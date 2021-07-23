$ npm i react-native-awesome-alerts --save
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import AwesomeAlert from 'react-native-awesome-alerts';
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { showAlert: false };
};
showAlert = () => {
this.setState({
showAlert: true
});
};
hideAlert = () => {
this.setState({
showAlert: false
});
};
render() {
const {showAlert} = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>I'm AwesomeAlert</Text>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {
this.showAlert();
}}>
<View style={styles.button}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Try me!</Text>
</View>
</TouchableOpacity>
<AwesomeAlert
show={showAlert}
showProgress={false}
title="AwesomeAlert"
message="I have a message for you!"
closeOnTouchOutside={true}
closeOnHardwareBackPress={false}
showCancelButton={true}
showConfirmButton={true}
cancelText="No, cancel"
confirmText="Yes, delete it"
confirmButtonColor="#DD6B55"
onCancelPressed={() => {
this.hideAlert();
}}
onConfirmPressed={() => {
this.hideAlert();
}}
/>
</View>
);
};
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#fff',
},
button: {
margin: 10,
paddingHorizontal: 10,
paddingVertical: 7,
borderRadius: 5,
backgroundColor: "#AEDEF4",
},
text: {
color: '#fff',
fontSize: 15
}
});
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|show
boolean
|Show / Hide awesome alert
|false
|animatedValue
number
|Animated value
|0.3
|useNativeDriver
boolean
|Use native driver for animations
|false
|showProgress
boolean
|Show / Hide progress bar
|false
|title
string
|Title text to display
|hidden
|message
string
|Message text to display
|hidden
|closeOnTouchOutside
bool
|Dismiss alert on clicking outside
|true
|closeOnHardwareBackPress
bool
|Dismiss alert on hardware back press (android)
|true
|showCancelButton
bool
|Show a cancel button
|false
|showConfirmButton
bool
|Show a confirmation button
|false
|cancelText
string
|Cancel button text
|Cancel
|confirmText
string
|Confirm button text
|Confirm
|onCancelPressed
func
|Action to perform when Cancel is pressed
|-
|onConfirmPressed
func
|Action to perform when Confirm is pressed
|-
|onDismiss
func
|Callback for when alert is dismissed
|-
|customView
object
|Custom view to render inside alert
|null
|modalProps
object
|Additional props to pass for Modal
|-
|confirmButtonTestID
string
|Confirm button testID
|awesome-alert-confirm-btn
|cancelButtonTestID
string
|Cancel button testID
|awesome-alert-cancel-btn
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|alertContainerStyle
object
|Alert parent container style
|-
|overlayStyle
object
|Overlay style
|-
|progressSize
string
|Size of activity indicator
|-
|progressColor
string
|Color of activity indicator
|-
|contentContainerStyle
object
|Alert popup style
|-
|contentStyle
object
|Alert popup content style
|-
|titleStyle
object
|Title style
|-
|messageStyle
object
|Message style
|-
|actionContainerStyle
object
|Action container style
|-
|cancelButtonColor
string
|Background color
|#D0D0D0
|confirmButtonColor
string
|Background color
|#AEDEF4
|cancelButtonStyle
object
|Cancel button style
|-
|cancelButtonTextStyle
object
|Cancel button text style
|-
|confirmButtonStyle
object
|Confirm button style
|-
|confirmButtonTextStyle
object
|Confirm button text style
|-
For automated tests, buttons default to data-testid='awesome-alert-cancel-btn' and data-testID='awesome-alert-confirm-btn' properties for the cancel and confirm buttons, respectively. However, feel free to pass in your own via the props.
Pedant: sweet-alert-dialog (Github)
