React Native AutoLink
Auto-Linking component for React Native. Parses text and wraps URLs, phone numbers, emails, social handles, hashtags, and more with Text nodes and onPress handlers.
New in v4: Autolink any pattern using custom regex matchers and click handlers! Thanks @lafiosca!
Installation
npm i react-native-autolink
Usage
Simply import the library and enable the link types you want to auto-link:
import Autolink from 'react-native-autolink';
const MyComponent = () => (
<Autolink
// Required: the text to parse for links
text="This is the string to parse for urls (https://github.com/joshswan/react-native-autolink), phone numbers (415-555-5555), emails (josh@example.com), mentions/handles (@twitter), and hashtags (#exciting)"
// Optional: enable email linking
email
// Optional: enable hashtag linking to instagram
hashtag="instagram"
// Optional: enable @username linking to twitter
mention="twitter"
// Optional: enable phone linking
phone="sms"
// Optional: enable URL linking
url
// Optional: custom linking matchers
matchers={[MyCustomTextMatcher]}
/>
);
Note: No link types are enabled by default as of v4. Be sure to enable one or more (e.g.
email,
hashtag,
phone, etc.) or you won't see anything linked!
Props
Note: All other props (e.g.
numberOfLines,
style, etc.) will be passed through to the container component, which is either
Text (default) or a custom component supplied to the
component prop.
component
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|React.ComponentType
|No
Text
|Override the component used as the output container.
<Autolink text={text} component={View} />
email
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean
|No
true
|Whether to link emails (
mailto:{email}).
<Autolink text={text} email={false} />
hashtag
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean or string
|No
false
|Whether to link hashtags to supplied service. Possible values:
false (disabled),
"facebook",
"instagram",
"twitter".
<Autolink text={text} hashtag="facebook" />
linkProps
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|TextProps
|No
{}
|Attributes applied to link Text components.
<Autolink text={text} linkProps={{ suppressHighlighting: true, testID: 'link' }} />
linkStyle
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|TextStyle
|No
{}
|Styles applied to link Text components. Note: Will be overriden if
style supplied in
linkProps.
<Autolink text={text} linkStyle={{ color: 'blue' }} />
matchers
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
CustomMatcher[]
|No
|Array of custom matcher objects with optional press handlers, styling, and text/url extraction.
See the Custom Matchers section below for more information.
<Autolink text={text} matchers={[MyCustomMatcher]} />
mention
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean or string
|No
false
|Whether to link mentions/handles to supplied service. Possible values:
false (disabled),
"instagram",
"soundcloud",
"twitter".
<Autolink text={text} mention="instagram" />
onPress
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|function
|No
|Override default link press behavior. Signature:
(url: string, match: Match) => void.
<Autolink
text={text}
onPress={(url, match) => {
switch (match.getType()) {
case 'mention':
Alert.alert('Mention pressed!');
default:
Alert.alert('Link pressed!');
}
}}
/>
onLongPress
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|function
|No
|none
|Handle link long press events. Signature:
(url: string, match: Match) => void.
<Autolink
text={text}
onLongPress={(url, match) => {
switch (match.getType()) {
case 'mention':
Alert.alert('Mention long pressed!');
default:
Alert.alert('Link long pressed!');
}
}}
/>
phone
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean or string
|No
true
|Whether to link phone numbers. Possible values:
false (disabled),
true (
tel:{number}),
"sms" or
"text" (
sms:{number}).
Note: Currently, only US numbers are supported.
<Autolink text={text} phone="sms" />
renderLink
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|function
|No
|Override default link rendering behavior. Signature:
(text: string, match: Match, index: number) => React.ReactNode.
Note: You'll need to handle press logic yourself when using
renderLink.
<Autolink
text={text}
component={View}
renderLink={(text, match) => <MyLinkPreviewComponent url={match.getAnchorHref()} />}
/>
renderText
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|function
|No
|Override default text rendering behavior. Signature:
(text: string, index: number) => React.ReactNode.
<Autolink
text={text}
component={View}
renderText={(text) => <MyTypographyComponent>{text}</MyTypographyComponent>}
/>
showAlert
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean
|No
false
|Whether to display an alert before leaving the app (for privacy or accidental clicks).
<Autolink text={text} showAlert />
stripPrefix
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean
|No
true
|Whether to strip protocol from URL link text (e.g.
https://github.com ->
github.com).
<Autolink text={text} stripPrefix={false} />
stripTrailingSlash
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean
|No
true
|Whether to strip trailing slashes from URL link text (e.g.
github.com/ ->
github.com).
<Autolink text={text} stripTrailingSlash={false} />
text
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|string
|Yes
|The string to parse for links.
<Autolink text={text} />
textProps
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|TextProps
|No
{}
|Attributes applied to non-link Text components.
<Autolink text={text} textProps={{ selectable: false }} />
truncate
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|number
|No
32
|Maximum length of URL link text. Possible values:
0 (disabled),
1+ (maximum length).
<Autolink text={text} truncate={20} />
truncateChars
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|string
|No
..
|Characters to replace truncated URL link text segments with (e.g.
github.com/../repo)
<Autolink text={text} truncateChars="**" />
truncateLocation
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|string
|No
"smart"
|Override truncation location. Possible values:
"smart",
"end",
"middle".
<Autolink text={text} truncateLocation="end" />
url
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean or object
|No
true
|Whether to link URLs. Possible values:
false (disabled),
true,
UrlConfig (see below).
type UrlConfig = {
schemeMatches?: boolean,
wwwMatches?: boolean,
tldMatches?: boolean,
};
<Autolink text={text} url={false} />
<Autolink text={text} url={{ tldMatches: false }} />
useNativeSchemes
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|boolean
|No
false
|Whether to use native app schemes (e.g.
twitter://) rather than web URLs when linking to services for hashtag and mention links.
Note: Prior to v4, the
webFallback prop enabled a check to see whether the user had a particular app installed using
Linking.canOpenUrl, falling back to a web link if not. Due to permissions requirements on iOS and upcoming changes on Android, this feature was removed and instead, services will be linked to the web versions by default. Use the
useNativeSchemes prop to enable native app linking or use the
onPress and/or
matchers props to provide your own custom logic for linking and opening apps.
Custom Matchers
Custom matchers allow for complete customization of Autolink. You can match text based on a custom regular expression, supply custom
onPress and
onLongPress handlers, custom link styles, and even custom functions for creating the text and/or URL for the match.
Custom matchers are particularly useful for matching other types of data that aren't supported out-of-the-box (e.g. international phone numbers) and for mixing internal app navigation links with standard external links within the same block of content.
Check out the section below for a few ready-to-go custom matchers.
interface CustomMatcher {
pattern: RegExp;
onPress?: (match: CustomMatch) => void;
onLongPress?: (match: CustomMatch) => void;
style?: StyleProp<TextStyle>;
type?: string;
getLinkText?: (replacerArgs: ReplacerArgs) => string;
getLinkUrl?: (replacerArgs: ReplacerArgs) => string;
}
The
ReplacerArgs type supplied to
getLinkText and
getLinkUrl is an array containing the variadic arguments passed to a replacer function as provided to
String.replace. Essentially, element 0 is the entire matched link, and elements 1 through N are any captured subexpressions. More details can be found in the documentation on MDN.
The
CustomMatch class supplied to
onPress and
onLongPress (or their non-custom-matcher companions above) includes a few methods that can be useful as well, e.g.
getMatcher() to return the
CustomMatcher object and
getReplacerArgs to return the same array discussed above.
Custom Matcher Usage
When using the built-in link handling, the
getLinkUrl function can be provided to determine the URL to which the link should navigate. Alternatively the
onPress function will bypass that entirely, allowing the user to provide custom handling specific to this link type, e.g. for navigating within the application.
The following hypothetical example handles custom @-mention links of the format
@[Name](userId), navigating to a user profile screen:
<Autolink
text={text}
matchers={[
{
pattern: /@\[([^[]*)]\(([^(^)]*)\)/g,
style: { color: '#ff00ff' },
getLinkText: (replacerArgs) => `@${replacerArgs[1]}`,
onPress: (match) => {
navigate('userProfile', { userId: match.getReplacerArgs()[2] });
},
},
]}
/>
Available Matchers
A few custom matchers (e.g.
LatLngMatcher,
IntlPhoneMatcher,
PhoneMatchersByCountry) are already included and available for use. They're just objects so they're easily customizable too! PRs are welcome for additional custom matchers that could be useful to the community.
import { Autolink, LatLngMatcher } from 'react-native-autolink';
<Autolink text="Some text with locations 32.123, -117.123" matchers={[LatLngMatcher]} />;
// Or customize the matcher
const MyLatLngMatcher = { ...LatLngMatcher, onPress: () => alert('LatLng pressed!') };
<Autolink text={text} matchers={[MyLatLngMatcher]} />;
License
Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Josh Swan
Licensed under the The MIT License (MIT) (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/joshswan/react-native-autolink/master/LICENSE
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.