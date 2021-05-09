openbase logo
react-native-autogrow-textinput

by wix
5.4.0 (see all)

React Native auto-growing multiline text input

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

485

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-autogrow-textinput

A helper component meant to be used as a drop-in replacement for RN TextInput to allow automatic expanding of a multi-line text input according to the number of lines.

Demo

Installation

Install using npm:

npm i react-native-autogrow-textinput --save

Native side installation

To fix the issue with the height not being set for initial values (or with other cases where the input is not set by the user typing using the keyboard) you need to add the libAutoGrowTextInput to your project. After performing npm install, locate AutoGrowTextInput.xcodeproj in YOUR_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native-autogrow-textinput/ios and drag it to your own project, then in your target's general settings, add it to the "Linked Frameworks and Libraries".

How To Use

Import the new component:

import {AutoGrowingTextInput} from 'react-native-autogrow-textinput';

Now use it as you would normally do with a ScrollView to wrap arround TextInput components:

<AutoGrowingTextInput style={styles.textInput} placeholder={'Your Message'} />

Example Project

Check out the full example project here.

In the example folder, perform npm install and then run it from the Xcode project.

