rna

react-native-aws3

by Ben Reinhart
0.0.9

Pure JavaScript React Native library for uploading to AWS S3

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

389

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native AWS3

React Native AWS3 is a module for uploading files to S3. Unlike other libraries out there, there are no native dependencies.

npm install --save react-native-aws3

build status npm version npm downloads

Note on S3 user permissions

The user associated with the accessKey and secretKey you use must have the appropriate permissions assigned to them. My user's IAM policy looks like:

{
    "Version": "2012-10-17",
    "Statement": [
        {
            "Sid": "Stmt1458840156000",
            "Effect": "Allow",
            "Action": [
                "s3:GetObject",
                "s3:GetObjectAcl",
                "s3:GetObjectVersion",
                "s3:PutObject",
                "s3:PutObjectAcl",
                "s3:PutObjectVersionAcl"
            ],
            "Resource": [
                "arn:aws:s3:::my-bucket/uploads/*"
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Example

import { RNS3 } from 'react-native-aws3';

const file = {
  // `uri` can also be a file system path (i.e. file://)
  uri: "assets-library://asset/asset.PNG?id=655DBE66-8008-459C-9358-914E1FB532DD&ext=PNG",
  name: "image.png",
  type: "image/png"
}

const options = {
  keyPrefix: "uploads/",
  bucket: "your-bucket",
  region: "us-east-1",
  accessKey: "your-access-key",
  secretKey: "your-secret-key",
  successActionStatus: 201
}

RNS3.put(file, options).then(response => {
  if (response.status !== 201)
    throw new Error("Failed to upload image to S3");
  console.log(response.body);
  /**
   * {
   *   postResponse: {
   *     bucket: "your-bucket",
   *     etag : "9f620878e06d28774406017480a59fd4",
   *     key: "uploads/image.png",
   *     location: "https://your-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads%2Fimage.png"
   *   }
   * }
   */
});

Usage

put(file, options)

Upload a file to S3.

Arguments:

  1. file
  • uri required - File system URI, can be assets library path or file:// path
  • name required - The name of the file, will be stored as such in S3
  • type required - The mime type, also used for Content-Type parameter in the S3 post policy
  1. options
  • acl - The Access Control List of this object. Defaults to public-read
  • keyPrefix - Prefix, or path to the file on S3, i.e. uploads/ (note the trailing slash)
  • bucket required - Your S3 bucket
  • region required - The region of your S3 bucket
  • accessKey required - Your S3 AWSAccessKeyId
  • secretKey required - Your S3 AWSSecretKey
  • successActionStatus - HTTP response status if successful, defaults to 201
  • awsUrl - AWS S3 url. Defaults to s3.amazonaws.com
  • timeDelta - Devices time offset from world clock in milliseconds, defaults to 0

Returns an object that wraps an XMLHttpRequest instance and behaves like a promise, with the following additional methods:

  • progress - accepts a callback which will be called with an event representing the progress of the upload. Event object is of shape
    • loaded - amount uploaded
    • total - total amount to upload
    • percent - number between 0 and 1 representing the percent completed
  • abort - aborts the xhr instance

Examples:

RNS3.put(file, options)
  .progress((e) => console.log(e.loaded / e.total)); // or console.log(e.percent)

RNS3.put(file, option)
  .abort();

TODO

  • Support DeleteObject and (authenticated) GetObject operations.

License

MIT

