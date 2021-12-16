





React Native background service library for running background tasks forever in Android & iOS. Schedule a background job that will run your JavaScript when your app is in the background or foreground.

WARNING

Android : This library relies on React Native's HeadlessJS for Android. Before building your JS task, make sure to read all the documentation. The jobs will run even if the app has been closed.

iOS: This library relies on iOS's UIApplication beginBackgroundTaskWithName method, which won't keep your app in the background forever by itself. However, you can rely on other libraries like react-native-track-player that use audio, geolocalization, etc. to keep your app alive in the background while you excute the JS from this library.

Table of Contents

Install

Go to INSTALL.md to see the how to install, compatibility with RN and Linking process.

Usage

Example Code

import BackgroundService from 'react-native-background-actions' ; const sleep = ( time ) => new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout( () => resolve(), time)); const veryIntensiveTask = async (taskDataArguments) => { const { delay } = taskDataArguments; await new Promise ( async (resolve) => { for ( let i = 0 ; BackgroundService.isRunning(); i++) { console .log(i); await sleep(delay); } }); }; const options = { taskName : 'Example' , taskTitle : 'ExampleTask title' , taskDesc : 'ExampleTask description' , taskIcon : { name : 'ic_launcher' , type : 'mipmap' , }, color : '#ff00ff' , linkingURI : 'yourSchemeHere://chat/jane' , parameters : { delay : 1000 , }, }; await BackgroundService.start(veryIntensiveTask, options); await BackgroundService.updateNotification({ taskDesc : 'New ExampleTask description' }); await BackgroundService.stop();

If you call stop() on background no new tasks will be able to be started! Don't call .start() twice, as it will stop performing previous background tasks and start a new one. If .start() is called on the backgound, it will not have any effect.

Options

Property Type Description taskName <string> Task name for identification. taskTitle <string> Android Required. Notification title. taskDesc <string> Android Required. Notification description. taskIcon <taskIconOptions> Android Required. Notification icon. color <string> Notification color. Default: "#ffffff" . linkingURI <string> Link that will be called when the notification is clicked. Example: "yourSchemeHere://chat/jane" . See Deep Linking for more info. Default: undefined . progressBar <taskProgressBarOptions> Notification progress bar. parameters <any> Parameters to pass to the task.

taskIconOptions

Android only | Property | Type | Description | | ----------- | ---------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- | | name | <string> | Required. Icon name in res/ folder. Ex: ic_launcher . | | type | <string> | Required. Icon type in res/ folder. Ex: mipmap . | | package | <string> | Icon package where to search the icon. Ex: com.example.package . It defaults to the app's package. It is highly recommended to leave like that. |

Example:

taskProgressBarOptions

Android only | Property | Type | Description | | ----------- | ---------- | -------------------------------------------------------------- | | max | <number> | Required. Maximum value. | | value | <number> | Required. Current value. | | indeterminate | <boolean> | Display the progress status as indeterminate. |

Example:

Deep Linking

Android only

To handle incoming links when the notification is clicked by the user, first you need to modify your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml and add an <intent-filter> (fill yourSchemeHere with the name you prefer):

< manifest ... > ... < application ... > < activity ... android:launchMode = "singleTask" > // Add this if not present ... < intent-filter android:label = "filter_react_native" > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "yourSchemeHere" /> </ intent-filter > </ application > </ manifest >

You must provide a linkingURI in the BackgroundService's options that matches the scheme you just added to android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml :

const options = { taskName : 'Example' , taskTitle : 'ExampleTask title' , taskDesc : 'ExampleTask description' , taskIcon : { name : 'ic_launcher' , type : 'mipmap' , }, color : '#ff00ff' , linkingURI : 'yourSchemeHere://chat/jane' , parameters : { delay : 1000 , }, }; await BackgroundService.start(veryIntensiveTask, options);

React Native provides a Linking class to get notified of incoming links. Your JavaScript code must then listen to the url using React Native Linking class:

import { Linking } from 'react-native' ; Linking.addEventListener( 'url' , handleOpenURL); function handleOpenURL ( evt ) { console .log(evt.url); }

Events

iOS only Listen for the iOS-only expiration handler that allows you to 'clean up' shortly before the app’s remaining background time reaches 0. Check the iOS documentation for more info.

BackgroundService.on( 'expiration' , () => { console .log( 'I am being closed :(' ); }); await BackgroundService.start(veryIntensiveTask, options);

Maintainers

Acknowledgments

iOS part originally forked from react-native-background-timer

License