it is working great in Ios but for android, it has a lack of feature. however, with some customization, you can create a download manager for both large files and can run that task in the background. it can help you to resume your download. this is one of the great features of this library that's why I love this.