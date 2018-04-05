THIS PROJECT IS NOT MAINTAINED

react-native-audio-streaming is not maintained anymore. The main purpose was to play shoutcast streams with meta data and display a notification while playing.

Please see other projects like

jsierles/react-native-audio to play local audio and record

zmxv/react-native-sound to play local audio with more controls

Features

Background audio streaming of remote stream

Control via sticky notification on android and media center on iOS

Shoutcast/Icy meta data support

Simple UI player component (if needed, an api to control the sound is available)

If you are only looking to play local audio file with app in foreground, please see other audio libs.

First installation step (applied for both iOS & Android)

$ npm install react-native-audio-streaming --save

Next installation steps for iOS (choose one of three options below)

1. Cocoapods installation

add pod 'RNAudioStreaming', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming' to Podfile run pod install

2. Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-audio-streaming

Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-audio-streaming => ios => Pods and drag/drop Pods.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project.

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeAudioStreaming.a and libStreamingKit.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries

3. Manual installation

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-audio-streaming => ios run pod install to download StreamingKit dependency

to download StreamingKit dependency add ReactNativeAudioStreaming.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project

to the Libraries folder in your XCode project add Pods/Pods.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeAudioStreaming.a and libStreamingKit.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Final steps for iOS (required after doing any of three options above)

Make sure $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming/ios is added to your project's Header Search Paths within the Build Settings section. Update Info.plist file of your Xcode project and add audio background mode

< key > UIBackgroundModes </ key > < array > < string > audio </ string > </ array >

Next installation steps for Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.audioStreaming.ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method If you're using Android 23 or above

to the list returned by the method If you're using Android 23 or above Add new ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage(MainActivity.class) to he list returned by the getPackages() method instead.

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-audio-streaming' project ( ':react-native-audio-streaming' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-audio-streaming' ) If using Proguard then insert the following rules: - keep class com . spoledge . aacdecoder .** { *; }

Usage

Playing sound (similar code used by the player UI)

import { ReactNativeAudioStreaming } from 'react-native-audio-streaming' ; const url = "http://lacavewebradio.chickenkiller.com:8000/stream.mp3" ; ReactNativeAudioStreaming.pause(); ReactNativeAudioStreaming.resume(); ReactNativeAudioStreaming.play(url, { showIniOSMediaCenter : true , showInAndroidNotifications : true }); ReactNativeAudioStreaming.stop();

For more information see the Example app.

Player UI

import { Player } from 'react-native-audio-streaming' ; class PlayerUI extends Component { render() { return ( < Player url = { " http: // lacavewebradio.chickenkiller.com:8000 / stream.mp3 "} /> ); } }

TODO

Allow to play local files

Allow to play local files Allow to specify custom style for the android notification (maybe a custom view ?)

Allow to specify custom style for the android notification (maybe a custom view ?) Allow to specify custom styles for the player

Allow to specify custom styles for the player Handle artwork of artist

Handle artwork of artist Add tests

Credits

Android version based on the work of @EstebanFuentealba https://github.com/EstebanFuentealba/react-native-android-audio-streaming-aac

iOS version based on the work of @jhabdas https://github.com/jhabdas/lumpen-radio

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Contribute

Since symlink support is still lacking on React Native, I use the wml cli tool created by the nice folks at wix.

wml add ~/react-native-audio-streaming ~/react-native-audio-streaming/Example/node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details