react-native-audio-record

by goodatlas
0.2.2 (see all)

Audio record buffers for React Native (iOS and Android)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-audio-record

Audio record buffers for iOS and Android.

Install

yarn add react-native-audio-record
react-native link react-native-audio-record

Usage

import AudioRecord from 'react-native-audio-record';

const options = {
  sampleRate: 16000,  // default 44100
  channels: 1,        // 1 or 2, default 1
  bitsPerSample: 16,  // 8 or 16, default 16
  audioSource: 6,     // android only (see below)
  wavFile: 'test.wav' // default 'audio.wav'
};

AudioRecord.init(options);

AudioRecord.start();

AudioRecord.stop();
// or to get the wav file path
audioFile = await AudioRecord.stop();

AudioRecord.on('data', data => {
  // base64-encoded audio data chunks
});

For audioSource use one of the constant values from here. Default value is 6 (VOICE_RECOGNITION).

Use 3rd-party module like buffer to decode base64 data. Example -

// yarn add buffer
import { Buffer } from 'buffer';
chunk = Buffer.from(data, 'base64');

Don't forget to add microphone permission in your app.

Example

Example folder contain sample apps for recording (using this module) and playback (using 3rd party modules)

Credits/References

I'm not a native app developer. Most of the code is taken from online resources.

