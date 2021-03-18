React Native component for visuaization of audio files waveform. Basic renderization of audio waveforms with play, autoplay and stop control, as well as progress and scrub control.
Regarding Android is ready with waveform's renderization and audio playback. Thus has been implemented adapting the ringDroid audio libraries, but those need much performance improvement, working on it...
$ npm install react-native-audiowaveform --save
$ react-native link react-native-audiowaveform
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-audiowaveform and add
OGReactNativeWaveform.xcodeproj
libOGReactNativeWaveform.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.otomogroove.OGReactNativeWaveform.OGWavePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new OGWavePackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-audiowaveform'
project(':react-native-audiowaveform').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-audiowaveform/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-audiowaveform')
So far, reac-native-audiowaveform just generates a image view with the audio waveform data. In order to show graphically a local audio file, use:
Basic custom styling:
prop.waveFormStyle.waveColor => Will set up color waveform
prop.waveFormStyle.scrubColor => Will set up color sscrubber
import WaveForm from 'react-native-audiowaveform';
<WaveForm
source={require('./path/to/your/file.mp3')}
waveFormStyle={{waveColor:'red', scrubColor:'white'}}
>
</WaveForm>
Also it is possible to get remote audio files:
import WaveForm from 'react-native-audiowaveform';
<WaveForm source={{uri:'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3'}} />
Autoplayback flag, for both iOS and Android. Just call autoPlay property:
<WaveForm autoPlay={true}
source={require('./audio/intro.mp3')}
/>
In order to detect touch, now both in IOS and Android, call method onPress, also, switch play true/false will play/pause audio:
<WaveForm style={this.props.style}
onPress = {(sender) => this.myMethodOnPress() }
source={{uri:'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3'}}
play={true}
/>
Switching stop flag to true will stop and reset the audio, for example:
<WaveForm style={this.props.style}
onPress = {(sender) => this.myMethodWhereAfterPressIWillChangeStateStopAudioToTrue() }
source={{uri:'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3'}}
stop={this.state.stopAudio? true:false}
/>