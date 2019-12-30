Audio record buffers for iOS and Android.

Install

yarn add react- native -audio-record react- native link react- native -audio-record

Usage

import AudioRecord from 'react-native-audio-record' ; const options = { sampleRate : 16000 , channels : 1 , bitsPerSample : 16 , audioSource : 6 , wavFile : 'test.wav' }; AudioRecord.init(options); AudioRecord.start(); AudioRecord.stop(); audioFile = await AudioRecord.stop(); AudioRecord.on( 'data' , data => { });

For audioSource use one of the constant values from here. Default value is 6 ( VOICE_RECOGNITION ).

Use 3rd-party module like buffer to decode base64 data. Example -

import { Buffer } from 'buffer' ; chunk = Buffer.from(data, 'base64' );

Don't forget to add microphone permission in your app.

Example

Example folder contain sample apps for recording (using this module) and playback (using 3rd party modules)

App1.js - uses react-native-sound for playback and pause

- uses react-native-sound for playback and pause App2.js - uses react-native-video for playback, pause and report progress

- uses react-native-video for playback, pause and report progress App3.js - uses react-native-audio-player-recorder for playback, pause and report progress

I'm not a native app developer. Most of the code is taken from online resources.