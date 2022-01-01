openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-auto-scrolling

by M
3.0.2 (see all)

Auto horizontal scrolling any component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

399

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Marquee

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-auto-scrolling

Auto horizontal scrolling. You only need to wrap the component between <AutoScrolling>, it is the same as the <marquee> tag in HTML.

There are many solutions, but I prefer this one for the best performance. The animations are using useNativeDriver, so they will be sent to native and performed on the UI thread instead of the JS thread.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-auto-scrolling

or

yarn add react-native-auto-scrolling

Properties

PropDescriptionDefault
styleView style_
endPaddingWidthThe padding width to next round100
durationTime to finish a round (ms)._
delayDelay time before start auto scroll animation (ms).1000
isLTRIs Left to Right?false
isVerticalIs Vertical?false

Example:

Auto SCrolling Example

Expo: https://snack.expo.io/@minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling-demo

Example: https://github.com/minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling/tree/main/Example

Source:

import * as React from "react";
import { Text, View, Image, StyleSheet } from "react-native";
import AutoScrolling from "./AutoScrolling";

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <AutoScrolling style={styles.scrolling1}>
          <Image
            style={styles.image}
            delay={0}
            duration={6000}
            source={require("./assets/merry-christmas-png.png")}
          />
        </AutoScrolling>
        <AutoScrolling style={styles.scrolling2} endPadding={50}>
          <Text style={styles.welcome}>MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR</Text>
        </AutoScrolling>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: "center",
    alignItems: "center",
    backgroundColor: "#F5FCFF",
  },
  image: {
    width: 200,
    height: 200,
  },
  scrolling1: {
    width: 400,
    padding: 10,
    marginBottom: 10,
  },
  scrolling2: {
    backgroundColor: "red",
    width: 400,
    padding: 10,
    marginBottom: 10,
  },
  welcome: {
    color: "white",
    fontSize: 20,
    fontWeight: "bold",
    textAlign: "center",
    margin: 10,
  },
});

Question?

You are welcome to create new issue 👍🏻

https://github.com/minhtc/react-native-auto-scrolling/issues

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnt
react-native-text-tickerReact Native Text Ticker/Marquee Component
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
5K
rnm
react-native-marqueeReact Native Marquee Text Component
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnl
react-native-lahk-marquee-label-verticalA react-native marquee(vertical) label component.
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
16
rna
react-native-awesome-marqueeA simple vertical marquee 👽
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
@remobile/react-native-marquee-labelA marquee label for react-native(if you use js pure marquee, use remobile/react-native-marquee[ https://github.com/remobile/react-native-marquee ])
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial