library to generate AWS signaure V4 for React Native application because react-native's javascript runtime doesn't support running aws-sdk-js. This is the first part if you want to make any signed calls to AWS.
npm install react-native-aws-signature --save
var AWSSignature = require('react-native-aws-signature');
var awsSignature = new AWSSignature();
let credentials = {
SecretKey: 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG+bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY',
AccessKeyId: 'sdfsdfsdfsdfsdfsdf'
};
var options = {
path: '/?Param2=value2&Param1=value1',
method: 'get',
service: 'service',
headers: {
'X-Amz-Date': '20150209T123600Z',
'host': 'example.amazonaws.com'
},
region: 'us-east-1',
body: '',
credentials
};
awsSignature.setParams(options);
var signature = awsSignature.getSignature();
var authorization = awsSignature.getAuthorizationHeader();
##Workflow
1.Instantiate AWSSignature object by calling
var awsSignature = new AWSSignature();
2.Set signature parameter by calling 'AWSSignature#setParams' with option object as the only parameter.
the option given in the example comprises of the minimal requirement needed to generate AWS signature
|option
|path
|the path you're calling
|method
|HTTP method
|service
|AWS Service you're using ex. s3
|headers
|HTTP headers
|region
|AWS regions
|body
|HTTP request body
|credentials
|credentails object returned by coginto##GetCredentialsForIdentity, more on this later
for headers,
host and (
date or
X-Amz-Date) is required, other wise an exception will raise.
The datetime string passed with date header or X-Amz-Date has to be Amazon styled ISO 8601 strings like the one provided above, you can get one by calling
AWSSignature#_formatDateTime and pass in an ISO 8601 string as the parameter.
For example
awsSignature._formatDateTime('2015-02-09T10:00:00Z') will return
20150209T100000Z which is accecptable as
X-Amz-Date.
##getSignature vs getAuthorizationHeader
once you did
setParams, you could either use
getSignature or
getAuthorizationHeader to get the signature, the difference is that getAuthorizationHeader will return something like the following so that you can use it in the following steps.
{
Authorization: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256 Credential=AKIDEXAMPLE/20150830/us-east-1/iam/aws4_request, SignedHeaders=content-type;host;x-amz-date, Signature=5d672d79c15b13162d9279b0855cfba6789a8edb4c82c400e06b5924a6f2b5d7'
}
This corresponds to Step4 of the documentation online.
The minials requried credentail object looks like this:
{
SecretKey: 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG+bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY',
AccessKeyId: 'sdfsdfsdfsdfsdfsdf'
};
The required keys are
SecretKey and
AccessKeyIdthat you get from coginto##GetCredentialsForIdentity or somewhere else.
once you cloned the git repo, do
npn install first to install all the dependencies,
tests are written in jasmine, so just use
jasmine to run the unit tests.