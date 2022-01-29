openbase logo
rna

react-native-auto-height-image

by vivaxy
3.2.4 (see all)

🖼️React native auto height image

Overview

Readme

react-native-auto-height-image

Initialized by vivaxy/gt-npm-package

NPM Version NPM Downloads MIT License Conventional Commits Financial Contributors on Open Collective Maintainers Wanted

This component provides you a simple way to load a remote image and automatically set Image height to the image dimension which fits the provided width.

React Native Image component needs users to set both width and height props.

React Native version requirements: >=0.46.

Installation

yarn add react-native-auto-height-image

npm install react-native-auto-height-image

Usage

Use local or remote files:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AutoHeightImage from 'react-native-auto-height-image';

import image from 'gallifrey-falls.png';

export default class Demo extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View>

        <AutoHeightImage
          width={100}
          source={image}
        />

        <AutoHeightImage
          width={100}
          source={{uri: 'http://placehold.it/350x150'}}
        />

      </View>
    );
  }
}

You can even specify fallback images for when the source fails to load:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AutoHeightImage from 'react-native-auto-height-image';

import image from 'gallifrey-falls.png';

export default class Demo extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <AutoHeightImage
        width={100}
        source={{uri: 'https://vivaxy.github.io/404'}}
        fallbackSource={image}
      />
    );
  }
}

Props

nametypeisRequireddefaultdescription
widthnumberN/Aimage width to fit
maxHeightnumberInfinityimage max height
sourcenumber or objectN/Alocal (i.e. require/import) or remote image ({uri: '...'})
fallbackSourcenumber or objectN/Alocal (i.e. require/import) or remote image ({uri: '...'})
onHeightChangefunc(height) => {}called when updating image height, the argument height might be 0
animatedboolfalseUse Animated.Image instead of Image

Other image props except resizeMode are accepted.

Change Log

Change log

Contributing

Contributing

Licence

MIT

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

