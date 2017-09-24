openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-awesome-button

by Lars Vinter
1.8.2 (see all)

A button React Native component supporting showing different states with animations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Button

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Awesome Button

An <AwesomeButton /> component that creates a button depicting different states in terms of e.g. color and label text. When a new buttonState is passed to the component the button will animate transition to the new appearance specified upon initiation. You can also pass in different functions to be called on touch depending of the current state of the button.

Content

Installation

  1. npm install react-native-awesome-button --save
  2. Whenever you want to use it within React Native code you can: import AwesomeButton from 'react-native-awesome-button'
  3. Use <AwesomeButton /> wherever you want :)

Usage Example

Simple Example

To use <AwesomeButton>, you need to import react-native-awesome-button and insert <AwesomeButton> comonent in the render function with the required properties. Just as it's done below:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  View,
  StyleSheet
} from 'react-native';
import AwesomeButton from 'react-native-awesome-button';

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    flexDirection: 'column',
    margin: 30,
    marginTop: 560
  }
});


class Simple extends Component {
  handleButtonPress() {
    console.log('I was pressed');
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <AwesomeButton
          states={{
            default: {
              backgroundStyle: {
                backgroundColor: 'red',
                minHeight: 60,
                alignItems: 'center',
                justifyContent: 'center',
                borderRadius: 30
              },
              onPress: this.handleButtonPress
            }
          }}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Simple', () => Simple);

In this example, a simple button with only one appearance and onPress-function will be rendered. This would produce something like this:

Example code result

To run this example yourself, you need to do the following:

  1. Clone the full source code from github: git clone git@github.com:larsvinter/react-native-awesome-button.git
  2. Change to the proper directory of the simple example: cd react-native-awesome-button/examples/Simple
  3. Install dependencies: npm install
  4. For ios: Open the project in Xcode and hit 'run' (the project is inside 'ios' folder) (remember to restart the packager)


Advanced Example

This shows how you might implement an animated button that transitions to a new state upon e.g. a user press. Notice that you create an object that specifies the different states and then pass the prop buttonState to the button, when you want it to transition to a new appearance. You can have an unlimited number of possible states for a button.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  View,
  StyleSheet
} from 'react-native';
import AwesomeButton from 'react-native-awesome-button';
import { Icon } from 'react-native-material-design';


const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    flexDirection: 'column',
    margin: 30,
    marginTop: 560
  }
});

export default class Advanced extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      buttonState: 'idle'
    };
    this.handleLogin = this.handleLogin.bind(this);
  }

  handleLogin() {
    this.setState({ buttonState: 'busy' });
    setTimeout(() => {
      this.setState({ buttonState: 'success' });
    }, 2500);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <AwesomeButton
          states={{
            idle: {
              text: 'Log In',
              icon: <Icon name="person" color="rgba(255, 255, 255, .9)" />,
              iconAlignment: 'left',
              backgroundStyle: {
                backgroundColor: 'blue',
                minHeight: 60,
                alignItems: 'center',
                justifyContent: 'center',
                borderRadius: 30
              },
              labelStyle: {
                color: 'white',
                alignSelf: 'center',
                marginLeft: 10
              },
              onPress: this.handleLogin
            },
            busy: {
              text: 'Loggin In',
              spinner: true,
              spinnerProps: {
                animated: true,
                color: 'white'
              },
              backgroundStyle: {
                backgroundColor: 'darkblue',
                minHeight: 60,
                alignItems: 'center',
                justifyContent: 'center',
                borderRadius: 30
              }
            },
            success: {
              text: 'Logged In',
              backgroundStyle: {
                backgroundColor: 'green',
                minHeight: 60,
                alignItems: 'center',
                justifyContent: 'center',
                borderRadius: 30
              }
            }
          }}
          transitionDuration={400}
          buttonState={this.state.buttonState}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}


AppRegistry.registerComponent('Advanced', () => Advanced);

In this example, a login-button with three different appearances will be rendered. This would produce something like this (in 3 steps): Example code result

To run this example yourself, you need to do the following:

  1. Clone the full source code from github: git clone git@github.com:larsvinter/react-native-awesome-button.git
  2. Change to the proper directory of the advanced example: cd react-native-awesome-button/examples/Advanced
  3. Install dependencies: npm install
  4. Open the project in Xcode and hit 'run' (the project is inside 'ios' folder) (remember to restart the packager)


Component properties

PropTypeDescription
statesobjectIncludes a nested object for each possible state and the parameters for this state. The key used for the nested object will be the name for that specific state
buttonStatestringThe key used to tell the button what apparance and functionality to take on. Changing this will trigger an animation to the new state given
transitionDurationnumberThe duration of the transition in ms

Definition of each key-value pair in the states objects

Each state in the states object should have a unique key. For each of these keys you need to specify an object. This object will hold all parameters that are specific for the button when in the given state. Each of these objects can have one or more of these key-value pairs:

KeyTypeDescription
onPressfunctionThe function fired when the button is pressed. If not defined the button has no press functionality and simply renders as a view
spinnerboolIf true the button will show a spinner on the left hand side of the label when in this state
textstringThe label of the button when in this state
iconstringThe view (e.g. an icon) to render next to the text (any View will be accepted
iconAlignmentstringWhether to put icon on the left hand or right hand side of text. Accepts 'left' or 'right'
backgroundStyleobjectAn object with styling for the background view of the button in the given state
labelStyleobjectAn object with styling for the label text of the button in the given state

Versions

v 1.8.0

  • Added feature to include an icon (any View will be accepted) to left or right hand side of text (see Advanced example)
  • Fixed linting errors in examples

v 1.7.0 Major refactoring adding several improvements (and a few breaking changes):

  • Background Style now accepts same styling properties as the component View
  • Label Style now accepts same styling properties as the component Text
  • Addressed several bugs raised
  • Added eslinting (using airbnb preset)

Roadmap

  • Add tests
  • Add animations on other props (e.g. labelStyle or width)
  • Add smooth fade in/out of text at "center timing" of animation to sync effects
  • Add Android examples

Contributing

If you would like to refactor or help with new features, please create a separate branch, make your changes, commit, push and submit a pull-request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnb
react-native-buttonA button for React apps
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-input-spinnerAn extensible input number spinner component for react-native highly customizable. This component enhance a text input for entering numeric values, with increase and decrease buttons.
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
rnr
react-native-raw-bottom-sheetAdd Your Own Component To Bottom Sheet Whatever You Want (Android and iOS)
GitHub Stars
887
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnr
react-native-really-awesome-buttonReact Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
625
apsl-react-native-buttonA React Native button component customizable via props
GitHub Stars
746
Weekly Downloads
558
react-native-gradient-buttonsA lightweight, customizable and haptic Gradient Button component for React Native
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
157
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial