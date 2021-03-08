openbase logo
rna

react-native-autosuggest

by Seth Silesky
1.0.1 (see all)

an autosuggest enhanced TextInput component for React Native (iOS-only).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

45

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DEPRECATED

  • Hey guys, I have not worked on React Native in several years and there has been a lot of churn. As such, this project is waaaay out-of-date. =)

AutoSuggest TextInput Component

alt tag

Installation

  • npm install autosuggest --save

Example:

check the index.ios.js in the example repo.

import { TextInput } from 'react-native' import AutoSuggest from 'react-native-autosuggest';

   <AutoSuggest
      onChangeText={(text) => console.log('input changing!')}
      terms={['Apple', 'Banana', 'Orange', 'Strawberry', 'Lemon', 'Cantaloupe', 'Peach', 'Mandarin', 'Date', 'Kiwi']}
      ...
    />

Props

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
onChangeTextFunctionfalse(prop is manadatory)fired when the input changes. e.g (ev) => console.log(event)
termsArrayfalse(prop is mandatory)list of suggestions. e.g ['Chicago', 'New York', 'San Francisco']
onChangeTextDebounceNumbertrue300the minimum break in milliseconds that the onChangeText callback needs to take before firing again.
onItemPressFunctiontrueundefinedfired when an item in the menu is pressed with that item's string value as the argument. You probably don't need this, and should just use onChangeText
placeholderStringtrue''e.g 'please enter a name'
clearBtnStylesObjecttrue...see srcstyles that go around your clear btn
clearBtnVisibilityBooltruefalseis the clear input button visible?
clearBtnArraytrueundefinedonly if you want a custom btn component
containerStylesObjecttrue...see srcapplies to the entire application
placeholderTextColorStringtrue'lightgrey'placeholder text color
otherTextInputPropsObjecttrueundefinedcheck the TextInput docs for the full list)
textInputStylesObjecttrueundefinedapplies to the TextInput component e.g {width: 400, backgroundColor: "black"})
rowWrapperStylesObjecttrueundefinedapplies to the View around the dropdown
rowTextStylesObjecttrueundefinedapplies the dropdown text

Contributing

