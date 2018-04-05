react-native-audio-streaming is not maintained anymore. The main purpose was to play shoutcast streams with meta data and display a notification while playing.
Please see other projects like
If you are only looking to play local audio file with app in foreground, please see other audio libs.
$ npm install react-native-audio-streaming --save
pod 'RNAudioStreaming', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming' to
Podfile
pod install
$ react-native link react-native-audio-streaming
Go to
node_modules ➜
react-native-audio-streaming =>
ios =>
Pods and drag/drop
Pods.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project.
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add
libReactNativeAudioStreaming.a and
libStreamingKit.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-audio-streaming =>
ios
pod install to download StreamingKit dependency
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project
Pods/Pods.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project
libReactNativeAudioStreaming.a and
libStreamingKit.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
Make sure
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming/ios is added to your project's
Header Search Paths within the
Build Settings section.
Update Info.plist file of your Xcode project and add audio background mode
<key>UIBackgroundModes</key>
<array>
<string>audio</string>
</array>
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.audioStreaming.ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
If you're using Android 23 or above
new ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage(MainActivity.class) to he list returned by the
getPackages()method instead.
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-audio-streaming'
project(':react-native-audio-streaming').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-audio-streaming')
-keep class com.spoledge.aacdecoder.** {
*;
}
import { ReactNativeAudioStreaming } from 'react-native-audio-streaming';
const url = "http://lacavewebradio.chickenkiller.com:8000/stream.mp3";
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.pause();
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.resume();
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.play(url, {showIniOSMediaCenter: true, showInAndroidNotifications: true});
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.stop();
For more information see the Example app.
import { Player } from 'react-native-audio-streaming';
class PlayerUI extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Player url={"http://lacavewebradio.chickenkiller.com:8000/stream.mp3"} />
);
}
}
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
Since symlink support is still lacking on React Native, I use the wml cli tool created by the nice folks at wix.
wml add ~/react-native-audio-streaming ~/react-native-audio-streaming/Example/node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details