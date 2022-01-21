axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

Features

Make XMLHttpRequests from the browser

Make http requests from node.js

Supports the Promise API

Intercept request and response

Transform request and response data

Automatic transforms for JSON data

Client side support for protecting against XSRF

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 8+ ✔

Installing

Using cdn:

< script src = "https://npmcdn.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js" > </ script >

Using npm:

$ npm install axios

Using bower:

$ bower install axios

Example

Performing a GET request

axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); }); axios.get( '/user' , { params : { ID : 12345 } }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Performing a POST request

axios.post( '/user' , { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Performing multiple concurrent requests

function getUserAccount ( ) { return axios.get( '/user/12345' ); } function getUserPermissions ( ) { return axios.get( '/user/12345/permissions' ); } axios.all([getUserAccount(), getUserPermissions()]) .then(axios.spread( function ( acct, perms ) { }));

axios API

Requests can be made by passing the relevant config to axios .

axios({ method : 'post' , url : '/user/12345' , data : { firstName : 'Fred' , lastName : 'Flintstone' } });

axios( '/user/12345' );

Request method aliases

For convenience aliases have been provided for all supported request methods.

NOTE

When using the alias methods url , method , and data properties don't need to be specified in config.

Concurrency

Helper functions for dealing with concurrent requests.

Creating an instance

You can create a new instance of axios with a custom config.

var instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , timeout : 1000 , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'foobar' } });

Instance methods

The available instance methods are listed below. The specified config will be merged with the instance config.

Request Config

These are the available config options for making requests. Only the url is required. Requests will default to GET if method is not specified.

{ url : '/user' , method : 'get' , baseURL : 'https://some-domain.com/api/' , transformRequest : [ function ( data ) { return data; }], transformResponse : [ function ( data ) { return data; }], headers : { 'X-Requested-With' : 'XMLHttpRequest' }, params : { ID : 12345 }, paramsSerializer : function ( params ) { return Qs.stringify(params, { arrayFormat : 'brackets' }) }, data : { firstName : 'Fred' }, timeout : 1000 , withCredentials : false , adapter : function ( config ) { }, auth : { username : 'janedoe' , password : 's00pers3cret' } responseType : 'json' , xsrfCookieName : 'XSRF-TOKEN' , xsrfHeaderName : 'X-XSRF-TOKEN' , progress : function ( progressEvent ) { }, maxContentLength : 2000 , validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status >= 200 && status < 300 ; }, maxRedirects : 5 , httpAgent : new http.Agent({ keepAlive : true }), httpsAgent : new https.Agent({ keepAlive : true }) }

Response Schema

The response for a request contains the following information.

{ data : {}, status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' , headers : {}, config : {} }

When using then or catch , you will receive the response as follows:

axios.get( '/user/12345' ) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); console .log(response.status); console .log(response.statusText); console .log(response.headers); console .log(response.config); });

Config Defaults

You can specify config defaults that will be applied to every request.

Global axios defaults

axios.defaults.baseURL = 'https://api.example.com' ; axios.defaults.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = AUTH_TOKEN; axios.defaults.headers.post[ 'Content-Type' ] = 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' ;

Custom instance defaults

var instance = axios.create({ baseURL : 'https://api.example.com' }); instance.defaults.headers.common[ 'Authorization' ] = AUTH_TOKEN;

Config order of precedence

Config will be merged with an order of precedence. The order is library defaults found in lib/defaults.js , then defaults property of the instance, and finally config argument for the request. The latter will take precedence over the former. Here's an example.

var instance = axios.create(); instance.defaults.timeout = 2500 ; instance.get( '/longRequest' , { timeout : 5000 });

Interceptors

You can intercept requests or responses before they are handled by then or catch .

axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( config ) { return config; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); }); axios.interceptors.response.use( function ( response ) { return response; }, function ( error ) { return Promise .reject(error); });

If you may need to remove an interceptor later you can.

var myInterceptor = axios.interceptors.request.use( function ( ) { }); axios.interceptors.request.eject(myInterceptor);

You can add interceptors to a custom instance of axios.

var instance = axios.create(); instance.interceptors.request.use( function ( ) { });

Handling Errors

axios.get( '/user/12345' ) .catch( function ( error ) { if (error.response) { console .log(error.response.data); console .log(error.response.status); console .log(error.response.headers); } else { console .log( 'Error' , error.message); } console .log(error.config); });

You can define a custom HTTP status code error range using the validateStatus config option.

axios.get( '/user/12345' , { validateStatus : function ( status ) { return status < 500 ; } })

Semver

Until axios reaches a 1.0 release, breaking changes will be released with a new minor version. For example 0.5.1 , and 0.5.4 will have the same API, but 0.6.0 will have breaking changes.

Promises

axios depends on a native ES6 Promise implementation to be supported. If your environment doesn't support ES6 Promises, you can polyfill.

TypeScript

axios includes a TypeScript definition.

import * as axios from 'axios' ; axios.get( '/user?ID=12345' );

Resources

Credits

axios is heavily inspired by the $http service provided in Angular. Ultimately axios is an effort to provide a standalone $http -like service for use outside of Angular.

License

MIT