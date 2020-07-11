THIS PACKAGE IS NOT MAINTAINED, PLEASE USE SOMETHING ELSE SUCH AS FlatList https://reactnative.dev/docs/flatlist or https://github.com/bolan9999/react-native-largelist

This package is based on the work of brentvatne: https://github.com/brentvatne/fixed-height-windowed-list-view-experiment The scroll performance is great for large lists.

Install

npm i -S react-native-atoz-list

Usage

import AtoZList from 'react-native-atoz-list' ; .. ... let myData = { 'A' : [{..}, {...}, {...}], 'B' : [{..}, {..}, {..}], 'C' : [{..}, {..}, {..}] } render( return ( < AtoZList sectionHeaderHeight = {20} cellHeight = {60} data = {myData} renderCell = {this._renderCellComponent} renderSection = {this._renderSectionComponent} /> ); );

Props

Note: You need to set the section height and cellHeight

property Description sectionHeaderHeight The height of each header section cellHeight The height of each cellheightred data The data that will be displayed. This should be an object in the format { 'A': [{..}, {..}], 'B': [{..}]} renderCell This function will render you cell componenet. It will be passed the objects from each element in the data arrays. renderSection This function will render your section headers. It will be passed an object with key 'sectionId'. The value of 'sectionId' will be the keys from your data object. i.e 'A', 'B', 'C' etc.. onEndReached Called when all rows have been rendered and the list has been scrolled to within onEndReachedThreshold of the bottom. The native scroll event is provided.

Authors

Raheel Govindji rgovindji@gmail.com brentvatne https://github.com/brentvatne