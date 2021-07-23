React Native Awesome Alerts

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm i react-native-awesome-alerts --save

Basic Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native' ; import AwesomeAlert from 'react-native-awesome-alerts' ; export default class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { showAlert : false }; }; showAlert = () => { this .setState({ showAlert : true }); }; hideAlert = () => { this .setState({ showAlert : false }); }; render() { const {showAlert} = this .state; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text > I'm AwesomeAlert </ Text > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => { this.showAlert(); }}> < View style = {styles.button} > < Text style = {styles.text} > Try me! </ Text > </ View > </ TouchableOpacity > < AwesomeAlert show = {showAlert} showProgress = {false} title = "AwesomeAlert" message = "I have a message for you!" closeOnTouchOutside = {true} closeOnHardwareBackPress = {false} showCancelButton = {true} showConfirmButton = {true} cancelText = "No, cancel" confirmText = "Yes, delete it" confirmButtonColor = "#DD6B55" onCancelPressed = {() => { this.hideAlert(); }} onConfirmPressed={() => { this.hideAlert(); }} /> </ View > ); }; }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', backgroundColor: '#fff', }, button: { margin: 10, paddingHorizontal: 10, paddingVertical: 7, borderRadius: 5, backgroundColor: "#AEDEF4", }, text: { color: '#fff', fontSize: 15 } });

Props

Basic

Prop Type Description Default show boolean Show / Hide awesome alert false animatedValue number Animated value 0.3 useNativeDriver boolean Use native driver for animations false showProgress boolean Show / Hide progress bar false title string Title text to display hidden message string Message text to display hidden closeOnTouchOutside bool Dismiss alert on clicking outside true closeOnHardwareBackPress bool Dismiss alert on hardware back press (android) true showCancelButton bool Show a cancel button false showConfirmButton bool Show a confirmation button false cancelText string Cancel button text Cancel confirmText string Confirm button text Confirm onCancelPressed func Action to perform when Cancel is pressed - onConfirmPressed func Action to perform when Confirm is pressed - onDismiss func Callback for when alert is dismissed - customView object Custom view to render inside alert null modalProps object Additional props to pass for Modal - confirmButtonTestID string Confirm button testID awesome-alert-confirm-btn cancelButtonTestID string Cancel button testID awesome-alert-cancel-btn

Styling

Prop Type Description Default alertContainerStyle object Alert parent container style - overlayStyle object Overlay style - progressSize string Size of activity indicator - progressColor string Color of activity indicator - contentContainerStyle object Alert popup style - contentStyle object Alert popup content style - titleStyle object Title style - messageStyle object Message style - actionContainerStyle object Action container style - cancelButtonColor string Background color #D0D0D0 confirmButtonColor string Background color #AEDEF4 cancelButtonStyle object Cancel button style - cancelButtonTextStyle object Cancel button text style - confirmButtonStyle object Confirm button style - confirmButtonTextStyle object Confirm button text style -

Tests

For automated tests, buttons default to data-testid='awesome-alert-cancel-btn' and data-testID='awesome-alert-confirm-btn' properties for the cancel and confirm buttons, respectively. However, feel free to pass in your own via the props.

Inspiration

Pedant: sweet-alert-dialog (Github)

Questions

Feel free to Contact me or Create an issue

License

Released under the Mit License