React Native Backdrop component built with material guidelines for android and ios
$ npm install react-native-backdrop --save
import { Backdrop } from "react-native-backdrop";
const App = () => {
const [visible, setVisible] = useState(false);
const handleOpen = () => {
setVisible(true);
};
const handleClose = () => {
setVisible(false);
};
return (
<>
<View style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() => setVisible(true)}
style={{
width: 200,
height: 40,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
elevation: 1,
backgroundColor: '#fff',
}}>
<Text>Handle Backdrop</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
<Backdrop
visible={visible}
handleOpen={handleOpen}
handleClose={handleClose}
onClose={() => {}}
swipeConfig={{
velocityThreshold: 0.3,
directionalOffsetThreshold: 80,
}}
animationConfig={{
speed: 14,
bounciness: 4,
}}
overlayColor="rgba(0,0,0,0.32)"
backdropStyle={{
backgroundColor: '#fff',
}}>
<View>
<Text>Backdrop Content</Text>
</View>
</Backdrop>
</>
);
}
|Prop
|Description
|Default
children
|Content of backdrop (required)
visible
|Whether the backdrop is visible (required, boolean)
false
handleOpen
|Function to open backdrop (required, function)
() => {}
handleClose
|Function to close backdrop (required, function)
() => {}
beforeClose
|Callback that is called before close animation
() => {}
afterClose
|Callback that is called after close animation
() => {}
beforeOpen
|Callback that is called before open animation
() => {}
afterOpen
|Callback that is called after open animation
() => {}
animationConfig
|Configures Open and Close Animation speed and bounciness
{speed: 14, bounciness: 4}
swipeConfig
|Configures Swipe Gesture to close backdrop
{velocityThreshold: 0.3, directionalOffsetThreshold: 80}
backdropStyle
|Style object for backdrop styling
{}
containerStyle
|Style object for container styling
{ backgroundColor: "#fff" }
overlayColor
|Color of backdrop overlay
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.32)
header
|Display custom header in backdrop
() => (<View style={styles.closePlateContainer}><View style={styles.closePlate} /></View>)
closedHeight
|Height of closed backdrop that will be visible and touchable
0
closeOnBackButton
|Close backdrop on back button press on android
false
velocityThreshold - Velocity that has to be breached in order for swipe to be triggered (vx and vy properties of gestureState) directionalOffsetThreshold - Absolute offset that shouldn't be breached for swipe to be triggered (dy for horizontal swipe, dx for vertical swipe)
MIT License. © Alexander Bogdanov 2019-