React Native AutoLink

Auto-Linking component for React Native. Parses text and wraps URLs, phone numbers, emails, social handles, hashtags, and more with Text nodes and onPress handlers.

New in v4: Autolink any pattern using custom regex matchers and click handlers! Thanks @lafiosca!

Installation

npm i react-native-autolink

Usage

Simply import the library and enable the link types you want to auto-link:

import Autolink from 'react-native-autolink' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < Autolink // Required: the text to parse for links text = "This is the string to parse for urls (https://github.com/joshswan/react-native-autolink), phone numbers (415-555-5555), emails (josh@example.com), mentions/handles (@twitter), and hashtags (#exciting)" // Optional: enable email linking email // Optional: enable hashtag linking to instagram hashtag = "instagram" // Optional: enable @ username linking to twitter mention = "twitter" // Optional: enable phone linking phone = "sms" // Optional: enable URL linking url // Optional: custom linking matchers matchers = {[MyCustomTextMatcher]} /> );

Note: No link types are enabled by default as of v4. Be sure to enable one or more (e.g. email , hashtag , phone , etc.) or you won't see anything linked!

Props

Note: All other props (e.g. numberOfLines , style , etc.) will be passed through to the container component, which is either Text (default) or a custom component supplied to the component prop.

component

Type Required Default Description React.ComponentType No Text Override the component used as the output container.

<Autolink text={text} component={View} />

email

Type Required Default Description boolean No true Whether to link emails ( mailto:{email} ).

<Autolink text={text} email={ false } />

hashtag

Type Required Default Description boolean or string No false Whether to link hashtags to supplied service. Possible values: false (disabled), "facebook" , "instagram" , "twitter" .

<Autolink text={text} hashtag= "facebook" />

linkProps

Type Required Default Description TextProps No {} Attributes applied to link Text components.

<Autolink text={text} linkProps={{ suppressHighlighting : true , testID : 'link' }} />

Type Required Default Description TextStyle No {} Styles applied to link Text components. Note: Will be overriden if style supplied in linkProps .

<Autolink text={text} linkStyle={{ color : 'blue' }} />

matchers

Type Required Default Description CustomMatcher[] No Array of custom matcher objects with optional press handlers, styling, and text/url extraction.

See the Custom Matchers section below for more information.

<Autolink text={text} matchers={[MyCustomMatcher]} />

mention

Type Required Default Description boolean or string No false Whether to link mentions/handles to supplied service. Possible values: false (disabled), "instagram" , "soundcloud" , "twitter" .

<Autolink text={text} mention= "instagram" />

onPress

Type Required Default Description function No Override default link press behavior. Signature: (url: string, match: Match) => void .

<Autolink text={text} onPress={(url, match) => { switch (match.getType()) { case 'mention' : Alert.alert( 'Mention pressed!' ); default : Alert.alert( 'Link pressed!' ); } }} />

onLongPress

Type Required Default Description function No none Handle link long press events. Signature: (url: string, match: Match) => void .

<Autolink text={text} onLongPress={(url, match) => { switch (match.getType()) { case 'mention' : Alert.alert( 'Mention long pressed!' ); default : Alert.alert( 'Link long pressed!' ); } }} />

phone

Type Required Default Description boolean or string No true Whether to link phone numbers. Possible values: false (disabled), true ( tel:{number} ), "sms" or "text" ( sms:{number} ).

Note: Currently, only US numbers are supported.

<Autolink text={text} phone= "sms" />

renderLink

Type Required Default Description function No Override default link rendering behavior. Signature: (text: string, match: Match, index: number) => React.ReactNode .

Note: You'll need to handle press logic yourself when using renderLink .

<Autolink text={text} component={View} renderLink={(text, match) => < MyLinkPreviewComponent url = {match.getAnchorHref()} /> } />

renderText

Type Required Default Description function No Override default text rendering behavior. Signature: (text: string, index: number) => React.ReactNode .

<Autolink text={text} component={View} renderText={(text) => < MyTypographyComponent > {text} </ MyTypographyComponent > } />

showAlert

Type Required Default Description boolean No false Whether to display an alert before leaving the app (for privacy or accidental clicks).

<Autolink text={text} showAlert />

stripPrefix

Type Required Default Description boolean No true Whether to strip protocol from URL link text (e.g. https://github.com -> github.com ).

<Autolink text={text} stripPrefix={ false } />

stripTrailingSlash

Type Required Default Description boolean No true Whether to strip trailing slashes from URL link text (e.g. github.com/ -> github.com ).

<Autolink text={text} stripTrailingSlash={ false } />

text

Type Required Default Description string Yes The string to parse for links.

<Autolink text={text} />

textProps

Type Required Default Description TextProps No {} Attributes applied to non-link Text components.

<Autolink text={text} textProps={{ selectable : false }} />

truncate

Type Required Default Description number No 32 Maximum length of URL link text. Possible values: 0 (disabled), 1+ (maximum length).

<Autolink text={text} truncate={ 20 } />

truncateChars

Type Required Default Description string No .. Characters to replace truncated URL link text segments with (e.g. github.com/../repo )

<Autolink text={text} truncateChars= "**" />

truncateLocation

Type Required Default Description string No "smart" Override truncation location. Possible values: "smart" , "end" , "middle" .

<Autolink text={text} truncateLocation= "end" />

url

Type Required Default Description boolean or object No true Whether to link URLs. Possible values: false (disabled), true , UrlConfig (see below).

type UrlConfig = { schemeMatches?: boolean, wwwMatches?: boolean, tldMatches?: boolean, };

<Autolink text={text} url={ false } /> < Autolink text = {text} url = {{ tldMatches: false }} />

useNativeSchemes

Type Required Default Description boolean No false Whether to use native app schemes (e.g. twitter:// ) rather than web URLs when linking to services for hashtag and mention links.

Note: Prior to v4, the webFallback prop enabled a check to see whether the user had a particular app installed using Linking.canOpenUrl , falling back to a web link if not. Due to permissions requirements on iOS and upcoming changes on Android, this feature was removed and instead, services will be linked to the web versions by default. Use the useNativeSchemes prop to enable native app linking or use the onPress and/or matchers props to provide your own custom logic for linking and opening apps.

Custom Matchers

Custom matchers allow for complete customization of Autolink. You can match text based on a custom regular expression, supply custom onPress and onLongPress handlers, custom link styles, and even custom functions for creating the text and/or URL for the match.

Custom matchers are particularly useful for matching other types of data that aren't supported out-of-the-box (e.g. international phone numbers) and for mixing internal app navigation links with standard external links within the same block of content.

Check out the section below for a few ready-to-go custom matchers.

interface CustomMatcher { pattern: RegExp ; onPress?: ( match: CustomMatch ) => void ; onLongPress?: ( match: CustomMatch ) => void ; style?: StyleProp<TextStyle>; type ?: string ; getLinkText?: ( replacerArgs: ReplacerArgs ) => string ; getLinkUrl?: ( replacerArgs: ReplacerArgs ) => string ; }

The ReplacerArgs type supplied to getLinkText and getLinkUrl is an array containing the variadic arguments passed to a replacer function as provided to String.replace . Essentially, element 0 is the entire matched link, and elements 1 through N are any captured subexpressions. More details can be found in the documentation on MDN.

The CustomMatch class supplied to onPress and onLongPress (or their non-custom-matcher companions above) includes a few methods that can be useful as well, e.g. getMatcher() to return the CustomMatcher object and getReplacerArgs to return the same array discussed above.

Custom Matcher Usage

When using the built-in link handling, the getLinkUrl function can be provided to determine the URL to which the link should navigate. Alternatively the onPress function will bypass that entirely, allowing the user to provide custom handling specific to this link type, e.g. for navigating within the application.

The following hypothetical example handles custom @-mention links of the format @[Name](userId) , navigating to a user profile screen:

<Autolink text={text} matchers={[ { pattern : /@\[([^[]*)]\(([^(^)]*)\)/g , style : { color : '#ff00ff' }, getLinkText : ( replacerArgs ) => `@ ${replacerArgs[ 1 ]} ` , onPress : ( match ) => { navigate( 'userProfile' , { userId : match.getReplacerArgs()[ 2 ] }); }, }, ]} />

Available Matchers

A few custom matchers (e.g. LatLngMatcher , IntlPhoneMatcher , PhoneMatchersByCountry ) are already included and available for use. They're just objects so they're easily customizable too! PRs are welcome for additional custom matchers that could be useful to the community.

import { Autolink, LatLngMatcher } from 'react-native-autolink' ; <Autolink text="Some text with locations 32.123, -117.123" matchers={[LatLngMatcher]} />; // Or customize the matcher const MyLatLngMatcher = { ...LatLngMatcher, onPress: () => alert('LatLng pressed!') }; <Autolink text={text} matchers={[MyLatLngMatcher]} />;

