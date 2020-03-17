A React Native module for handling category, category options and mode on the AVAudioSession sharedInstance on iOS.

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-audio-session

and then

$ react-native link react-native-audio-session

Usage

import AudioSession from 'react-native-audio-session' AudioSession.setActive( true ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Success!' ) }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Error!' ) }) AudioSession.setCategory( 'Playback' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Success!' ) }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Error!' ) }) AudioSession.setCategory( 'Playback' , 'MixWithOthers' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Success!' ) }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Error!' ) }) AudioSession.setMode( 'VoiceChat' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Success!' ) }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Error!' ) }) AudioSession.setCategoryAndMode( 'Playback' , 'VoiceChat' , 'MixWithOthers' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Success!' ) }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Error!' ) }) AudioSession.currentCategory().then( category => { console .log(category) }) AudioSession.currentCategoryOptions().then( options => { console .log(options) }) AudioSession.currentMode().then( mode => { console .log(mode) })

API

Modules

AudioSession

Method Name Params Returns Notes setActive Bool Promise<void> Set the current AVAudioSession as active (Reference). setCategory AudioCategory , AudioCategoryOptions (nullable) Promise<void> Set the current AVAudioSession category (Reference). setMode AudioMode Promise<void> Set the current AVAudioSession mode (Reference). setCategoryAndMode AudioCategory , AudioMode , AudioCategoryOptions (nullable) Promise<void> Set the current AVAudioSession category and mode (Reference). currentCategory - Promise<AudioCategory> Get the current AVAudioSession category (Reference). currentOptions - Promise<AudioCategoryOptions> Get the current AVAudioSession options (Reference). currentMode - Promise<AudioMode> Get the current AVAudioSession mode (Reference).

Params

AudioCategory

The AudioCategory param to all methods. Corresponds to AVAudioSessionCategory in iOS. Read more: Audio Session Category (developer.apple.com)

Param AVAudioSessionCategory Ambient AVAudioSessionCategoryAmbient SoloAmbient AVAudioSessionCategorySoloAmbient Playback AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayback Record AVAudioSessionCategoryRecord PlayAndRecord AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayAndRecord MultiRoute AVAudioSessionCategoryMultiRoute

AudioCategoryOptions

The AudioCategoryOptions param to all methods. Corresponds to AVAudioSessionCategoryOptions in iOS. Read more: AVAudioSessionCategoryOptions (developer.apple.com)

Param AVAudioSessionCategoryOptions MixWithOthers AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionMixWithOthers DuckOthers AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionDuckOthers InterruptSpokenAudioAndMixWithOthers AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionInterruptSpokenAudioAndMixWithOthers AllowBluetooth AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionAllowBluetooth AllowBluetoothA2DP AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionAllowBluetoothA2DP AllowAirPlay AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionAllowAirPlay DefaultToSpeaker AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionDefaultToSpeaker

AudioMode

The AudioMode param to all methods. Corresponds to AVAudioSessionMode in iOS. Read more: Audio Session Mode (developer.apple.com)

Param AVAudioSessionMode Default AVAudioSessionModeDefault VoiceChat AVAudioSessionModeVoiceChat VideoChat AVAudioSessionModeVideoChat GameChat AVAudioSessionModeGameChat VideoRecording AVAudioSessionModeVideoRecording Measurement AVAudioSessionModeMeasurement MoviePlayback AVAudioSessionModeMoviePlayback SpokenAudio AVAudioSessionModeSpokenAudio

Contributing

If you find a bug or would like to request a new feature, just open an issue. You are also welcome to submit pull requests and contribute to the project.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 Johan Kasperi

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.