A pure JS autocomplete component for React Native. Use this component in your own projects or use it as inspiration to build your own autocomplete.
Play around with the Example Snack
Tested with RN >= 0.26.2. If you want to use RN < 0.26 try to install react-native-autocomplete-input <= 0.0.5.
$ npm install --save react-native-autocomplete-input
or install HEAD from github.com:
$ npm install --save mrlaessig/react-native-autocomplete-input
// ...
render() {
const { query } = this.state;
const data = filterData(query);
return (
<Autocomplete
data={data}
value={query}
onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({ query: text })}
flatListProps={{
keyExtractor: (_, idx) => idx,
renderItem: ({ item }) => <Text>{item}</Text>,
}}
/>
);
}
// ...
Android does not support overflows (#20), for that reason it is necessary to wrap the autocomplete into a absolute positioned view on Android. This will allow the suggestion list to overlap other views inside your component.
//...
render() {
return(
<View>
<View style={styles.autocompleteContainer}>
<Autocomplete {/* your props */} />
</View>
<View>
<Text>Some content</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
//...
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
autocompleteContainer: {
flex: 1,
left: 0,
position: 'absolute',
right: 0,
top: 0,
zIndex: 1
}
});
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|containerStyle
|style
|These styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the autocomplete component.
|hideResults
|bool
|Set to
true to hide the suggestion list.
|data
|array
|An array with suggestion items to be rendered in
renderItem({ item, i }). Any array with length > 0 will open the suggestion list and any array with length < 1 will hide the list.
|inputContainerStyle
|style
|These styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the textInput component.
|listContainerStyle
|style
|These styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the result list.
|listStyle
|style
|These style will be applied to the result list.
|onShowResults
|function
onShowResults will be called when the autocomplete suggestions appear or disappear.
|onStartShouldSetResponderCapture
|function
onStartShouldSetResponderCapture will be passed to the result list view container (onStartShouldSetResponderCapture).
|renderTextInput
|function
|render custom TextInput. All props passed to this function.
|flatListProps
|object
|custom props to FlatList.
<ScrollView />. Set the scroll view's prop to fix this:
keyboardShouldPersistTaps={true} for RN <= 0.39, or
keyboardShouldPersistTaps='always' for RN >= 0.40. (#5).
jest.mock('react-native-autocomplete-input', () => 'Autocomplete'); to your test.
Feel free to open issues or do a PR!