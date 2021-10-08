First you have to follow installation instructions of Reanimated v2 and react-native-gesture-handler
yarn add react-native-awesome-gallery
Expo is supported since SDK 40. More information here
Check out an example folder for example with Shared transition +
FastImage
import Gallery from 'react-native-awesome-gallery';
// ...
const images = ['https://image1', 'https://image2'];
return (
<Gallery
data={images}
onIndexChange={(newIndex) => {
console.log(newIndex);
}}
/>
);
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|data
|Array of items to render
T[]
undefined
|renderItem?
|Callback func which can be used to render custom image component, e.g
FastImage. NOTE: You have to call
setImageDimensions({width, height}) parameter after image is loaded
(renderItemInfo: {item: T, index: number, setImageDimensions: Function}) => React.ReactElement
undefined
|keyExtractor?
|Callback func which provides unique keys for items
(item: T, index: number) => string or number
|Takes
id or
key or
_id from
Item, otherwise puts
Item as key
|initialIndex?
|The initial image index
number
0
|onIndexChange?
|Is called when index of active item is changed
(newIndex: number) => void
undefined
|numToRender?
|Amount of items rendered in gallery simultaneously
number
5
|emptySpaceWidth?
|Width of empty space between items
number
30
|doubleTapScale?
|Image scale when double tap is fired
number
3
|doubleTapInterval?
|Time in milliseconds between single and double tap events
number
500
|maxScale?
|Maximum scale user can set with gesture
number
6
|pinchEnabled?
|Is pinch gesture enabled
boolean
true
|disableTransitionOnScaledImage?
|Disables transition to next/previous image when scale > 1
boolean
false
|hideAdjacentImagesOnScaledImage?
|Hides next and previous images when scale > 1
boolean
false
|disableVerticalSwipe?
|Disables vertical swipe when scale == 1
boolean
false
|disableSwipeUp?
|Disables swipe up when scale == 1
boolean
false
|loop?
|Allows user to swipe infinitely. Works when
data.length > 1
boolean
false
|onScaleChange?
|Is called when scale is changed
(scale: number) => void
undefined
|onScaleChangeRange?
|Shows range of scale in which
onScaleChange is called
{start: number, end: number}
undefined
|containerDimensions?
|Dimensions object for the View that wraps gallery.
{width: number, height: number}
|value returned from
useWindowDimensions() hook.
|style?
|Style of container
ViewStyle
undefined
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|onSwipeToClose
|Fired when user swiped to top/bottom
Function
|onTap
|Fired when user tap on image
Function
|onDoubleTap
|Fired when user double tap on image
Function
|onScaleStart
|Fired when pinch gesture starts
Function
|onPanStart
|Fired when pan gesture starts
Function
import Gallery, { GalleryRef } from 'react-native-awesome-gallery';
// ...
const ref = useRef<GalleryRef>(null);
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|setIndex
|Sets active index
(newIndex: number) => void
|reset
|Resets scale, translation
(animated?: boolean) => void
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT