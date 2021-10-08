openbase logo
react-native-awesome-gallery

by Flair-Dev
0.2.6 (see all)

Performant, native-like, and well-customizable gallery for React Native.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

928

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

npm version

React Native Awesome Gallery

Example usage of gallery

Supported features

  • Zoom to scale
  • Double tap to scale
  • Native iOS feeling (rubber effect, decay animation on pan gesture)
  • Fully customizable
  • Both orientations (portrait + landscape)
  • Infinite list
  • Supports both iOS and Android.

Installation

First you have to follow installation instructions of Reanimated v2 and react-native-gesture-handler

yarn add react-native-awesome-gallery

Expo is supported since SDK 40. More information here

Usage

Check out an example folder for example with Shared transition + FastImage

import Gallery from 'react-native-awesome-gallery';

// ...

const images = ['https://image1', 'https://image2'];

return (
  <Gallery
    data={images}
    onIndexChange={(newIndex) => {
      console.log(newIndex);
    }}
  />
);

Props

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
dataArray of items to renderT[]undefined
renderItem?Callback func which can be used to render custom image component, e.g FastImage. NOTE: You have to call setImageDimensions({width, height}) parameter after image is loaded(renderItemInfo: {item: T, index: number, setImageDimensions: Function}) => React.ReactElementundefined
keyExtractor?Callback func which provides unique keys for items(item: T, index: number) => string or numberTakes id or key or _id from Item, otherwise puts Item as key
initialIndex?The initial image indexnumber0
onIndexChange?Is called when index of active item is changed(newIndex: number) => voidundefined
numToRender?Amount of items rendered in gallery simultaneouslynumber5
emptySpaceWidth?Width of empty space between itemsnumber30
doubleTapScale?Image scale when double tap is firednumber3
doubleTapInterval?Time in milliseconds between single and double tap eventsnumber500
maxScale?Maximum scale user can set with gesturenumber6
pinchEnabled?Is pinch gesture enabledbooleantrue
disableTransitionOnScaledImage?Disables transition to next/previous image when scale > 1booleanfalse
hideAdjacentImagesOnScaledImage?Hides next and previous images when scale > 1booleanfalse
disableVerticalSwipe?Disables vertical swipe when scale == 1booleanfalse
disableSwipeUp?Disables swipe up when scale == 1booleanfalse
loop?Allows user to swipe infinitely. Works when data.length > 1booleanfalse
onScaleChange?Is called when scale is changed(scale: number) => voidundefined
onScaleChangeRange?Shows range of scale in which onScaleChange is called{start: number, end: number}undefined
containerDimensions?Dimensions object for the View that wraps gallery.{width: number, height: number}value returned from useWindowDimensions() hook.
style?Style of containerViewStyleundefined

Events

PropDescriptionType
onSwipeToCloseFired when user swiped to top/bottomFunction
onTapFired when user tap on imageFunction
onDoubleTapFired when user double tap on imageFunction
onScaleStartFired when pinch gesture startsFunction
onPanStartFired when pan gesture startsFunction

Methods

import Gallery, { GalleryRef } from 'react-native-awesome-gallery';

// ...

const ref = useRef<GalleryRef>(null);
PropDescriptionType
setIndexSets active index(newIndex: number) => void
resetResets scale, translation(animated?: boolean) => void

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

100
pavelbabenkoKharkiv, Ukraine1 Rating0 Reviews
Hi, my name is Pavel. I'm in love with JavaScript and especially with React Native
10 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
AvGcJ1 Rating0 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

