React Native background service library for running background tasks forever in Android & iOS. Schedule a background job that will run your JavaScript when your app is in the background or foreground.
Android: This library relies on React Native's
HeadlessJS for Android. Before building your JS task, make sure to read all the documentation. The jobs will run even if the app has been closed.
iOS: This library relies on iOS's
UIApplication beginBackgroundTaskWithName method, which won't keep your app in the background forever by itself. However, you can rely on other libraries like
react-native-track-player that use audio, geolocalization, etc. to keep your app alive in the background while you excute the JS from this library.
Go to INSTALL.md to see the how to install, compatibility with RN and Linking process.
import BackgroundService from 'react-native-background-actions';
const sleep = (time) => new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(() => resolve(), time));
// You can do anything in your task such as network requests, timers and so on,
// as long as it doesn't touch UI. Once your task completes (i.e. the promise is resolved),
// React Native will go into "paused" mode (unless there are other tasks running,
// or there is a foreground app).
const veryIntensiveTask = async (taskDataArguments) => {
// Example of an infinite loop task
const { delay } = taskDataArguments;
await new Promise( async (resolve) => {
for (let i = 0; BackgroundService.isRunning(); i++) {
console.log(i);
await sleep(delay);
}
});
};
const options = {
taskName: 'Example',
taskTitle: 'ExampleTask title',
taskDesc: 'ExampleTask description',
taskIcon: {
name: 'ic_launcher',
type: 'mipmap',
},
color: '#ff00ff',
linkingURI: 'yourSchemeHere://chat/jane', // See Deep Linking for more info
parameters: {
delay: 1000,
},
};
await BackgroundService.start(veryIntensiveTask, options);
await BackgroundService.updateNotification({taskDesc: 'New ExampleTask description'}); // Only Android, iOS will ignore this call
// iOS will also run everything here in the background until .stop() is called
await BackgroundService.stop();
If you call stop() on background no new tasks will be able to be started! Don't call .start() twice, as it will stop performing previous background tasks and start a new one. If .start() is called on the backgound, it will not have any effect.
|Property
|Type
|Description
taskName
<string>
|Task name for identification.
taskTitle
<string>
|Android Required. Notification title.
taskDesc
<string>
|Android Required. Notification description.
taskIcon
<taskIconOptions>
|Android Required. Notification icon.
color
<string>
|Notification color. Default:
"#ffffff".
linkingURI
<string>
|Link that will be called when the notification is clicked. Example:
"yourSchemeHere://chat/jane". See Deep Linking for more info. Default:
undefined.
progressBar
<taskProgressBarOptions>
|Notification progress bar.
parameters
<any>
|Parameters to pass to the task.
Android only
| Property | Type | Description |
| ----------- | ---------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- |
|
name |
<string> | Required. Icon name in res/ folder. Ex:
ic_launcher. |
|
type |
<string> | Required. Icon type in res/ folder. Ex:
mipmap. |
|
package |
<string> | Icon package where to search the icon. Ex:
com.example.package. It defaults to the app's package. It is highly recommended to leave like that. |
Example:
Android only
| Property | Type | Description |
| ----------- | ---------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- |
|
max |
<number> | Required. Maximum value. |
|
value |
<number> | Required. Current value. |
|
indeterminate |
<boolean> | Display the progress status as indeterminate. |
Example:
Android only
To handle incoming links when the notification is clicked by the user, first you need to modify your
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml and add an
<intent-filter> (fill
yourSchemeHere with the name you prefer):
<manifest ... >
...
<application ... >
<activity
...
android:launchMode="singleTask"> // Add this if not present
...
<intent-filter android:label="filter_react_native">
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
<data android:scheme="yourSchemeHere" />
</intent-filter>
</application>
</manifest>
You must provide a
linkingURI in the BackgroundService's options that matches the scheme you just added to
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml:
const options = {
taskName: 'Example',
taskTitle: 'ExampleTask title',
taskDesc: 'ExampleTask description',
taskIcon: {
name: 'ic_launcher',
type: 'mipmap',
},
color: '#ff00ff',
linkingURI: 'yourSchemeHere://chat/jane', // Add this
parameters: {
delay: 1000,
},
};
await BackgroundService.start(veryIntensiveTask, options);
React Native provides a
Linking class to get notified of incoming links. Your JavaScript code must then listen to the url using React Native
Linking class:
import { Linking } from 'react-native';
Linking.addEventListener('url', handleOpenURL);
function handleOpenURL(evt) {
// Will be called when the notification is pressed
console.log(evt.url);
// do something
}
iOS only Listen for the iOS-only expiration handler that allows you to 'clean up' shortly before the app’s remaining background time reaches 0. Check the iOS documentation for more info.
BackgroundService.on('expiration', () => {
console.log('I am being closed :(');
});
await BackgroundService.start(veryIntensiveTask, options);
The library is released under the MIT license. For more information see
LICENSE.