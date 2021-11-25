openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.6K

GitHub Stars

420

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native WKWebView Polyfill

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
siddhupatil45

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

react-native-autoheight-webview

An auto height webview for React Native, even auto width for inline html.

NPM Version NPM Downloads

versioning

npm install react-native-autoheight-webview --save (rn >= 0.60, rnw >= 10.9.0)

npm install react-native-autoheight-webview@1.0.1 --save (0.57 <= rn < 0.59)

npm install react-native-autoheight-webview@1.5.2 --save (0.59 <= rn < 0.60, 5.4.0 <= rnw < 10.9.0)

Read README_old for earlier version guide and please note that fixes and new features will only be included in the last version.

showcase

react-native-autoheight-webview iOS  react-native-autoheight-webview Android

usage

react-native-webview is a peer dependency and must be installed along this lib.

npm install react-native-autoheight-webview react-native-webview

import AutoHeightWebView from 'react-native-autoheight-webview'

import { Dimensions } from 'react-native'

<AutoHeightWebView
    style={{ width: Dimensions.get('window').width - 15, marginTop: 35 }}
    customScript={`document.body.style.background = 'lightyellow';`}
    customStyle={`
      * {
        font-family: 'Times New Roman';
      }
      p {
        font-size: 16px;
      }
    `}
    onSizeUpdated={size => console.log(size.height)}
    files={[{
        href: 'cssfileaddress',
        type: 'text/css',
        rel: 'stylesheet'
    }]}
    source={{ html: `<p style="font-weight: 400;font-style: normal;font-size: 21px;line-height: 1.58;letter-spacing: -.003em;">Tags are great for describing the essence of your story in a single word or phrase, but stories are rarely about a single thing. <span style="background-color: transparent !important;background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(146, 249, 190, 1), rgba(146, 249, 190, 1));">If I pen a story about moving across the country to start a new job in a car with my husband, two cats, a dog, and a tarantula, I wouldn’t only tag the piece with “moving”. I’d also use the tags “pets”, “marriage”, “career change”, and “travel tips”.</span></p>` }}
    scalesPageToFit={true}
    viewportContent={'width=device-width, user-scalable=no'}
    /*
    other react-native-webview props
    */
  />

properties

PropDefaultTypeDescription
style-ViewPropTypes.styleThe width of this component will be the width of screen by default, if there are some text selection issues on iOS, the width should be reduced more than 15 and the marginTop should be added more than 35.
customScript-PropTypes.string-
customStyle-PropTypes.stringThe custom css content will be added to the page's <head>.
onSizeUpdated-PropTypes.funcEither updated height or width will trigger onSizeUpdated.
files-PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.shape({ href: PropTypes.string, type: PropTypes.string, rel: PropTypes.string }))Using local or remote files. To add local files: Add files to android/app/src/main/assets/ (depends on baseUrl) on android; add files to web/ (depends on baseUrl) on iOS.
source-PropTypes.objectBaseUrl now contained by source. 'web/' by default on iOS; 'file:///android_asset/' by default on Android or uri.
scalesPageToFitfalsePropTypes.boolFalse by default (different from react-native-webview which true by default on Android). When scalesPageToFit was enabled, it will apply the scale of the page directly.
scrollEnabledWithZoomedinfalsePropTypes.boolMaking the webview scrollable on iOS when zoomed in even if scrollEnabled is false.
viewportContent'width=device-width' on iOSPropTypes.stringPlease note that 'width=device-width' with scalesPageToFit may cause some layout issues on Android, for these conditions, using customScript prop to apply custom viewport meta.
showsVerticalScrollIndicatorfalsePropTypes.boolFalse by default (different from react-native-webview).
showsHorizontalScrollIndicatorfalsePropTypes.boolFalse by default (different from react-native-webview).
originWhitelist['*']PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string)Validate any origin by default cause of most cases using static HTML concerns.

demo

npx react-native run-ios/android

You may have to use yarn to install the dependencies of the demo and remove "demo/node_modules/react-native-autoheight-webview/demo" manually, cause of installing a local package with npm will create symlink, but there is no supporting of React Native to symlink (https://github.com/facebook/watchman/issues/105) and "yarn install" ignores "files" from local dependencies (https://github.com/yarnpkg/yarn/issues/2822). For android, you may have to copy the "Users\UserName.android\debug.keystore" to "demo/android/app/".

supporting rnahw

One-time donation via PayPal:

Donate

