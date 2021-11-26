openbase logo
rnb

react-native-backdrop

by Alexander Bogdanov
2.1.2 (see all)

Backdrop component for react native

Overview

Readme

React Native Backdrop

React Native Backdrop component built with material guidelines for android and ios

| Without closedHeight | With closedHeight |

Installation

$ npm install react-native-backdrop --save

Usage

import { Backdrop } from "react-native-backdrop";

const App = () => {
  const [visible, setVisible] = useState(false);
  
  const handleOpen = () => {
    setVisible(true);
  };
  
  const handleClose = () => {
    setVisible(false);
  };

  return (
    <>
      <View style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
        <TouchableOpacity
          onPress={() => setVisible(true)}
          style={{
            width: 200,
            height: 40,
            justifyContent: 'center',
            alignItems: 'center',
            elevation: 1,
            backgroundColor: '#fff',
          }}>
          <Text>Handle Backdrop</Text>
        </TouchableOpacity>
      </View>
      <Backdrop
        visible={visible}
        handleOpen={handleOpen}
        handleClose={handleClose}
        onClose={() => {}}
        swipeConfig={{
          velocityThreshold: 0.3,
          directionalOffsetThreshold: 80,
        }}
        animationConfig={{
          speed: 14,
          bounciness: 4,
        }}
        overlayColor="rgba(0,0,0,0.32)"
        backdropStyle={{
          backgroundColor: '#fff',
        }}>
        <View>
          <Text>Backdrop Content</Text>
        </View>
      </Backdrop>
    </>
  );
}

Backdrop Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
childrenContent of backdrop (required)
visibleWhether the backdrop is visible (required, boolean)false
handleOpenFunction to open backdrop (required, function)() => {}
handleCloseFunction to close backdrop (required, function)() => {}
beforeCloseCallback that is called before close animation() => {}
afterCloseCallback that is called after close animation() => {}
beforeOpenCallback that is called before open animation() => {}
afterOpenCallback that is called after open animation() => {}
animationConfigConfigures Open and Close Animation speed and bounciness{speed: 14, bounciness: 4}
swipeConfigConfigures Swipe Gesture to close backdrop{velocityThreshold: 0.3, directionalOffsetThreshold: 80}
backdropStyleStyle object for backdrop styling{}
containerStyleStyle object for container styling{ backgroundColor: "#fff" }
overlayColorColor of backdrop overlayrgba(0, 0, 0, 0.32)
headerDisplay custom header in backdrop() => (<View style={styles.closePlateContainer}><View style={styles.closePlate} /></View>)
closedHeightHeight of closed backdrop that will be visible and touchable0
closeOnBackButtonClose backdrop on back button press on androidfalse

velocityThreshold - Velocity that has to be breached in order for swipe to be triggered (vx and vy properties of gestureState) directionalOffsetThreshold - Absolute offset that shouldn't be breached for swipe to be triggered (dy for horizontal swipe, dx for vertical swipe)

License

MIT License. © Alexander Bogdanov 2019-

