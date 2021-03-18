React Native component for visuaization of audio files waveform. Basic renderization of audio waveforms with play, autoplay and stop control, as well as progress and scrub control.

Regarding Android is ready with waveform's renderization and audio playback. Thus has been implemented adapting the ringDroid audio libraries, but those need much performance improvement, working on it...

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-audiowaveform --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-audiowaveform

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-audiowaveform and add OGReactNativeWaveform.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libOGReactNativeWaveform.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.otomogroove.OGReactNativeWaveform.OGWavePackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new OGWavePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-audiowaveform' project ( ':react-native-audiowaveform' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-audiowaveform/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-audiowaveform' )

Usage

So far, reac-native-audiowaveform just generates a image view with the audio waveform data. In order to show graphically a local audio file, use:

Basic custom styling:

prop.waveFormStyle.waveColor => Will set up color waveform

prop.waveFormStyle.scrubColor => Will set up color sscrubber

import WaveForm from 'react-native-audiowaveform' ; < WaveForm source = {require( ' . / path / to / your / file.mp3 ')} waveFormStyle = {{waveColor: ' red ', scrubColor: ' white '}} > </ WaveForm >

Also it is possible to get remote audio files:

import WaveForm from 'react-native-audiowaveform' ; < WaveForm source = {{uri: ' https: // url / path / to / the / file.mp3 '}} />

Autoplayback flag, for both iOS and Android. Just call autoPlay property:

<WaveForm autoPlay={ true } source={ require ( './audio/intro.mp3' )} />

In order to detect touch, now both in IOS and Android, call method onPress, also, switch play true/false will play/pause audio:

<WaveForm style={ this .props.style} onPress = {(sender) => this .myMethodOnPress() } source={{ uri : 'https://url/path/to/the/file.mp3' }} play={ true } />

Switching stop flag to true will stop and reset the audio, for example: