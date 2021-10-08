React Native Awesome Gallery

Photos gallery powered by Reanimated v2 and react-native-gesture-handler

Supported features

Zoom to scale

Double tap to scale

Native iOS feeling (rubber effect, decay animation on pan gesture)

Fully customizable

Both orientations (portrait + landscape)

Infinite list

Supports both iOS and Android.

Installation

First you have to follow installation instructions of Reanimated v2 and react-native-gesture-handler

yarn add react-native-awesome-gallery

Expo is supported since SDK 40. More information here

Usage

Check out an example folder for example with Shared transition + FastImage

import Gallery from 'react-native-awesome-gallery' ; const images = [ 'https://image1' , 'https://image2' ]; return ( < Gallery data = {images} onIndexChange = {(newIndex) => { console.log(newIndex); }} /> );

Props

Prop Description Type Default data Array of items to render T[] undefined renderItem? Callback func which can be used to render custom image component, e.g FastImage . NOTE: You have to call setImageDimensions({width, height}) parameter after image is loaded (renderItemInfo: {item: T, index: number, setImageDimensions: Function}) => React.ReactElement undefined keyExtractor? Callback func which provides unique keys for items (item: T, index: number) => string or number Takes id or key or _id from Item , otherwise puts Item as key initialIndex? The initial image index number 0 onIndexChange? Is called when index of active item is changed (newIndex: number) => void undefined numToRender? Amount of items rendered in gallery simultaneously number 5 emptySpaceWidth? Width of empty space between items number 30 doubleTapScale? Image scale when double tap is fired number 3 doubleTapInterval? Time in milliseconds between single and double tap events number 500 maxScale? Maximum scale user can set with gesture number 6 pinchEnabled? Is pinch gesture enabled boolean true disableTransitionOnScaledImage? Disables transition to next/previous image when scale > 1 boolean false hideAdjacentImagesOnScaledImage? Hides next and previous images when scale > 1 boolean false disableVerticalSwipe? Disables vertical swipe when scale == 1 boolean false disableSwipeUp? Disables swipe up when scale == 1 boolean false loop? Allows user to swipe infinitely. Works when data.length > 1 boolean false onScaleChange? Is called when scale is changed (scale: number) => void undefined onScaleChangeRange? Shows range of scale in which onScaleChange is called {start: number, end: number} undefined containerDimensions? Dimensions object for the View that wraps gallery. {width: number, height: number} value returned from useWindowDimensions() hook. style? Style of container ViewStyle undefined

Events

Prop Description Type onSwipeToClose Fired when user swiped to top/bottom Function onTap Fired when user tap on image Function onDoubleTap Fired when user double tap on image Function onScaleStart Fired when pinch gesture starts Function onPanStart Fired when pan gesture starts Function

Methods

import Gallery, { GalleryRef } from 'react-native-awesome-gallery' ; const ref = useRef<GalleryRef>( null );

Prop Description Type setIndex Sets active index (newIndex: number) => void reset Resets scale, translation (animated?: boolean) => void

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT