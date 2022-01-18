This is a react-native link module for audio recorder and player. This is not a playlist audio module and this library provides simple recorder and player functionalities for both
android and
ios platforms. This only supports default file extension for each platform. This module can also handle file from url.
From version
3.0.+, a critical migration has been done. Current version is not much different from version
2.0.+ in usability, but there are many changes internally. Also note that it supports
iOS platform version
10.0 or newer.
Codebase has been re-written to kotlin for Android and swift for iOS. Please follow the post installation for this changes.
[iOS]
pauseRecorder and
resumeRecorder features are added.
minSdk of
24.
Renamed callback variables.
export type RecordBackType = {
isRecording?: boolean;
currentPosition: number;
currentMetering?: number;
};
export type PlayBackType = {
isMuted?: boolean;
currentPosition: number;
duration: number;
};
subscriptionDuration offset not defaults to
0.5 which is
500ms.
There has been vast improvements in #114 which is released in
2.3.0. We now support all
RN versions without any version differenciating. See below installation guide for your understanding.
|1.x.x
|2.x.x & 3.x.x
startRecord
startRecorder
pauseRecorder (3.x.x)
resumeRecorder (3.x.x)
stopRecord
stopRecorder
startPlay
startPlayer
stopPlay
stopPlayer
pausePlay
pausePlayer
resume
resumePlayer
seekTo
seekToPlayer
setSubscriptionDuration
addPlayBackListener
addPlayBackListener
setRecordInterval
addRecordBackListener
removeRecordInterval
|``
setVolume
$ yarn add react-native-audio-recorder-player
[iOS only]
npx pod-install
$ react-native link react-native-audio-recorder-player
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-audio-recorder-player and add
RNAudioRecorderPlayer.xcodeproj
libRNAudioRecorderPlayer.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import package com.dooboolab.audiorecorderplayer.RNAudioRecorderPlayerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNAudioRecorderPlayerPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-audio-recorder-player'
project(':react-native-audio-recorder-player').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-audio-recorder-player/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-audio-recorder-player')
On iOS you need to add a usage description to
Info.plist:
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Give $(PRODUCT_NAME) permission to use your microphone. Your record wont be shared without your permission.</string>
Also, add swift bridging header if you haven't created one for
swift compatibility.
On Android you need to add a permission to
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
Also, android above
Marshmallow needs runtime permission to record audio. Using react-native-permissions will help you out with this problem. Below is sample usage before when before staring the recording.
if (Platform.OS === 'android') {
try {
const grants = await PermissionsAndroid.requestMultiple([
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE,
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE,
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.RECORD_AUDIO,
]);
console.log('write external stroage', grants);
if (
grants['android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE'] ===
PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED &&
grants['android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE'] ===
PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED &&
grants['android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO'] ===
PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED
) {
console.log('Permissions granted');
} else {
console.log('All required permissions not granted');
return;
}
} catch (err) {
console.warn(err);
return;
}
}
Lastly, you need to enable
kotlin. Please change add the line below in
android/build.gradle.
buildscript {
ext {
buildToolsVersion = "29.0.3"
+ // Note: Below change is necessary for pause / resume audio feature. Not for Kotlin.
+ minSdkVersion = 24
compileSdkVersion = 29
targetSdkVersion = 29
+ kotlinVersion = '1.5.0'
ndkVersion = "20.1.5948944"
}
repositories {
google()
jcenter()
}
dependencies {
classpath("com.android.tools.build:gradle:4.1.0")
+ classpath "org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:$kotlinVersion"
}
...
All methods are implemented with promises.
|Func
|Param
|Return
|Description
|mmss
number seconds
string
|Convert seconds to
minute:second string
|setSubscriptionDuration
void
|Set default callback time when starting recorder or player. Default to
0.5 which is
500ms
|addRecordBackListener
Function callBack
void
|Get callback from native module. Will receive
currentPosition,
currentMetering (if configured in startRecorder)
|removeRecordBackListener
Function callBack
void
|Removes recordback listener
|addPlayBackListener
Function callBack
void
|Get callback from native module. Will receive
duration,
currentPosition
|removePlayBackListener
Function callBack
void
|Removes playback listener
|startRecorder
<string> uri?
<boolean> meteringEnabled?
Promise<void>
|Start recording. Not passing uri will save audio in default location.
|pauseRecorder
Promise<string>
|Pause recording.
|resumeRecorder
Promise<string>
|Resume recording.
|stopRecorder
Promise<string>
|Stop recording.
|startPlayer
string uri?
Record<string, string> httpHeaders?
Promise<string>
|Start playing. Not passing the param will play audio in default location.
|stopPlayer
Promise<string>
|Stop playing.
|pausePlayer
Promise<string>
|Pause playing.
|seekToPlayer
number miliseconds
Promise<string>
|Seek audio.
|setVolume
double value
Promise<string>
|Set volume of audio player (default 1.0, range: 0.0 ~ 1.0).
2.3.0)
interface AudioSet {
AVSampleRateKeyIOS?: number;
AVFormatIDKeyIOS?: AVEncodingType;
AVModeIOS?: AVModeType;
AVNumberOfChannelsKeyIOS?: number;
AVEncoderAudioQualityKeyIOS?: AVEncoderAudioQualityIOSType;
AudioSourceAndroid?: AudioSourceAndroidType;
OutputFormatAndroid?: OutputFormatAndroidType;
AudioEncoderAndroid?: AudioEncoderAndroidType;
}
More description on each parameter types are described in
index.d.ts. Below is an example code.
const audioSet: AudioSet = {
AudioEncoderAndroid: AudioEncoderAndroidType.AAC,
AudioSourceAndroid: AudioSourceAndroidType.MIC,
AVModeIOS: AVModeIOSOption.measurement,
AVEncoderAudioQualityKeyIOS: AVEncoderAudioQualityIOSType.high,
AVNumberOfChannelsKeyIOS: 2,
AVFormatIDKeyIOS: AVEncodingOption.aac,
};
const meteringEnabled = false;
const uri = await this.audioRecorderPlayer.startRecorder(
path,
audioSet,
meteringEnabled,
);
this.audioRecorderPlayer.addRecordBackListener((e: any) => {
this.setState({
recordSecs: e.currentPosition,
recordTime: this.audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss(Math.floor(e.currentPosition)),
});
});
{cacheDir}/sound.mp4.
{cacheDir}/sound.m4a.
import AudioRecorderPlayer from 'react-native-audio-recorder-player';
const audioRecorderPlayer = new AudioRecorderPlayer();
onStartRecord = async () => {
const result = await this.audioRecorderPlayer.startRecorder();
this.audioRecorderPlayer.addRecordBackListener((e) => {
this.setState({
recordSecs: e.currentPosition,
recordTime: this.audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss(
Math.floor(e.currentPosition),
),
});
return;
});
console.log(result);
};
onStopRecord = async () => {
const result = await this.audioRecorderPlayer.stopRecorder();
this.audioRecorderPlayer.removeRecordBackListener();
this.setState({
recordSecs: 0,
});
console.log(result);
};
onStartPlay = async () => {
console.log('onStartPlay');
const msg = await this.audioRecorderPlayer.startPlayer();
console.log(msg);
this.audioRecorderPlayer.addPlayBackListener((e) => {
this.setState({
currentPositionSec: e.currentPosition,
currentDurationSec: e.duration,
playTime: this.audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss(Math.floor(e.currentPosition)),
duration: this.audioRecorderPlayer.mmssss(Math.floor(e.duration)),
});
return;
});
};
onPausePlay = async () => {
await this.audioRecorderPlayer.pausePlayer();
};
onStopPlay = async () => {
console.log('onStopPlay');
this.audioRecorderPlayer.stopPlayer();
this.audioRecorderPlayer.removePlayBackListener();
};
If you want to get actual uri from the record or play file to actually grab it and upload it to your bucket, just grab the resolved message when using
startPlay or
startRecord method like below.
To access the file with more reliability, please use rn-fetch-blob. For example, below.
const dirs = RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs;
const path = Platform.select({
ios: 'hello.m4a',
android: `${this.dirs.CacheDir}/hello.mp3`,
});
const uri = await audioRecorderPlayer.startRecord(path);
Also, above example helps you to setup manual path to record audio. Not giving path param will record in
default path as mentioned above.
Example folder by running
cd Example.
yarn install && yarn start.
yarn ios to run on ios simulator and
yarn android to run on your android device.
mansya - logo designer.
