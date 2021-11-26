React Native Backdrop

React Native Backdrop component built with material guidelines for android and ios

Installation

$ npm install react-native-backdrop --save

Usage

import { Backdrop } from "react-native-backdrop" ; const App = () => { const [visible, setVisible] = useState( false ); const handleOpen = () => { setVisible( true ); }; const handleClose = () => { setVisible( false ); }; return ( <> < View style = {{flex: 1 , justifyContent: ' center ', alignItems: ' center '}}> < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => setVisible(true)} style={{ width: 200, height: 40, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', elevation: 1, backgroundColor: '#fff', }}> < Text > Handle Backdrop </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > < Backdrop visible = {visible} handleOpen = {handleOpen} handleClose = {handleClose} onClose = {() => {}} swipeConfig={{ velocityThreshold: 0.3, directionalOffsetThreshold: 80, }} animationConfig={{ speed: 14, bounciness: 4, }} overlayColor="rgba(0,0,0,0.32)" backdropStyle={{ backgroundColor: '#fff', }}> < View > < Text > Backdrop Content </ Text > </ View > </ Backdrop > </> ); }

Backdrop Properties

Prop Description Default children Content of backdrop (required) visible Whether the backdrop is visible (required, boolean) false handleOpen Function to open backdrop (required, function) () => {} handleClose Function to close backdrop (required, function) () => {} beforeClose Callback that is called before close animation () => {} afterClose Callback that is called after close animation () => {} beforeOpen Callback that is called before open animation () => {} afterOpen Callback that is called after open animation () => {} animationConfig Configures Open and Close Animation speed and bounciness {speed: 14, bounciness: 4} swipeConfig Configures Swipe Gesture to close backdrop {velocityThreshold: 0.3, directionalOffsetThreshold: 80} backdropStyle Style object for backdrop styling {} containerStyle Style object for container styling { backgroundColor: "#fff" } overlayColor Color of backdrop overlay rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.32) header Display custom header in backdrop () => (<View style={styles.closePlateContainer}><View style={styles.closePlate} /></View>) closedHeight Height of closed backdrop that will be visible and touchable 0 closeOnBackButton Close backdrop on back button press on android false

velocityThreshold - Velocity that has to be breached in order for swipe to be triggered (vx and vy properties of gestureState) directionalOffsetThreshold - Absolute offset that shouldn't be breached for swipe to be triggered (dy for horizontal swipe, dx for vertical swipe)

License

MIT License. © Alexander Bogdanov 2019-