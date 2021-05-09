A helper component meant to be used as a drop-in replacement for RN TextInput to allow automatic expanding of a multi-line text input according to the number of lines.
Install using
npm:
npm i react-native-autogrow-textinput --save
To fix the issue with the height not being set for initial values (or with other cases where the input is not set by the user typing using the keyboard) you need to add the
libAutoGrowTextInput to your project. After performing
npm install, locate
AutoGrowTextInput.xcodeproj in
YOUR_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native-autogrow-textinput/ios and drag it to your own project, then in your target's general settings, add it to the "Linked Frameworks and Libraries".
Import the new component:
import {AutoGrowingTextInput} from 'react-native-autogrow-textinput';
Now use it as you would normally do with a
ScrollView to wrap arround TextInput components:
<AutoGrowingTextInput style={styles.textInput} placeholder={'Your Message'} />
Check out the full example project here.
In the example folder, perform
npm install and then run it from the Xcode project.