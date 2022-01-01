Auto horizontal scrolling. You only need to wrap the component between <AutoScrolling> , it is the same as the <marquee> tag in HTML.

There are many solutions, but I prefer this one for the best performance. The animations are using useNativeDriver , so they will be sent to native and performed on the UI thread instead of the JS thread.

Installation

npm install --save react- native -auto-scrolling

or

yarn add react- native -auto-scrolling

Properties

Prop Description Default style View style _ endPaddingWidth The padding width to next round 100 duration Time to finish a round (ms). _ delay Delay time before start auto scroll animation (ms). 1000 isLTR Is Left to Right? false isVertical Is Vertical? false

Expo: https://snack.expo.io/@minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling-demo

Example: https://github.com/minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling/tree/main/Example

Source:

import * as React from "react" ; import { Text, View, Image, StyleSheet } from "react-native" ; import AutoScrolling from "./AutoScrolling" ; export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < AutoScrolling style = {styles.scrolling1} > < Image style = {styles.image} delay = {0} duration = {6000} source = {require( " . / assets / merry-christmas-png.png ")} /> </ AutoScrolling > < AutoScrolling style = {styles.scrolling2} endPadding = {50} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR </ Text > </ AutoScrolling > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF", }, image: { width: 200, height: 200, }, scrolling1: { width: 400, padding: 10, marginBottom: 10, }, scrolling2: { backgroundColor: "red", width: 400, padding: 10, marginBottom: 10, }, welcome: { color: "white", fontSize: 20, fontWeight: "bold", textAlign: "center", margin: 10, }, });

You are welcome to create new issue 👍🏻

https://github.com/minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling/issues