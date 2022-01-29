Initialized by vivaxy/gt-npm-package

This component provides you a simple way to load a remote image and automatically set Image height to the image dimension which fits the provided width.

React Native Image component needs users to set both width and height props.

React Native version requirements: >=0.46.

Installation

yarn add react-native-auto-height-image

npm install react-native-auto-height-image

Usage

Use local or remote files:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import AutoHeightImage from 'react-native-auto-height-image' ; import image from 'gallifrey-falls.png' ; export default class Demo extends Component { render() { return ( <View> <AutoHeightImage width={100} source={image} /> <AutoHeightImage width={100} source={{uri: 'http://placehold.it/350x150'}} /> </View> ); } }

You can even specify fallback images for when the source fails to load:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import AutoHeightImage from 'react-native-auto-height-image' ; import image from 'gallifrey-falls.png' ; export default class Demo extends Component { render() { return ( < AutoHeightImage width = {100} source = {{uri: ' https: // vivaxy.github.io / 404 '}} fallbackSource = {image} /> ); } }

Props

name type isRequired default description width number ✔ N/A image width to fit maxHeight number ✖ Infinity image max height source number or object ✔ N/A local (i.e. require/import) or remote image ({uri: '...'}) fallbackSource number or object ✖ N/A local (i.e. require/import) or remote image ({uri: '...'}) onHeightChange func ✖ (height) => {} called when updating image height, the argument height might be 0 animated bool ✖ false Use Animated.Image instead of Image

Other image props except resizeMode are accepted.

Change Log

Contributing

Licence

MIT

