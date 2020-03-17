A React Native module for handling category, category options and mode on the
AVAudioSession sharedInstance on iOS.
$ yarn add react-native-audio-session
and then
$ react-native link react-native-audio-session
import AudioSession from 'react-native-audio-session'
// Set AVAudioSession active
AudioSession.setActive(true)
.then(() => { console.log('Success!') })
.catch(error => { console.log('Error!') })
// Set AVAudioSession category
AudioSession.setCategory('Playback')
.then(() => { console.log('Success!') })
.catch(error => { console.log('Error!') })
// Set AVAudioSession category and options
AudioSession.setCategory('Playback', 'MixWithOthers')
.then(() => { console.log('Success!') })
.catch(error => { console.log('Error!') })
// Set AVAudioSession mode
AudioSession.setMode('VoiceChat')
.then(() => { console.log('Success!') })
.catch(error => { console.log('Error!') })
// Set AVAudioSession category, mode and options
AudioSession.setCategoryAndMode('Playback', 'VoiceChat', 'MixWithOthers')
.then(() => { console.log('Success!') })
.catch(error => { console.log('Error!') })
// Get current AVAudioSession category
AudioSession.currentCategory().then(category => {
console.log(category)
})
// Get current AVAudioSession options
AudioSession.currentCategoryOptions().then(options => {
console.log(options)
})
// Get current AVAudioSession mode
AudioSession.currentMode().then(mode => {
console.log(mode)
})
|Method Name
|Params
|Returns
|Notes
|setActive
Bool
Promise<void>
|Set the current AVAudioSession as active (Reference).
|setCategory
AudioCategory,
AudioCategoryOptions (nullable)
Promise<void>
|Set the current AVAudioSession category (Reference).
|setMode
AudioMode
Promise<void>
|Set the current AVAudioSession mode (Reference).
|setCategoryAndMode
AudioCategory,
AudioMode,
AudioCategoryOptions (nullable)
Promise<void>
|Set the current AVAudioSession category and mode (Reference).
|currentCategory
|-
Promise<AudioCategory>
|Get the current AVAudioSession category (Reference).
|currentOptions
|-
Promise<AudioCategoryOptions>
|Get the current AVAudioSession options (Reference).
|currentMode
|-
Promise<AudioMode>
|Get the current AVAudioSession mode (Reference).
The
AudioCategory param to all methods. Corresponds to
AVAudioSessionCategory in iOS. Read more: Audio Session Category (developer.apple.com)
|Param
|AVAudioSessionCategory
Ambient
AVAudioSessionCategoryAmbient
SoloAmbient
AVAudioSessionCategorySoloAmbient
Playback
AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayback
Record
AVAudioSessionCategoryRecord
PlayAndRecord
AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayAndRecord
MultiRoute
AVAudioSessionCategoryMultiRoute
The
AudioCategoryOptions param to all methods. Corresponds to
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptions in iOS. Read more: AVAudioSessionCategoryOptions (developer.apple.com)
|Param
|AVAudioSessionCategoryOptions
MixWithOthers
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionMixWithOthers
DuckOthers
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionDuckOthers
InterruptSpokenAudioAndMixWithOthers
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionInterruptSpokenAudioAndMixWithOthers
AllowBluetooth
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionAllowBluetooth
AllowBluetoothA2DP
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionAllowBluetoothA2DP
AllowAirPlay
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionAllowAirPlay
DefaultToSpeaker
AVAudioSessionCategoryOptionDefaultToSpeaker
The
AudioMode param to all methods. Corresponds to
AVAudioSessionMode in iOS. Read more: Audio Session Mode (developer.apple.com)
|Param
|AVAudioSessionMode
Default
AVAudioSessionModeDefault
VoiceChat
AVAudioSessionModeVoiceChat
VideoChat
AVAudioSessionModeVideoChat
GameChat
AVAudioSessionModeGameChat
VideoRecording
AVAudioSessionModeVideoRecording
Measurement
AVAudioSessionModeMeasurement
MoviePlayback
AVAudioSessionModeMoviePlayback
SpokenAudio
AVAudioSessionModeSpokenAudio
If you find a bug or would like to request a new feature, just open an issue. You are also welcome to submit pull requests and contribute to the project.
Copyright (c) 2018 Johan Kasperi
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.