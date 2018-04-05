openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-audio-streaming

by Thibault Lenclos
2.3.2 (see all)

iOS & Android react native module to play an audio stream, with background support and media controls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

181

GitHub Stars

765

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

react-native-audio-streaming

THIS PROJECT IS NOT MAINTAINED

react-native-audio-streaming is not maintained anymore. The main purpose was to play shoutcast streams with meta data and display a notification while playing.

Please see other projects like

Features

  • Background audio streaming of remote stream
  • Control via sticky notification on android and media center on iOS
  • Shoutcast/Icy meta data support
  • Simple UI player component (if needed, an api to control the sound is available)

If you are only looking to play local audio file with app in foreground, please see other audio libs.

Demo iOS Demo android

First installation step (applied for both iOS & Android)

$ npm install react-native-audio-streaming --save

Next installation steps for iOS (choose one of three options below)

1. Cocoapods installation

  1. add pod 'RNAudioStreaming', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming' to Podfile
  2. run pod install

2. Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-audio-streaming

Go to node_modulesreact-native-audio-streaming => ios => Pods and drag/drop Pods.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project.

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeAudioStreaming.a and libStreamingKit.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries

3. Manual installation

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-audio-streaming => ios
    • run pod install to download StreamingKit dependency
    • add ReactNativeAudioStreaming.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project
    • add Pods/Pods.xcodeproj to the Libraries folder in your XCode project
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libReactNativeAudioStreaming.a and libStreamingKit.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Final steps for iOS (required after doing any of three options above)

  1. Make sure $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming/ios is added to your project's Header Search Paths within the Build Settings section.

  2. Update Info.plist file of your Xcode project and add audio background mode

    <key>UIBackgroundModes</key>
    <array>
      <string>audio</string>
    </array>

Next installation steps for Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.audioStreaming.ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method If you're using Android 23 or above
  • Add new ReactNativeAudioStreamingPackage(MainActivity.class) to he list returned by the getPackages()method instead.
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-audio-streaming'
project(':react-native-audio-streaming').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-audio-streaming')
  3. If using Proguard then insert the following rules:
    -keep class com.spoledge.aacdecoder.** {
 *;
}

Usage

Playing sound (similar code used by the player UI)

import { ReactNativeAudioStreaming } from 'react-native-audio-streaming';

const url = "http://lacavewebradio.chickenkiller.com:8000/stream.mp3";
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.pause();
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.resume();
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.play(url, {showIniOSMediaCenter: true, showInAndroidNotifications: true});
ReactNativeAudioStreaming.stop();

For more information see the Example app.

Player UI

import { Player } from 'react-native-audio-streaming';

class PlayerUI extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
        <Player url={"http://lacavewebradio.chickenkiller.com:8000/stream.mp3"} />
    );
  }
}

TODO

  • Allow to play local files
  • Allow to specify custom style for the android notification (maybe a custom view ?)
  • Allow to specify custom styles for the player
  • Handle artwork of artist
  • Add tests

Credits

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Contribute

Since symlink support is still lacking on React Native, I use the wml cli tool created by the nice folks at wix.

wml add ~/react-native-audio-streaming ~/react-native-audio-streaming/Example/node_modules/react-native-audio-streaming

Changelog

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Simen Johnsen3 Ratings0 Reviews
August 13, 2020
Abandoned

Alternatives

react-native-track-playerA fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
rna
react-native-audio-recorder-playerreact-native native module for audio recorder and player.
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-avAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rns
react-native-soundReact Native module for playing sound clips
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
34K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
rnj
react-native-jw-media-playerReact-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
526
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rns
react-native-sound-playerPlay sound file in ReactNative
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 18 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial