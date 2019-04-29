React Native AWS3

React Native AWS3 is a module for uploading files to S3. Unlike other libraries out there, there are no native dependencies.

npm install --save react- native -aws3

Note on S3 user permissions

The user associated with the accessKey and secretKey you use must have the appropriate permissions assigned to them. My user's IAM policy looks like:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "Stmt1458840156000" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:GetObject" , "s3:GetObjectAcl" , "s3:GetObjectVersion" , "s3:PutObject" , "s3:PutObjectAcl" , "s3:PutObjectVersionAcl" ], "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::my-bucket/uploads/*" ] } ] }

Example

import { RNS3 } from 'react-native-aws3' ; const file = { uri : "assets-library://asset/asset.PNG?id=655DBE66-8008-459C-9358-914E1FB532DD&ext=PNG" , name : "image.png" , type : "image/png" } const options = { keyPrefix : "uploads/" , bucket : "your-bucket" , region : "us-east-1" , accessKey : "your-access-key" , secretKey : "your-secret-key" , successActionStatus : 201 } RNS3.put(file, options).then( response => { if (response.status !== 201 ) throw new Error ( "Failed to upload image to S3" ); console .log(response.body); });

Usage

Upload a file to S3.

Arguments:

file

uri required - File system URI, can be assets library path or file:// path

- File system URI, can be assets library path or path name required - The name of the file, will be stored as such in S3

- The name of the file, will be stored as such in S3 type required - The mime type, also used for Content-Type parameter in the S3 post policy

options

acl - The Access Control List of this object. Defaults to public-read

- The Access Control List of this object. Defaults to keyPrefix - Prefix, or path to the file on S3, i.e. uploads/ (note the trailing slash)

- Prefix, or path to the file on S3, i.e. (note the trailing slash) bucket required - Your S3 bucket

- Your S3 bucket region required - The region of your S3 bucket

- The region of your S3 bucket accessKey required - Your S3 AWSAccessKeyId

- Your S3 secretKey required - Your S3 AWSSecretKey

- Your S3 successActionStatus - HTTP response status if successful, defaults to 201

- HTTP response status if successful, defaults to 201 awsUrl - AWS S3 url. Defaults to s3.amazonaws.com

- AWS S3 url. Defaults to timeDelta - Devices time offset from world clock in milliseconds, defaults to 0

Returns an object that wraps an XMLHttpRequest instance and behaves like a promise, with the following additional methods:

progress - accepts a callback which will be called with an event representing the progress of the upload. Event object is of shape loaded - amount uploaded total - total amount to upload percent - number between 0 and 1 representing the percent completed

- accepts a callback which will be called with an event representing the progress of the upload. Event object is of shape abort - aborts the xhr instance

Examples:

RNS3.put(file, options) .progress( ( e ) => console .log(e.loaded / e.total)); RNS3.put(file, option) .abort();

TODO

Support DeleteObject and (authenticated) GetObject operations.

License

MIT