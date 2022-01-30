openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-autocomplete-input

by Laurence Bortfeld
5.0.2 (see all)

Pure javascript autocomplete input for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

688

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Autocomplete

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

react-native-autocomplete-input

npm version Test

A pure JS autocomplete component for React Native. Use this component in your own projects or use it as inspiration to build your own autocomplete.

Autocomplete Example

Play around with the Example Snack

How to use react-native-autocomplete-input

Tested with RN >= 0.26.2. If you want to use RN < 0.26 try to install react-native-autocomplete-input <= 0.0.5.

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-autocomplete-input

or install HEAD from github.com:

$ npm install --save mrlaessig/react-native-autocomplete-input

Example

// ...

render() {
  const { query } = this.state;
  const data = filterData(query);
  return (
    <Autocomplete
      data={data}
      value={query}
      onChangeText={(text) => this.setState({ query: text })}
      flatListProps={{
        keyExtractor: (_, idx) => idx,
        renderItem: ({ item }) => <Text>{item}</Text>,
      }}
    />
  );
}

// ...

Android

Android does not support overflows (#20), for that reason it is necessary to wrap the autocomplete into a absolute positioned view on Android. This will allow the suggestion list to overlap other views inside your component.

//...

render() {
  return(
    <View>
      <View style={styles.autocompleteContainer}>
        <Autocomplete {/* your props */} />
      </View>
      <View>
        <Text>Some content</Text>
      </View>
    </View>
  );
}

//...

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  autocompleteContainer: {
    flex: 1,
    left: 0,
    position: 'absolute',
    right: 0,
    top: 0,
    zIndex: 1
  }
});

Props

PropTypeDescription
containerStylestyleThese styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the autocomplete component.
hideResultsboolSet to true to hide the suggestion list.
dataarrayAn array with suggestion items to be rendered in renderItem({ item, i }). Any array with length > 0 will open the suggestion list and any array with length < 1 will hide the list.
inputContainerStylestyleThese styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the textInput component.
listContainerStylestyleThese styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the result list.
listStylestyleThese style will be applied to the result list.
onShowResultsfunctiononShowResults will be called when the autocomplete suggestions appear or disappear.
onStartShouldSetResponderCapturefunctiononStartShouldSetResponderCapture will be passed to the result list view container (onStartShouldSetResponderCapture).
renderTextInputfunctionrender custom TextInput. All props passed to this function.
flatListPropsobjectcustom props to FlatList.

Known issues

  • By default the autocomplete will not behave as expected inside a <ScrollView />. Set the scroll view's prop to fix this: keyboardShouldPersistTaps={true} for RN <= 0.39, or keyboardShouldPersistTaps='always' for RN >= 0.40. (#5).
  • If you want to test with Jest add jest.mock('react-native-autocomplete-input', () => 'Autocomplete'); to your test.

Contribute

Feel free to open issues or do a PR!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Snorre Barkbu4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 5, 2020
Abandoned
Le Goaziou JulienFrance24 Ratings0 Reviews
September 24, 2020
Poor Documentation
Serge TALAKILOME22 Ratings0 Reviews
Web/Android developper,pationed in new web technologies and cryptocurrencies
September 5, 2020
Performant

Alternatives

rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-selecta multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-selectSimple multi-select component for react-native
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ras
rn-autocomplete-selectAutoComplete with selection for react-native
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rng
react-native-google-places-autocompleteCustomizable Google Places autocomplete component for iOS and Android React-Native apps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
rnc
react-native-country-picker-modal🇦🇶 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
29K
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

Example of React Native AutoComplete Input - About React
aboutreact.com2 years agoExample of React Native AutoComplete Input - About ReactThis is an Example of React Native AutoComplete Input. If you want to show some suggestion while entering the value in the Input you can use AutoComplete...
react-native-autocomplete-input
snack.expo.ioreact-native-autocomplete-inputWrite code in Expo’s online editor and instantly use it on your phone.
React Native AutoComplete Text Input Android iOS Example Tutorial
reactnativecode.com1 year agoReact Native AutoComplete Text Input Android iOS Example TutorialAuto Complete Text View is a type of search box which shows typed text match suggestions.Create React Native AutoComplete Text Input.
nicedoc.io
nicedoc.io1 month agonicedoc.iopretty README as service
Pure javascript autocomplete input for react-native | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comPure javascript autocomplete input for react-native | BestofReactjsl-urence/react-native-autocomplete-input, react-native-autocomplete-input A pure JS autocomplete component for React Native. Use this component in your own projects or use it as inspiration to