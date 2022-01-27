React Native toolkit for Auth0 API, compliant with RFC 8252

Important Notices

Version 2.9.0 introduced a breaking change to the Android configuration. Previously it was required to add an intent filter in the definition of the Activity that receives the authentication result, and to use the singleTask launchMode in that activity. Now both the intent filter and the launch mode must be removed and instead you need to add a couple of manifest placeholders. Check out the Android section for more details.

Table of Contents

Documentation

The React Native Quickstart shows how to get an iOS or Android app running from scratch.

The React Native Sample has complete, running iOS and Android applications you can try.

The Usage section below covers specific use cases outside of basic authentication.

The API documentation is generated from the code and explains all methods that are able to be used.

The FAQ answers some common questions about react-native-auth0.

Requirements

This SDK targets apps that are using React Native SDK version 0.60.5 and up. If you're using an older React Native version, see the compatibility matrix below.

Compatibility Matrix

This SDK attempts to follow semver in a best-effort basis, but React Native is still making releases that eventually include breaking changes on it making this approach difficult for any React Native library module. Use the table below to find the version that best suites your application.

React Native SDK Auth0 SDK v0.65.0 v2.11.0 v0.62.2 v2.5.0 v0.60.5 v2.0.0 v0.59.0 or lower v1.6.0

The contents of previous release can be found on the branch v1.

Getting Started

First install the native library module:

$ npm install react-native-auth0 --save

$ yarn add react-native-auth0

Then, you need to run the following command to install the ios app pods with Cocoapods. That will auto-link the iOS library:

$ cd ios && pod install

Configuration

You need make your Android and iOS applications aware that an authentication result will be received from the browser. This SDK makes use of the Android's Package Name and its analogous iOS's Product Bundle Identifier to generate the redirect URL. Each platform has its own set of instructions.

Android

Before version 2.9.0, this SDK required you to add an intent filter to the Activity on which you're going to receive the authentication result, and to use the singleTask launchMode in that activity. To migrate your app to version 2.9.0+, remove both and continue with the instructions below. You can also check out a sample migration diff here.

Open your app's build.gradle file (typically at android/app/build.gradle ) and add the following manifest placeholders:

android { defaultConfig { manifestPlaceholders = [ auth0Domain: "YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN" , auth0Scheme: "${applicationId}" ] } ... }

The auth0Domain value must be replaced with your Auth0 domain value. So if you have samples.auth0.com as your Auth0 domain you would have a configuration like the following:

android { defaultConfig { manifestPlaceholders = [ auth0Domain: "samples.auth0.com" , auth0Scheme: "${applicationId}" ] } ... }

The applicationId value will be auto-replaced at runtime with the package name or ID of your application (e.g. com.example.app ). You can change this value from the build.gradle file. You can also check it at the top of your AndroidManifest.xml file.

Note that if your Android application is using product flavors, you might need to specify different manifest placeholders for each flavor.

If you use a value other than applicationId in auth0Scheme you will also need to pass it as the customScheme option parameter of the authorize and clearSession methods.

Take note of this value as you'll be requiring it to define the callback URLs below.

For more info please read the React Native docs.

Skipping the Web Authentication setup

If you don't plan to use Web Authentication, you will notice that the compiler will still prompt you to provide the manifestPlaceholders values, since the RedirectActivity included in this library will require them, and the Gradle tasks won't be able to run without them.

Re-declare the activity manually with tools:node="remove" in your app's Android Manifest in order to make the manifest merger remove it from the final manifest file. Additionally, one more unused activity can be removed from the final APK by using the same process. A complete snippet to achieve this is:

< activity android:name = "com.auth0.react.AuthenticationActivity" tools:node = "remove" /> < activity android:name = "com.auth0.react.RedirectActivity" tools:node = "remove" />

iOS

Inside the ios folder find the file AppDelegate.[swift|m] add the following to it:

- ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)app openURL:( NSURL *)url options:( NSDictionary < UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey , id > *)options { return [RCTLinkingManager application:app openURL:url options:options]; }

Inside the ios folder open the Info.plist and locate the value for CFBundleIdentifier , e.g.

< key > CFBundleIdentifier </ key > < string > $(PRODUCT_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER) </ string >

and then below it register a URL type entry using the value of CFBundleIdentifier as the value for CFBundleURLSchemes :

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleTypeRole </ key > < string > None </ string > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > auth0 </ string > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > $(PRODUCT_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER) </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

If your application is generated using the React Native CLI, the default value of $(PRODUCT_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER) matches org.reactjs.native.example.$(PRODUCT_NAME:rfc1034identifier) . Take note of this value as you'll be requiring it to define the callback URLs below. If desired, you can change its value using XCode in the following way:

Open the ios/TestApp.xcodeproj file replacing 'TestApp' with the name of your app or run xed ios from a Terminal.

file replacing 'TestApp' with the name of your app or run from a Terminal. Open your project's or desired target's Build Settings tab and on the search bar at the right type "Product Bundle Identifier".

tab and on the search bar at the right type "Product Bundle Identifier". Replace the Product Bundle Identifier value with your desired application's bundle identifier name (e.g. com.example.app ).

value with your desired application's bundle identifier name (e.g. ). If you've changed the project wide settings, make sure the same were applied to each of the targets your app has.

If you use a value other than $(PRODUCT_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER) in the CFBundleURLSchemes field of the Info.plist you will also need to pass it as the customScheme option parameter of the authorize and clearSession methods.

For more info please read the React Native docs.

Callback URL(s)

Callback URLs are the URLs that Auth0 invokes after the authentication process. Auth0 routes your application back to this URL and appends additional parameters to it, including a token. Since callback URLs can be manipulated, you will need to add this URL to your Application's Allowed Callback URLs for security. This will enable Auth0 to recognize these URLs as valid. If omitted, authentication will not be successful.

On the Android platform this URL is case-sensitive. Because of that, this SDK will auto convert the Bundle Identifier (iOS) and Application ID (Android) values to lowercase in order to build the Callback URL with them. If any of these values contains uppercase characters a warning message will be printed in the console. Make sure to check that the right Callback URL is whitelisted in the Auth0 dashboard or the browser will not route succesfully back to your application.

Go to the Auth0 Dashboard, select your application and make sure that Allowed Callback URLs contains the URLs defined below.

If in addition you plan to use the log out method, you must also add these URLs to the Allowed Logout URLs.

Android

{YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME_OR_CUSTOM_SCHEME}://{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}/android/{YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME}/callback

Make sure to replace {YOUR_APP_PACKAGE_NAME_OR_CUSTOM_SCHEME} and {YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN} with the actual values for your application.

iOS

{YOUR_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER_OR_CUSTOM_SCHEME}://{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}/ios/{YOUR_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER}/callback

Make sure to replace {YOUR_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER_OR_CUSTOM_SCHEME} and {YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN} with the actual values for your application.

Usage

Create a new instance of the client using the Auth0 domain and client ID values from your Application's dashboard page.

import Auth0 from 'react-native-auth0' ; const auth0 = new Auth0({ domain : '{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}' , clientId : '{YOUR_CLIENT_ID}' , });

This SDK is OIDC compliant. To ensure OIDC compliant responses from the Auth0 servers enable the OIDC Conformant switch in your Auth0 dashboard under Application / Settings / Advanced OAuth . For more information please check this documentation.

Web Authentication

Login

auth0.webAuth .authorize({ scope : 'openid email profile' }) .then( credentials => console .log(credentials)) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Web Authentication flows require a Browser application installed on the device. When no Browser is available, an error of type a0.browser_not_available will be raised via the provided callback.

Default alert box on iOS

Check the FAQ for more information about the alert box that pops up by default when using Web Authentication on iOS.

Logout

auth0.webAuth.clearSession().catch( error => console .log(error));

Authentication API

Important: Database Connection Authentication

Since June 2017 new Clients no longer have the Password Grant Type enabled by default. If you are accessing a Database Connection using passwordRealm then you will need to enable the Password Grant Type, please follow this guide.

Login with Password Realm Grant

auth0.auth .passwordRealm({ username : 'info@auth0.com' , password : 'password' , realm : 'myconnection' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Get user information using user's access_token

auth0.auth .userInfo({ token : 'the user access_token' }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

This endpoint requires an Access Token that was granted the /userinfo audience. Check that the authentication request that returned the Access Token included an audience value of https://{YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN}.auth0.com/userinfo .

Getting new access token with refresh token

auth0.auth .refreshToken({ refreshToken : 'the user refresh_token' }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Login using MFA with One Time Password code

This call requires the client to have the MFA Client Grant Type enabled. Check this article to learn how to enable it.

When you sign in to a multifactor authentication enabled connection using the passwordRealm method, you receive an error stating that MFA is required for that user along with an mfa_token value. Use this value to call loginWithOTP and complete the MFA flow passing the One Time Password from the enrolled MFA code generator app.

auth0.auth .loginWithOTP({ mfaToken : error.json.mfa_token, otp : '{user entered OTP}' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Login with Passwordless

Passwordless is a two-step authentication flow that makes use of this type of connection. The Passwordless OTP grant is required to be enabled in your Auth0 application beforehand. Check our guide to learn how to enable it.

To start the flow, you request a code to be sent to the user's email or phone number. For email scenarios only, a link can be sent in place of the code.

auth0.auth .passwordlessWithEmail({ email : 'info@auth0.com' , send : 'link' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

or

auth0.auth .passwordlessWithSMS({ phoneNumber : '+5491159991000' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Then, in order to complete the authentication, you must send back that received code value along with the email or phone number used:

auth0.auth .loginWithEmail({ email : 'info@auth0.com' , code : '123456' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

or

auth0.auth .loginWithSMS({ phoneNumber : 'info@auth0.com' , code : '123456' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Create user in database connection

auth0.auth .createUser({ email : 'info@auth0.com' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , connection : 'myconnection' , }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Management API (Users)

Patch user with user_metadata

auth0 .users( 'the user access_token' ) .patchUser({ id : 'user_id' , metadata : { first_name : 'John' , last_name : 'Doe' }}) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

Get full user profile

auth0 .users( 'the user access_token' ) .getUser({ id : 'user_id' }) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

For more info please check our generated documentation

Organizations

Organizations is a set of features that provide better support for developers who build and maintain SaaS and Business-to-Business (B2B) applications.

Using Organizations, you can:

Represent teams, business customers, partner companies, or any logical grouping of users that should have different ways of accessing your applications, as organizations.

Manage their membership in a variety of ways, including user invitation.

Configure branded, federated login flows for each organization.

Implement role-based access control, such that users can have different roles when authenticating in the context of different organizations.

Build administration capabilities into your products, using Organizations APIs, so that those businesses can manage their own organizations.

Note that Organizations is currently only available to customers on our Enterprise and Startup subscription plans.

Log in to an organization

auth0.webAuth .authorize({ organization : 'organization-id' }) .then( credentials => console .log(credentials)) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Accept user invitations

Users can be invited to your organization via a link. Tapping on the invitation link should open your app. Since invitations links are https only, is recommended that your Android app supports Android App Links. In the case of iOS, your app must support Universal Links.

In Enable Android App Links Support and Enable Universal Links Support, you will find how to make the Auth0 server publish the Digital Asset Links file required by your applications.

When your app gets opened by an invitation link, grab the invitation URL and pass it as a parameter to the webauth call. Use the Linking Module method called getInitialUrl() to obtain the URL that launched your application.

auth0.webAuth .authorize({ invitationUrl : 'https://myapp.com/login?invitation=inv123&organization=org123' , }) .then( credentials => console .log(credentials)) .catch( error => console .log(error));

If the URL doesn't contain the expected values, an error will be raised through the provided callback.

Bot Protection

If you are using the Bot Protection feature and performing database login/signup via the Authentication API, you need to handle the requires_verification error. It indicates that the request was flagged as suspicious and an additional verification step is necessary to log the user in. That verification step is web-based, so you need to use Universal Login to complete it.

const email = 'support@auth0.com' ; const realm = 'Username-Password-Authentication' ; const scope = 'openid profile' ; auth0.auth .passwordRealm({ username : email, password : 'secret-password' , realm : realm, scope : scope, }) .then( credentials => { }) .catch( error => { if (error.name === 'requires_verification' ) { auth0.webAuth .authorize({ connection : realm, scope : scope, login_hint : email, }) .then( credentials => { }) .catch( console .error); } else { console .error(error); } });

In the case of signup, you can add an additional parameter to make the user land directly on the signup page:

auth0.webAuth.authorize({ connection : realm, scope : scope, login_hint : email, screen_hint : 'signup' , });

Check out how to set up Universal Login in the Getting Started section.

