Auto horizontal scrolling. You only need to wrap the component between
<AutoScrolling>, it is the same as the
<marquee> tag in HTML.
There are many solutions, but I prefer this one for the best performance. The animations are using
useNativeDriver, so they will be sent to native and performed on the UI thread instead of the JS thread.
npm install --save react-native-auto-scrolling
or
yarn add react-native-auto-scrolling
|Prop
|Description
|Default
style
View style
|_
endPaddingWidth
|The padding width to next round
|100
duration
|Time to finish a round (ms).
|_
delay
|Delay time before start auto scroll animation (ms).
|1000
isLTR
|Is Left to Right?
|false
isVertical
|Is Vertical?
|false
Expo: https://snack.expo.io/@minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling-demo
Example: https://github.com/minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling/tree/main/Example
Source:
import * as React from "react";
import { Text, View, Image, StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import AutoScrolling from "./AutoScrolling";
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<AutoScrolling style={styles.scrolling1}>
<Image
style={styles.image}
delay={0}
duration={6000}
source={require("./assets/merry-christmas-png.png")}
/>
</AutoScrolling>
<AutoScrolling style={styles.scrolling2} endPadding={50}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR</Text>
</AutoScrolling>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF",
},
image: {
width: 200,
height: 200,
},
scrolling1: {
width: 400,
padding: 10,
marginBottom: 10,
},
scrolling2: {
backgroundColor: "red",
width: 400,
padding: 10,
marginBottom: 10,
},
welcome: {
color: "white",
fontSize: 20,
fontWeight: "bold",
textAlign: "center",
margin: 10,
},
});
You are welcome to create new issue 👍🏻
https://github.com/minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling/issues