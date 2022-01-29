Initialized by vivaxy/gt-npm-package
This component provides you a simple way to load a remote image and automatically set
Image height to the image dimension which fits the provided width.
React Native
Image component needs users to set both
width and
height props.
React Native version requirements: >=0.46.
yarn add react-native-auto-height-image
npm install react-native-auto-height-image
Use local or remote files:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AutoHeightImage from 'react-native-auto-height-image';
import image from 'gallifrey-falls.png';
export default class Demo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<AutoHeightImage
width={100}
source={image}
/>
<AutoHeightImage
width={100}
source={{uri: 'http://placehold.it/350x150'}}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
You can even specify fallback images for when the source fails to load:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AutoHeightImage from 'react-native-auto-height-image';
import image from 'gallifrey-falls.png';
export default class Demo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<AutoHeightImage
width={100}
source={{uri: 'https://vivaxy.github.io/404'}}
fallbackSource={image}
/>
);
}
}
|name
|type
|isRequired
|default
|description
width
|number
|✔
|N/A
|image width to fit
maxHeight
|number
|✖
Infinity
|image max height
source
|number or object
|✔
|N/A
|local (i.e. require/import) or remote image ({uri: '...'})
fallbackSource
|number or object
|✖
|N/A
|local (i.e. require/import) or remote image ({uri: '...'})
onHeightChange
|func
|✖
(height) => {}
|called when updating image height, the argument
height might be
0
animated
|bool
|✖
false
|Use
Animated.Image instead of
Image
Other image props except
resizeMode are accepted.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]