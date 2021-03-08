onChangeText Function false (prop is manadatory) fired when the input changes. e.g (ev) => console.log(event)

terms Array false (prop is mandatory) list of suggestions. e.g ['Chicago', 'New York', 'San Francisco']

onChangeTextDebounce Number true 300 the minimum break in milliseconds that the onChangeText callback needs to take before firing again.

onItemPress Function true undefined fired when an item in the menu is pressed with that item's string value as the argument. You probably don't need this, and should just use onChangeText

placeholder String true '' e.g 'please enter a name'

clearBtnStyles Object true ...see src styles that go around your clear btn

clearBtnVisibility Bool true false is the clear input button visible?

clearBtn Array true undefined only if you want a custom btn component

containerStyles Object true ...see src applies to the entire application

placeholderTextColor String true 'lightgrey' placeholder text color

otherTextInputProps Object true undefined check the TextInput docs for the full list)

textInputStyles Object true undefined applies to the TextInput component e.g {width: 400, backgroundColor: "black"})

rowWrapperStyles Object true undefined applies to the View around the dropdown