npm install autosuggest --save
check the index.ios.js in the example repo.
import { TextInput } from 'react-native'
import AutoSuggest from 'react-native-autosuggest';
<AutoSuggest
onChangeText={(text) => console.log('input changing!')}
terms={['Apple', 'Banana', 'Orange', 'Strawberry', 'Lemon', 'Cantaloupe', 'Peach', 'Mandarin', 'Date', 'Kiwi']}
...
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
onChangeText
|Function
|false
|(prop is manadatory)
|fired when the input changes. e.g (ev) => console.log(event)
terms
|Array
|false
|(prop is mandatory)
|list of suggestions. e.g ['Chicago', 'New York', 'San Francisco']
onChangeTextDebounce
|Number
|true
|300
|the minimum break in milliseconds that the onChangeText callback needs to take before firing again.
onItemPress
|Function
|true
|undefined
|fired when an item in the menu is pressed with that item's string value as the argument. You probably don't need this, and should just use onChangeText
placeholder
|String
|true
|''
|e.g 'please enter a name'
clearBtnStyles
|Object
|true
|...see src
|styles that go around your clear btn
clearBtnVisibility
|Bool
|true
|false
|is the clear input button visible?
clearBtn
|Array
|true
|undefined
|only if you want a custom btn component
containerStyles
|Object
|true
|...see src
|applies to the entire application
placeholderTextColor
|String
|true
|'lightgrey'
|placeholder text color
otherTextInputProps
|Object
|true
|undefined
|check the TextInput docs for the full list)
textInputStyles
|Object
|true
|undefined
|applies to the TextInput component e.g {width: 400, backgroundColor: "black"})
rowWrapperStyles
|Object
|true
|undefined
|applies to the View around the dropdown
rowTextStyles
|Object
|true
|undefined
|applies the dropdown text
node_modules/react-native-autosuggest to start work.