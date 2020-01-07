Record audio in iOS or Android React Native apps.
This project is no longer actively maintained by me, the original author. I will not be answering issues or merging any more PRs. If someone is interested in taking over the library permanently, let me know!
For React Native >= 0.47.2, use v3.4.0 and up. For React Native >= 0.40, use v3.1.0 up til 3.2.2. For React Native <= 0.39, use v3.0.0 or lower.
v4.0 introduced a breaking change to the API to introduce distinct pause and resume methods.
v3.x removed playback support in favor of using more mature libraries like react-native-sound. If you need to play
from the network, please submit a PR to that project or try
react-native-video.
Install the npm package and link it to your project:
npm install react-native-audio --save
react-native link react-native-audio
On iOS you need to add a usage description to
Info.plist:
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>This sample uses the microphone to record your speech and convert it to text.</string>
On Android you need to add a permission to
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
This is not necessary if you have used
react-native link
Edit
android/settings.gradle to declare the project directory:
include ':react-native-audio'
project(':react-native-audio').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-audio/android')
Edit
android/app/build.gradle to declare the project dependency:
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-audio')
}
Edit
android/app/src/main/java/.../MainApplication.java to register the native module:
...
import com.rnim.rn.audio.ReactNativeAudioPackage; // <-- New
...
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactNativeAudioPackage() // <-- New
);
}
Drag
node_modules/react-native-audio/ios/RNAudio.xcoderproj into your project's Libraries on Xcode.
Add
libRNAudio.a into Link Binary With Libraries from Xcode - Build Phases.
In the
AudioExample directory:
npm install
react-native run-ios
react-native run-android
To record in AAC format, at 22050 KHz in low quality mono:
import {AudioRecorder, AudioUtils} from 'react-native-audio';
let audioPath = AudioUtils.DocumentDirectoryPath + '/test.aac';
AudioRecorder.prepareRecordingAtPath(audioPath, {
SampleRate: 22050,
Channels: 1,
AudioQuality: "Low",
AudioEncoding: "aac"
});
AudioQuality is supported on iOS.
Low,
Medium, and
High will translate to
AVAudioQualityLow,
AVAudioQualityMedium, and
AVAudioQualityHigh respectively.
SampleRate: int
Channels: int
AudioQuality: string
AudioEncoding: string
IncludeBase64: boolean
Encodings supported on iOS:
lpcm, ima4, aac, MAC3, MAC6, ulaw, alaw, mp1, mp2, alac, amr
Encodings supported on Android:
aac, aac_eld, amr_nb, amr_wb, he_aac, vorbis
Use the
IncludeBase64 boolean to include the
base64 encoded recording on the
AudioRecorder.onFinished event object. Please use it with care: passing large amounts of data over the bridge, from native to Javascript, can use lots of memory and cause slow performance.
If you want to upload the audio, it might be best to do it on the native thread with a package like React Native Fetch Blob.
Use
MeteringEnabled boolean to enable audio metering. The following values are available on the recording progress object.
|Name
|Related AVAudioRecorder parameter
|Description
|currentMetering
|averagePowerForChannel
|The current average power, in decibels, for the sound being recorded. A return value of 0 dB indicates full scale, or maximum power; a return value of -160 dB indicates minimum power (that is, near silence). If the signal provided to the audio recorder exceeds ±full scale, then the return value may exceed 0 (that is, it may enter the positive range).
|currentPeakMetering
|peakPowerForChannel
|The current peak power, in decibels, for the sound being recorded. A return value of 0 dB indicates full scale, or maximum power; a return value of -160 dB indicates minimum power (that is, near silence). If the signal provided to the audio recorder exceeds ±full scale, then the return value may exceed 0 (that is, it may enter the positive range).
For example:
AudioRecorder.onProgress = (data) => {
console.log(data.currentMetering, data.currentPeakMetering)
};
AudioEncodingBitRate: int
OutputFormat: string,
mpeg_4, aac_adts, amr_nb, amr_wb, three_gpp, webm
AudioSource: int (constants) (Possible values: AudioSource.DEFAULT, AudioSource.MIC, AudioSource.VOICE_UPLINK, AudioSource.VOICE_DOWNLINK, AudioSource.VOICE_CALL, AudioSource.CAMCORDER, AudioSource.VOICE_RECOGNITION, AudioSource.VOICE_COMMUNICATION, AudioSource.REMOTE_SUBMIX, AudioSource.UNPROCESSED)
See the example for more details. For playing audio check out React Native Sound
MP3 recording is not supported since the underlying platforms do not support it.
