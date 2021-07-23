openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-awesome-alerts

by Rishabh bhatia
1.5.2 (see all)

Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

445

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Dialog, React Native Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-awesome-alerts

React Native Awesome Alerts

Demo (Watch it on YouTube)

alt text

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm i react-native-awesome-alerts --save

Basic Usage

import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';

import AwesomeAlert from 'react-native-awesome-alerts';

export default class App extends React.Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { showAlert: false };
  };

  showAlert = () => {
    this.setState({
      showAlert: true
    });
  };

  hideAlert = () => {
    this.setState({
      showAlert: false
    });
  };

  render() {
    const {showAlert} = this.state;

    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>

        <Text>I'm AwesomeAlert</Text>
        <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {
          this.showAlert();
        }}>
          <View style={styles.button}>
            <Text style={styles.text}>Try me!</Text>
          </View>
        </TouchableOpacity>

        <AwesomeAlert
          show={showAlert}
          showProgress={false}
          title="AwesomeAlert"
          message="I have a message for you!"
          closeOnTouchOutside={true}
          closeOnHardwareBackPress={false}
          showCancelButton={true}
          showConfirmButton={true}
          cancelText="No, cancel"
          confirmText="Yes, delete it"
          confirmButtonColor="#DD6B55"
          onCancelPressed={() => {
            this.hideAlert();
          }}
          onConfirmPressed={() => {
            this.hideAlert();
          }}
        />
      </View>
    );
  };
};

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#fff',
  },
  button: {
    margin: 10,
    paddingHorizontal: 10,
    paddingVertical: 7,
    borderRadius: 5,
    backgroundColor: "#AEDEF4",
  },
  text: {
    color: '#fff',
    fontSize: 15
  }
});

alt text

Props

Basic

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
showbooleanShow / Hide awesome alertfalse
animatedValuenumberAnimated value0.3
useNativeDriverbooleanUse native driver for animationsfalse
showProgressbooleanShow / Hide progress barfalse
titlestringTitle text to displayhidden
messagestringMessage text to displayhidden
closeOnTouchOutsideboolDismiss alert on clicking outsidetrue
closeOnHardwareBackPressboolDismiss alert on hardware back press (android)true
showCancelButtonboolShow a cancel buttonfalse
showConfirmButtonboolShow a confirmation buttonfalse
cancelTextstringCancel button textCancel
confirmTextstringConfirm button textConfirm
onCancelPressedfuncAction to perform when Cancel is pressed-
onConfirmPressedfuncAction to perform when Confirm is pressed-
onDismissfuncCallback for when alert is dismissed-
customViewobjectCustom view to render inside alertnull
modalPropsobjectAdditional props to pass for Modal-
confirmButtonTestIDstringConfirm button testIDawesome-alert-confirm-btn
cancelButtonTestIDstringCancel button testIDawesome-alert-cancel-btn

Styling

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
alertContainerStyleobjectAlert parent container style-
overlayStyleobjectOverlay style-
progressSizestringSize of activity indicator-
progressColorstringColor of activity indicator-
contentContainerStyleobjectAlert popup style-
contentStyleobjectAlert popup content style-
titleStyleobjectTitle style-
messageStyleobjectMessage style-
actionContainerStyleobjectAction container style-
cancelButtonColorstringBackground color#D0D0D0
confirmButtonColorstringBackground color#AEDEF4
cancelButtonStyleobjectCancel button style-
cancelButtonTextStyleobjectCancel button text style-
confirmButtonStyleobjectConfirm button style-
confirmButtonTextStyleobjectConfirm button text style-

Tests

For automated tests, buttons default to data-testid='awesome-alert-cancel-btn' and data-testID='awesome-alert-confirm-btn' properties for the cancel and confirm buttons, respectively. However, feel free to pass in your own via the props.

Inspiration

Pedant: sweet-alert-dialog (Github)

Questions

Feel free to Contact me or Create an issue

License

Released under the Mit License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-dialogsReact Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
rne
react-native-easy-permissionsReact Native: Native Easy Permissions
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
4
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnd
react-native-dialogPure JavaScript React-Native dialog
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
14K
rnp
react-native-popup-dialogA react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5K
rns
react-native-simple-dialogs⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial