rna

react-native-atoz-list

by Raheel Govindji
1.0.5 (see all)

React Native Listview which handles large data sets and can scroll to sections using an alphabetical scroll list

Readme

THIS PACKAGE IS NOT MAINTAINED, PLEASE USE SOMETHING ELSE SUCH AS FlatList https://reactnative.dev/docs/flatlist or https://github.com/bolan9999/react-native-largelist

This package is based on the work of brentvatne: https://github.com/brentvatne/fixed-height-windowed-list-view-experiment The scroll performance is great for large lists.

Alt text

Install

npm i -S react-native-atoz-list

Usage

import AtoZList from 'react-native-atoz-list';

..
...

let myData = {
    'A': [{..}, {...}, {...}],
    'B': [{..}, {..}, {..}],
    'C': [{..}, {..}, {..}]
}

render(
    return(
        <AtoZList
                sectionHeaderHeight={20}
                cellHeight={60}
                data={myData}
                renderCell={this._renderCellComponent}
                renderSection={this._renderSectionComponent}
        />
    );


);

Props

Note: You need to set the section height and cellHeight

propertyDescription
sectionHeaderHeightThe height of each header section
cellHeightThe height of each cellheightred
dataThe data that will be displayed. This should be an object in the format { 'A': [{..}, {..}], 'B': [{..}]}
renderCellThis function will render you cell componenet. It will be passed the objects from each element in the data arrays.
renderSectionThis function will render your section headers. It will be passed an object with key 'sectionId'. The value of 'sectionId' will be the keys from your data object. i.e 'A', 'B', 'C' etc..
onEndReachedCalled when all rows have been rendered and the list has been scrolled to within onEndReachedThreshold of the bottom. The native scroll event is provided.

Authors

Raheel Govindji rgovindji@gmail.com brentvatne https://github.com/brentvatne

