This is a react-native link module for audio recorder and player. This is not a playlist audio module and this library provides simple recorder and player functionalities for both android and ios platforms. This only supports default file extension for each platform. This module can also handle file from url.

Breaking Changes

From version 3.0.+ , a critical migration has been done. Current version is not much different from version 2.0.+ in usability, but there are many changes internally. Also note that it supports iOS platform version 10.0 or newer. Codebase has been re-written to kotlin for Android and swift for iOS. Please follow the post installation for this changes. [iOS] AVAudioPlayer has been migrated to AVPlayer which supports stream and more possibilities #231, #245, #275. pauseRecorder and resumeRecorder features are added. Caveat Android now requires minSdk of 24 . Renamed callback variables. export type RecordBackType = { isRecording?: boolean ; currentPosition: number ; currentMetering?: number ; }; export type PlayBackType = { isMuted?: boolean ; currentPosition: number ; duration: number ; }; subscriptionDuration offset not defaults to 0.5 which is 500ms . Resolve #273

There has been vast improvements in #114 which is released in 2.3.0 . We now support all RN versions without any version differenciating. See below installation guide for your understanding.

Migration Guide

1.x.x 2.x.x & 3.x.x startRecord startRecorder pauseRecorder (3.x.x) resumeRecorder (3.x.x) stopRecord stopRecorder startPlay startPlayer stopPlay stopPlayer pausePlay pausePlayer resume resumePlayer seekTo seekToPlayer setSubscriptionDuration addPlayBackListener addPlayBackListener setRecordInterval addRecordBackListener removeRecordInterval `` setVolume

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-audio-recorder-player

Installation

Using React Native >= 0.61

[iOS only]

npx pod-install

Using React Native < 0.60

$ react-native link react-native-audio-recorder-player

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-audio-recorder-player and add RNAudioRecorderPlayer.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNAudioRecorderPlayer.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import package com.dooboolab.audiorecorderplayer.RNAudioRecorderPlayerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNAudioRecorderPlayerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-audio-recorder-player' project ( ':react-native-audio-recorder-player' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-audio-recorder-player/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-audio-recorder-player' )

Post installation

iOS

On iOS you need to add a usage description to Info.plist :

< key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > Give $(PRODUCT_NAME) permission to use your microphone. Your record wont be shared without your permission. </ string >

Also, add swift bridging header if you haven't created one for swift compatibility.

Android

On Android you need to add a permission to AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

Also, android above Marshmallow needs runtime permission to record audio. Using react-native-permissions will help you out with this problem. Below is sample usage before when before staring the recording.

if (Platform.OS === 'android' ) { try { const grants = await PermissionsAndroid.requestMultiple([ PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.RECORD_AUDIO, ]); console .log( 'write external stroage' , grants); if ( grants[ 'android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE' ] === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED && grants[ 'android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE' ] === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED && grants[ 'android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO' ] === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED ) { console .log( 'Permissions granted' ); } else { console .log( 'All required permissions not granted' ); return ; } } catch (err) { console .warn(err); return ; } }

Lastly, you need to enable kotlin . Please change add the line below in android/build.gradle .

buildscript { ext { buildToolsVersion = "29.0.3" + // Note: Below change is necessary for pause / resume audio feature. Not for Kotlin. + minSdkVersion = 24 compileSdkVersion = 29 targetSdkVersion = 29 + kotlinVersion = '1.5.0' ndkVersion = "20.1.5948944" } repositories { google() jcenter() } dependencies { classpath("com.android.tools.build:gradle:4.1.0") + classpath "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:$kotlinVersion" } ...

Methods

All methods are implemented with promises.

Func Param Return Description mmss number seconds string Convert seconds to minute:second string setSubscriptionDuration void Set default callback time when starting recorder or player. Default to 0.5 which is 500ms addRecordBackListener Function callBack void Get callback from native module. Will receive currentPosition , currentMetering (if configured in startRecorder) removeRecordBackListener Function callBack void Removes recordback listener addPlayBackListener Function callBack void Get callback from native module. Will receive duration , currentPosition removePlayBackListener Function callBack void Removes playback listener startRecorder <string> uri? <boolean> meteringEnabled? Promise<void> Start recording. Not passing uri will save audio in default location. pauseRecorder Promise<string> Pause recording. resumeRecorder Promise<string> Resume recording. stopRecorder Promise<string> Stop recording. startPlayer string uri? Record<string, string> httpHeaders? Promise<string> Start playing. Not passing the param will play audio in default location. stopPlayer Promise<string> Stop playing. pausePlayer Promise<string> Pause playing. seekToPlayer number miliseconds Promise<string> Seek audio. setVolume double value Promise<string> Set volume of audio player (default 1.0, range: 0.0 ~ 1.0).

Able to customize recorded audio quality (from 2.3.0 )

interface AudioSet { AVSampleRateKeyIOS?: number; AVFormatIDKeyIOS?: AVEncodingType; AVModeIOS?: AVModeType; AVNumberOfChannelsKeyIOS?: number; AVEncoderAudioQualityKeyIOS?: AVEncoderAudioQualityIOSType; AudioSourceAndroid?: AudioSourceAndroidType; OutputFormatAndroid?: OutputFormatAndroidType; AudioEncoderAndroid?: AudioEncoderAndroidType; }

More description on each parameter types are described in index.d.ts . Below is an example code.

const audioSet: AudioSet = { AudioEncoderAndroid: AudioEncoderAndroidType.AAC, AudioSourceAndroid: AudioSourceAndroidType.MIC, AVModeIOS: AVModeIOSOption.measurement, AVEncoderAudioQualityKeyIOS: AVEncoderAudioQualityIOSType.high, AVNumberOfChannelsKeyIOS: 2 , AVFormatIDKeyIOS: AVEncodingOption.aac, }; const meteringEnabled = false ; const uri = await this .audioRecorderPlayer.startRecorder( path, audioSet, meteringEnabled, ); this .audioRecorderPlayer.addRecordBackListener( ( e: any ) => { this .setState({ recordSecs: e.currentPosition, recordTime: this .audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss( Math .floor(e.currentPosition)), }); });

Default Path

Default path for android uri is {cacheDir}/sound.mp4 .

. Default path for ios uri is {cacheDir}/sound.m4a .

Usage

import AudioRecorderPlayer from 'react-native-audio-recorder-player' ; const audioRecorderPlayer = new AudioRecorderPlayer(); onStartRecord = async () => { const result = await this .audioRecorderPlayer.startRecorder(); this .audioRecorderPlayer.addRecordBackListener( ( e ) => { this .setState({ recordSecs : e.currentPosition, recordTime : this .audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss( Math .floor(e.currentPosition), ), }); return ; }); console .log(result); }; onStopRecord = async () => { const result = await this .audioRecorderPlayer.stopRecorder(); this .audioRecorderPlayer.removeRecordBackListener(); this .setState({ recordSecs : 0 , }); console .log(result); }; onStartPlay = async () => { console .log( 'onStartPlay' ); const msg = await this .audioRecorderPlayer.startPlayer(); console .log(msg); this .audioRecorderPlayer.addPlayBackListener( ( e ) => { this .setState({ currentPositionSec : e.currentPosition, currentDurationSec : e.duration, playTime : this .audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss( Math .floor(e.currentPosition)), duration : this .audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss( Math .floor(e.duration)), }); return ; }); }; onPausePlay = async () => { await this .audioRecorderPlayer.pausePlayer(); }; onStopPlay = async () => { console .log( 'onStopPlay' ); this .audioRecorderPlayer.stopPlayer(); this .audioRecorderPlayer.removePlayBackListener(); };

TIPS

If you want to get actual uri from the record or play file to actually grab it and upload it to your bucket, just grab the resolved message when using startPlay or startRecord method like below.

To access the file with more reliability, please use rn-fetch-blob. For example, below.

const dirs = RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs; const path = Platform.select({ ios : 'hello.m4a' , android : ` ${ this .dirs.CacheDir} /hello.mp3` , }); const uri = await audioRecorderPlayer.startRecord(path);

Also, above example helps you to setup manual path to record audio. Not giving path param will record in default path as mentioned above.

Try yourself

Goto Example folder by running cd Example . Run yarn install && yarn start . Run yarn ios to run on ios simulator and yarn android to run on your android device.

Special Thanks

mansya - logo designer.

Help Maintenance

I've been maintaining quite many repos these days and burning out slowly. If you could help me cheer up, buying me a cup of coffee will make my life really happy and get much energy out of it.

