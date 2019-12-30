Audio record buffers for iOS and Android.
yarn add react-native-audio-record
react-native link react-native-audio-record
import AudioRecord from 'react-native-audio-record';
const options = {
sampleRate: 16000, // default 44100
channels: 1, // 1 or 2, default 1
bitsPerSample: 16, // 8 or 16, default 16
audioSource: 6, // android only (see below)
wavFile: 'test.wav' // default 'audio.wav'
};
AudioRecord.init(options);
AudioRecord.start();
AudioRecord.stop();
// or to get the wav file path
audioFile = await AudioRecord.stop();
AudioRecord.on('data', data => {
// base64-encoded audio data chunks
});
For
audioSource use one of the constant values from here. Default value is 6 (
VOICE_RECOGNITION).
Use 3rd-party module like buffer to decode base64 data. Example -
// yarn add buffer
import { Buffer } from 'buffer';
chunk = Buffer.from(data, 'base64');
Don't forget to add microphone permission in your app.
Example folder contain sample apps for recording (using this module) and playback (using 3rd party modules)
App1.js - uses react-native-sound for playback and pause
App2.js - uses react-native-video for playback, pause and report progress
App3.js - uses react-native-audio-player-recorder for playback, pause and report progress
I'm not a native app developer. Most of the code is taken from online resources.