React Native library implementing Azure AD OAuth2 API

The library uses the latest V2.0 version of the Azure AD endponts and provides token cache functionality. react-native-azure-auth implements authentication flow using fetch API and native components. The OpenID connect and autorization_code grant are implemented.

JS Docs can be accesed under https://vmurin.github.io/react-native-azure-auth/

Installation

Install react-native-azure-auth using npm

npm install react-native-azure-auth --save

Or via yarn (recommended)

yarn add react-native-azure-auth

Then you need to link the native modules in react-native-azure-auth and used AsyncStorage. Please check the link.

If you have used library before, it could be needed also to unlink the community version of AsyncStorage too.

Note: If you are using autolinking please be aware of caution to unlink the libraries in the autolinking docs. Especially if you are encountered the problem like issue #98

App Registration

First, you will need to register your application with Microsoft Azure Portal. This will give you an Application ID for your application, as well as enable it to receive tokens.

Sign in to the Microsoft Azure Portal. First you need to find the App Registration Service. You could just type in the service name in the search bar on the middle top of the window and select it or do like following: Click on All services in the left panel Then select from the shown in bold categories the Identity Click on the star sign near the App registration service name to add it to favorites Now you can easily access the service using the left portal panel After selecting App registration service click New registration Enter a friendly name for the application Select account type that should be supported by your app. The default choice "Accounts in any organizational directory and personal Microsoft accounts" is the widest one. Now you need to add Redirect URI Select Public client (mobile & desktop) from dropdown Type in the URI. See the URI format in the section below. Click Register to create the app registration record. Find the Application (client) ID value in Overview section, copy and save the value in a safe location. You don't need to set API Permissions. It is meant for admin consent only. Now select Authentication from the left menu Select checkbox ID tokens in the Implicit grant section - it is needed for OpenID Connect. The library will still use authorization grant and not imlicit. Click Save button above to save changes.

Callback URL(s)

Callback URLs are the URIs that Azure AD invokes after the authentication process. Azure routes your application back to this URI and appends additional parameters to it, including a token. Since callback URLs can be manipulated, you will need to add your application's URL to your apps's registered Redirect-URIs. This will enable Azure to recognize these URLs as valid. If omitted, authentication will not be successful.

iOS - default redirect URI structure

{YOUR_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}://{YOUR_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}/ios/callback

Android - default redirect URI structure

{YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME}://{YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME}/android/callback

Note 1: Make sure to replace {YOUR_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER} and {YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME} with the actual values for your application.

Note 2: Be aware of allowed characters for the scheme part of URI. According to RFC 2396 (Section 3.1):

scheme = alpha *( alpha | digit | "+" | "-" | "." )

As you can see, allowed in identifier and package name underscore ( _ ) character is NOT allowed in the URI scheme!

App Configuration

Android config

In the file android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml you must make sure the MainActivity of the app has a launchMode value of singleTask and that it has the following intent filter:

< intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:pathPrefix = "/${applicationId}/android/callback" android:scheme = "${applicationId}" /> </ intent-filter >

The applicationId here should be the same as your app package name, and not the ID from MS App Portal.

You would have the following MainActivity configuration:

< activity android:name = ".MainActivity" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:launchMode = "singleTask" android:configChanges = "keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize" android:windowSoftInputMode = "adjustResize" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:pathPrefix = "/android/callback" android:host = "${applicationId}" android:scheme = "${applicationId}" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

For more info please read react native docs

iOS config

Inside the ios folder find the file AppDelegate.[swift|m] add the following to it

- ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application openURL:( NSURL *)url options:( NSDictionary < UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey , id > *)options { return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url options:options]; }

If you're targeting iOS 8.x or older, you can use the following code instead:

- ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application openURL:( NSURL *)url sourceApplication:( NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:( id )annotation { return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url sourceApplication:sourceApplication annotation:annotation]; }

Inside the ios folder open the Info.plist and locate the value for CFBundleIdentifier , e.g.

< key > CFBundleIdentifier </ key > < string > org.reactjs.native.example.$(PRODUCT_NAME:rfc1034identifier) </ string >

The value org.reactjs.native.example.$(PRODUCT_NAME:rfc1034identifier) is the default for apps created with React Native CLI, you may have a different value. It is advisable to replace it with your own meaningfull ID in reverse DNS format. e.g. com.my-domain.native-app

and then register a URL type entry using the value of CFBundleIdentifier as the value of CFBundleURLSchemes

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleTypeRole </ key > < string > None </ string > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > AzureAuth </ string > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > com.my-domain.native-app </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

Attention: The <string> value for CFBundleURLSchemes key MUST be the literal value of the Bundle Identifier with NO $-variables. In the example above the string com.my-domain.native-app represents your Bundle Identifier.

For more info please read react native docs

Usage

import AzureAuth from 'react-native-azure-auth' ; const azureAuth = new AzureAuth({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' });

Authorization with user interaction

try { let tokens = await azureAuth.webAuth.authorize({ scope : 'openid profile User.Read Mail.Read' }) this .setState({ accessToken : tokens.accessToken }); let info = await azureAuth.auth.msGraphRequest({ token : tokens.accessToken, path : '/me' }) this .setState({ user : info.displayName, userId : tokens.userId }) } catch (error) { console .log(error) }

Silent authorization

try { let tokens = await azureAuth.auth.acquireTokenSilent({ scope : 'Mail.Read' , userId : this .state.userId}) if (!tokens) { tokens = await azureAuth.webAuth.authorize({ scope : 'Mail.Read' }) } let mails = await azureAuth.auth.msGraphRequest({ token : tokens.accessToken, path : '/me/mailFolders/Inbox/messages' }) } catch (error) { console .log(error) }

Usage example

You can consult a tiny sample project react-native-azure-auth-sample for usage example

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please take a little time and use search functionality of the issue tracker before posting a new issue, you can find some usefull infos in already closed issues. Please also do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker.

Author

Vladimir Murin

Credits

This project was originally inspired by https://github.com/auth0/react-native-auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.