This library is deprecated. It was merged into aws cognito identity js and finally into:

https://github.com/aws-amplify/amplify-js.

The amplify library will have the most up to date versions of everything and is maintained by AWS.

This is an adaptation of Amazon Cognito Identity SDK for JavaScript in combination with AWS SDK for JavaScript for React Native.

This project uses Native Modules to handle intensive math operations on the device using the React Native bridge.

Installation

Install in your application directory:

npm install --save react-native-aws-cognito-js

or

yarn add react-native-aws-cognito-js

Link project:

react-native link react-native-aws-cognito-js

MemoryStorage

The local MemoryStorage can handle everything on the authentication side, but the data is lost when the app is reopened. The storage sync method will grab only the MemoryStorage data from AsyncStorage and update the local MemoryStage with the values.

The new sync method can be used from either the userPool or cognitoUser:

userPool.storage.sync( ( err, result ) => { });

or

cognitoUser.storage.sync( ( err, result ) => { });

Usage

Refer to the Amazon Cognito Identity SDK for JavaScript usage examples.

Example

This is a user authentication sample:

import { Config, CognitoIdentityCredentials } from 'aws-sdk/dist/aws-sdk-react-native' ; import { AuthenticationDetails, CognitoUser, CognitoUserPool, CognitoUserAttribute } from 'react-native-aws-cognito-js' ; const appConfig = { region : '' , IdentityPoolId : '' , UserPoolId : '' , ClientId : '' , } Config.region = appConfig.region; state = { username : '' , password : '' , } login = () => { const { username, password } = this .state; const authenticationData = { Username : username, Password : password, }; const authenticationDetails = new AuthenticationDetails(authenticationData); const poolData = { UserPoolId : appConfig.UserPoolId, ClientId : appConfig.ClientId }; const userPool = new CognitoUserPool(poolData); const userData = { Username : username, Pool : userPool }; const cognitoUser = new CognitoUser(userData); cognitoUser.authenticateUser(authenticationDetails, { onSuccess : ( result ) => { console .log( 'access token + ' + result.getAccessToken().getJwtToken()); Config.credentials = new CognitoIdentityCredentials({ IdentityPoolId : appConfig.IdentityPoolId, Logins : { [ `cognito-idp. ${appConfig.region} .amazonaws.com/ ${appConfig.UserPoolId} ` ]: result.getIdToken().getJwtToken() } }); alert( 'Success' ); console .log(Config.credentials); }, onFailure : ( err ) => { alert(err); }, }); }

Advanced Example

import AWS, { CognitoIdentityServiceProvider } from 'aws-sdk/dist/aws-sdk-react-native' ; import * as enhancements from 'react-native-aws-cognito-js' ; import { AWS_REGION, AWS_POOL_ID, AWS_POOL_CLIENT_ID } from 'react-native-dotenv' ; Object .keys(enhancements).forEach( key => (CognitoIdentityServiceProvider[key] = enhancements[key])); AWS.config.update({ region : AWS_REGION }); export const poolData = { UserPoolId : AWS_POOL_ID, ClientId : AWS_POOL_CLIENT_ID, }; export const userPool = new AWS.CognitoIdentityServiceProvider.CognitoUserPool(poolData); export default AWS;