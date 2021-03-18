openbase logo
rna

react-native-audiowaveform

by juan jimenez
2.0.5 (see all)

Audio waveform renderer for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

668

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-audiowaveform

React Native component for visuaization of audio files waveform. Basic renderization of audio waveforms with play, autoplay and stop control, as well as progress and scrub control.

Regarding Android is ready with waveform's renderization and audio playback. Thus has been implemented adapting the ringDroid audio libraries, but those need much performance improvement, working on it...

ios android

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-audiowaveform --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-audiowaveform

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-audiowaveform and add OGReactNativeWaveform.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libOGReactNativeWaveform.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.otomogroove.OGReactNativeWaveform.OGWavePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new OGWavePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-audiowaveform'
project(':react-native-audiowaveform').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,    '../node_modules/react-native-audiowaveform/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-audiowaveform')

Usage

So far, reac-native-audiowaveform just generates a image view with the audio waveform data. In order to show graphically a local audio file, use:

Basic custom styling:

prop.waveFormStyle.waveColor => Will set up color waveform

prop.waveFormStyle.scrubColor => Will set up color sscrubber

import WaveForm from 'react-native-audiowaveform';

<WaveForm 
    source={require('./path/to/your/file.mp3')}  
    waveFormStyle={{waveColor:'red', scrubColor:'white'}}
>
</WaveForm>

Also it is possible to get remote audio files:

import WaveForm from 'react-native-audiowaveform';

<WaveForm source={{uri:'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3'}}  />

Autoplayback flag, for both iOS and Android. Just call autoPlay property:

<WaveForm autoPlay={true}
         source={require('./audio/intro.mp3')}
/>

In order to detect touch, now both in IOS and Android, call method onPress, also, switch play true/false will play/pause audio:

<WaveForm style={this.props.style}
                      onPress = {(sender) => this.myMethodOnPress() }
                      source={{uri:'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3'}}
                      play={true}
                      />

Switching stop flag to true will stop and reset the audio, for example:

<WaveForm style={this.props.style}
                      onPress = {(sender) => this.myMethodWhereAfterPressIWillChangeStateStopAudioToTrue() }
                      source={{uri:'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3'}}
                      stop={this.state.stopAudio? true:false}
                      />

