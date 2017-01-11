Thanks everyone for using, supporting and contributing to react-native-auto-updater. In the last couple of months, we have not had time/resources to maintain this repo as we diverted our focus on our new product, Amium. As a result of that, I will not be able to resolve issues or review pull requests on this repo. Bottomline, we have stopped maintaining this repo. As for an alternative, we recommend using CodePush.

About

At AeroFS, we're close to shipping our first React Native app. Once the app is out, we would want to send updates over the air to bypass the sluggish AppStore review process, and speed up release cycles. We've built react-native-auto-updater to do just that. It was built as a part of our 2015 Thanksgiving Hackathon.

Does Apple permit this? Yes! Section 3.3.2 of the iOS Developer Program allows it "provided that such scripts and code do not change the primary purpose of the Application by providing features or functionality that are inconsistent with the intended and advertised purpose of the Application."

Does Google permit this? Of course!

React Native jsbundle can be easily over a couple of megabytes. On cellular connections, downloading them more often than what is needed is not a good idea. To tackle that problem, we need to decide if the bundle needs to be downloaded at all.

We solve this by shipping the app with an initial version of the jsbundle , this reduces the latency during the initial startup. Then we start querying for available update, and download the updated jsbundle . All subsequent runs of the app uses this updated bundle.

In order to decide whether to download the jsbundle or not, we need to know some meta-information about the bundle. For react-native-auto-updater , we store this meta-information as a form of a JSON file somewhere on the internet. The format of the JSON is as follows

{ "version" : "1.1.0" , "minContainerVersion" : "1.0" , "url" : { "url" : "/s/3klfuwm74sfnj0w/main.jsbundle?raw=1" , "isRelative" : true } }

Here's what the fields in the JSON mean:

version — this is the version of the bundle file (in major.minor.patch format)

— this is the version of the bundle file (in major.minor.patch format) minContainerVersion — this is the minimum version of the container (native) app that is allowed to download this bundle (this is needed because adding a new React Native component to your app might result into changed native app, hence, going through the AppStore review process)

— this is the minimum version of the container (native) app that is allowed to download this bundle (this is needed because adding a new React Native component to your app might result into changed native app, hence, going through the AppStore review process) url.url — this is where ReactNativeAutoUpdater will download the JS bundle from

— this is where will download the JS bundle from url.isRelative — this tells if the provided URL is a relative URL (when set to true , you need to set the hostname by using the method (void)setHostnameForRelativeDownloadURLs:(NSString*)hostname; )

react-native-auto-updater needs know the location of this JSON file upon initialization.

Screenshots

Here's a GIF'ed screencast of react-native-auto-updater in action.

Installation

iOS

npm install react-native-auto-updater --save In the Xcode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to "Your Project Name" Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-auto-updater ➜ iOS ➜ select ReactNativeAutoUpdater.xcodeproj In the Xcode Project Navigator, click the root project, and in General tab, look for Linked Frameworks and Libraries . Click on the + button at the bottom and add libReactNativeAutoUpdater.a from the list. Go to Build Settings tab and search for Header Search Paths . In the list, add $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-auto-updater and select recursive .

Android

In android/settings.gradle , add this include ':ReactNativeAutoUpdater' , ':app' project( ':ReactNativeAutoUpdater' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-auto-updater/android' ) In android/app/build.gradle , add this dependencies { compile project ( ':ReactNativeAutoUpdater' ) } In android/app/build.gradle , add this android { packagingOptions { exclude 'META-INF/LICENSE.txt' exclude 'META-INF/NOTICE.txt' } }

Usage

iOS

In your AppDelegate.m (make sure you complete step #5 from installation above, otherwise Xcode will not find the header file)

#import "ReactNativeAutoUpdater.h"

The code below essentially follows these steps.

Get an instance of ReactNativeAutoUpdater Set self as a delegate Initialize with updateMetadataUrl , defaultJSCodeLocation and defaultMetadataFileLocation Make a call to checkUpdate , checkUpdateDaily or checkUpdateWeekly Don't forget to implement the delegate methods (optional)

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { // defaultJSCodeLocation is needed at least for the first startup NSURL* defaultJSCodeLocation = [[NSBundle mainBundle] URLForResource:@"main" withExtension:@"jsbundle"]; ReactNativeAutoUpdater* updater = [ReactNativeAutoUpdater sharedInstance]; [updater setDelegate:self]; // We set the location of the metadata file that has information about the JS Code that is shipped with the app. // This metadata is used to compare the shipped code against the updates. NSURL* defaultMetadataFileLocation = [[NSBundle mainBundle] URLForResource:@"metadata" withExtension:@"json"]; [updater initializeWithUpdateMetadataUrl:[NSURL URLWithString:JS_CODE_METADATA_URL] defaultJSCodeLocation:defaultJSCodeLocation defaultMetadataFileLocation:defaultMetadataFileLocation ]; [updater setHostnameForRelativeDownloadURLs:@"https://www.aerofs.com"]; [updater checkUpdate]; NSURL* latestJSCodeLocation = [updater latestJSCodeLocation]; self.window = [[UIWindow alloc] initWithFrame:[UIScreen mainScreen].bounds]; UIViewController *rootViewController = [UIViewController new]; self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController; RCTBridge* bridge = [[RCTBridge alloc] initWithBundleURL:url moduleProvider:nil launchOptions:nil]; RCTRootView* rootView = [[RCTRootView alloc] initWithBridge:bridge moduleName:@"ReactNativeAutoUpdater" initialProperties:nil]; self.window.rootViewController.view = rootView; [self.window makeKeyAndVisible]; return YES; }

If you want, you can ask the user to apply the update, right after an update is downloaded. To do that, implement the delegate methods. Check the Example app to see a working sample.

react-native-auto-updater is highly configurable. Here are the options you can configure

ReactNativeAutoUpdater *updater = [ReactNativeAutoUpdater sharedInstance]; /* Show progress during the udpate * default value - YES */ [updater showProgress: NO]; /* Allow use of cellular data to download the update * default value - NO */ [updater allowCellularDataUse: YES]; /* Decide what type of updates to download * Available options - * ReactNativeAutoUpdaterMajorUpdate - will download only if major version number changes * ReactNativeAutoUpdaterMinorUpdate - will download if major or minor version number changes * ReactNativeAutoUpdaterPatchUpdate - will download for any version change * default value - ReactNativeAutoUpdaterMinorUpdate */ [updater downloadUpdatesForType: ReactNativeAutoUpdaterMajorUpdate]; /* Check update right now */ [updater checkUpdate]; /* Check update daily - Only check update once per day */ [updater checkUpdateDaily]; /* Check update weekly - Only check updates once per week */ [updater checkUpdatesWeekly]; /* When the JSON file has a relative URL for downloading the JS Bundle, * set the hostname for relative downloads */ [updater setHostnameForRelativeDownloadURLs:@"https://www.aerofs.com/"];

Android

React Native < 0.29

Import the needed classes import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdater; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterUpdateType; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterFrequency; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterActivity; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterPackage; import javax.annotation.Nullable; Extend your MainActivity.java from ReactNativeAutoUpdaterActivity instead of ReactActivity public class MainActivity extends ReactNativeAutoUpdaterActivity { Implement the required methods protected String getBundleAssetName () { return "main.android.jsbundle" ; } protected String getUpdateMetadataUrl () { return "https://www.aerofs.com/u/8691535/update.android.json" ; } protected String getMetadataAssetName () { return "metadata.android.json" ; } (Optional) Implement the optional methods protected String getHostnameForRelativeDownloadURLs () { return "https://www.aerofs.com" ; } protected ReactNativeAutoUpdaterUpdateType getAllowedUpdateType () { return ReactNativeAutoUpdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterUpdateType.MINOR; } protected ReactNativeAutoUpdaterFrequency getUpdateFrequency () { return ReactNativeAutoUpdaterFrequency.EACH_TIME; } protected boolean getShowProgress () { return true ; } (Optional) Register Module in MainActivity.java This is required if you want to get the currently installed JS code version in your JS code. protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new ReactNativeAutoUpdaterPackage(), new MainReactPackage()); }

React Native >= 0.29

In MainActivity.java :

import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdater; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterUpdateType; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterFrequency; import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterActivity; public class MainActivity extends ReactNativeAutoUpdaterActivity { protected String getUpdateMetadataUrl () { return "https://www.aerofs.com/u/8691535/update.android.json" ; } protected String getMetadataAssetName () { return "metadata.android.json" ; }

OPTIONAL Add optional methods

protected String getHostnameForRelativeDownloadURLs () { return "https://www.aerofs.com" ; } protected ReactNativeAutoUpdaterUpdateType getAllowedUpdateType () { return ReactNativeAutoUpdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterUpdateType.MINOR; } protected ReactNativeAutoUpdaterFrequency getUpdateFrequency () { return ReactNativeAutoUpdaterFrequency.EACH_TIME; } protected boolean getShowProgress () { return false ; } }

In MainApplication.java :

import com.aerofs.reactnativeautoupdater.ReactNativeAutoUpdaterPackage; import javax.annotation.Nullable; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected String getBundleAssetName () { return "main.android.jsbundle" ; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new ReactNativeAutoUpdaterPackage(), new MainReactPackage() ); } } }

JS (optional, common for iOS and Android)

var ReactNativeAutoUpdater = require ( 'react-native-auto-updater' ); ReactNativeAutoUpdater.jsCodeVersion()

Important

Don't forget to provide react-native-auto-updater with the metadata file for the JS code that is shipped with the app. Metadata in this file is used to compare the shipped JS code with updates. Thanks to @arbesfeld for pointing out this bug.

License