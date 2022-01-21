Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|8+ ✔
Using cdn:
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
Using npm:
$ npm install axios
Using bower:
$ bower install axios
Performing a
GET request
// Make a request for a user with a given ID
axios.get('/user?ID=12345')
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
// Optionally the request above could also be done as
axios.get('/user', {
params: {
ID: 12345
}
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
Performing a
POST request
axios.post('/user', {
firstName: 'Fred',
lastName: 'Flintstone'
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response);
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
Performing multiple concurrent requests
function getUserAccount() {
return axios.get('/user/12345');
}
function getUserPermissions() {
return axios.get('/user/12345/permissions');
}
axios.all([getUserAccount(), getUserPermissions()])
.then(axios.spread(function (acct, perms) {
// Both requests are now complete
}));
Requests can be made by passing the relevant config to
axios.
// Send a POST request
axios({
method: 'post',
url: '/user/12345',
data: {
firstName: 'Fred',
lastName: 'Flintstone'
}
});
// Send a GET request (default method)
axios('/user/12345');
For convenience aliases have been provided for all supported request methods.
When using the alias methods
url,
method, and
data properties don't need to be specified in config.
Helper functions for dealing with concurrent requests.
You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.
var instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
timeout: 1000,
headers: {'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar'}
});
The available instance methods are listed below. The specified config will be merged with the instance config.
These are the available config options for making requests. Only the
url is required. Requests will default to
GET if
method is not specified.
{
// `url` is the server URL that will be used for the request
url: '/user',
// `method` is the request method to be used when making the request
method: 'get', // default
// `baseURL` will be prepended to `url` unless `url` is absolute.
// It can be convenient to set `baseURL` for an instance of axios to pass relative URLs
// to methods of that instance.
baseURL: 'https://some-domain.com/api/',
// `transformRequest` allows changes to the request data before it is sent to the server
// This is only applicable for request methods 'PUT', 'POST', and 'PATCH'
// The last function in the array must return a string, an ArrayBuffer, or a Stream
transformRequest: [function (data) {
// Do whatever you want to transform the data
return data;
}],
// `transformResponse` allows changes to the response data to be made before
// it is passed to then/catch
transformResponse: [function (data) {
// Do whatever you want to transform the data
return data;
}],
// `headers` are custom headers to be sent
headers: {'X-Requested-With': 'XMLHttpRequest'},
// `params` are the URL parameters to be sent with the request
// Must be a plain object or a URLSearchParams object
params: {
ID: 12345
},
// `paramsSerializer` is an optional function in charge of serializing `params`
// (e.g. https://www.npmjs.com/package/qs, http://api.jquery.com/jquery.param/)
paramsSerializer: function(params) {
return Qs.stringify(params, {arrayFormat: 'brackets'})
},
// `data` is the data to be sent as the request body
// Only applicable for request methods 'PUT', 'POST', and 'PATCH'
// When no `transformRequest` is set, must be of one of the following types:
// - string, plain object, ArrayBuffer, ArrayBufferView, URLSearchParams
// - Browser only: FormData, File, Blob
// - Node only: Stream
data: {
firstName: 'Fred'
},
// `timeout` specifies the number of milliseconds before the request times out.
// If the request takes longer than `timeout`, the request will be aborted.
timeout: 1000,
// `withCredentials` indicates whether or not cross-site Access-Control requests
// should be made using credentials
withCredentials: false, // default
// `adapter` allows custom handling of requests which makes testing easier.
// Return a promise and supply a valid response (see [response docs](#response-api)).
adapter: function (config) {
/* ... */
},
// `auth` indicates that HTTP Basic auth should be used, and supplies credentials.
// This will set an `Authorization` header, overwriting any existing
// `Authorization` custom headers you have set using `headers`.
auth: {
username: 'janedoe',
password: 's00pers3cret'
}
// `responseType` indicates the type of data that the server will respond with
// options are 'arraybuffer', 'blob', 'document', 'json', 'text', 'stream'
responseType: 'json', // default
// `xsrfCookieName` is the name of the cookie to use as a value for xsrf token
xsrfCookieName: 'XSRF-TOKEN', // default
// `xsrfHeaderName` is the name of the http header that carries the xsrf token value
xsrfHeaderName: 'X-XSRF-TOKEN', // default
// `progress` allows handling of progress events for 'POST' and 'PUT uploads'
// as well as 'GET' downloads
progress: function (progressEvent) {
// Do whatever you want with the native progress event
},
// `maxContentLength` defines the max size of the http response content allowed
maxContentLength: 2000,
// `validateStatus` defines whether to resolve or reject the promise for a given
// HTTP response status code. If `validateStatus` returns `true` (or is set to `null`
// or `undefined`), the promise will be resolved; otherwise, the promise will be
// rejected.
validateStatus: function (status) {
return status >= 200 && status < 300; // default
},
// `maxRedirects` defines the maximum number of redirects to follow in node.js.
// If set to 0, no redirects will be followed.
maxRedirects: 5, // default
// `httpAgent` and `httpsAgent` define a custom agent to be used when performing http
// and https requests, respectively, in node.js. This allows to configure options like
// `keepAlive` that are not enabled by default.
httpAgent: new http.Agent({ keepAlive: true }),
httpsAgent: new https.Agent({ keepAlive: true })
}
The response for a request contains the following information.
{
// `data` is the response that was provided by the server
data: {},
// `status` is the HTTP status code from the server response
status: 200,
// `statusText` is the HTTP status message from the server response
statusText: 'OK',
// `headers` the headers that the server responded with
headers: {},
// `config` is the config that was provided to `axios` for the request
config: {}
}
When using
then or
catch, you will receive the response as follows:
axios.get('/user/12345')
.then(function(response) {
console.log(response.data);
console.log(response.status);
console.log(response.statusText);
console.log(response.headers);
console.log(response.config);
});
You can specify config defaults that will be applied to every request.
axios.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.example.com';
axios.defaults.headers.common['Authorization'] = AUTH_TOKEN;
axios.defaults.headers.post['Content-Type'] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded';
// Set config defaults when creating the instance
var instance = axios.create({
baseURL: 'https://api.example.com'
});
// Alter defaults after instance has been created
instance.defaults.headers.common['Authorization'] = AUTH_TOKEN;
Config will be merged with an order of precedence. The order is library defaults found in
lib/defaults.js, then
defaults property of the instance, and finally
config argument for the request. The latter will take precedence over the former. Here's an example.
// Create an instance using the config defaults provided by the library
// At this point the timeout config value is `0` as is the default for the library
var instance = axios.create();
// Override timeout default for the library
// Now all requests will wait 2.5 seconds before timing out
instance.defaults.timeout = 2500;
// Override timeout for this request as it's known to take a long time
instance.get('/longRequest', {
timeout: 5000
});
You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by
then or
catch.
// Add a request interceptor
axios.interceptors.request.use(function (config) {
// Do something before request is sent
return config;
}, function (error) {
// Do something with request error
return Promise.reject(error);
});
// Add a response interceptor
axios.interceptors.response.use(function (response) {
// Do something with response data
return response;
}, function (error) {
// Do something with response error
return Promise.reject(error);
});
If you may need to remove an interceptor later you can.
var myInterceptor = axios.interceptors.request.use(function () {/*...*/});
axios.interceptors.request.eject(myInterceptor);
You can add interceptors to a custom instance of axios.
var instance = axios.create();
instance.interceptors.request.use(function () {/*...*/});
axios.get('/user/12345')
.catch(function (error) {
if (error.response) {
// The request was made, but the server responded with a status code
// that falls out of the range of 2xx
console.log(error.response.data);
console.log(error.response.status);
console.log(error.response.headers);
} else {
// Something happened in setting up the request that triggered an Error
console.log('Error', error.message);
}
console.log(error.config);
});
You can define a custom HTTP status code error range using the
validateStatus config option.
axios.get('/user/12345', {
validateStatus: function (status) {
return status < 500; // Reject only if the status code is greater than or equal to 500
}
})
Until axios reaches a
1.0 release, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example
0.5.1, and
0.5.4 will have the same API, but
0.6.0 will have breaking changes.
axios depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.
axios includes a TypeScript definition.
/// <reference path="axios.d.ts" />
import * as axios from 'axios';
axios.get('/user?ID=12345');
axios is heavily inspired by the $http service provided in Angular. Ultimately axios is an effort to provide a standalone
$http-like service for use outside of Angular.
MIT