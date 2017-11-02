AsyncImageAnimated

Simple cross-platform asynchronous image component for React Native that supports progressive and placeholder images, while providing a placeholder color when one is not provided.

Source is available in the AsyncImageAnimated/src directory. 🙂

Exports

AsyncImageAnimated : Asynchronous image component

Installation

npm i --save react- native -async-image-animated

Usage Examples

Fetch an image with a 30x30 dimension and a placeholderColor.

<AsyncImageAnimated source={{ uri : 'https://i.imgur.com/R5TraVR.png' }} placeholderColor={ '#cfd8dc' } style={{ height : 30 , width : 30 }} />

Fetch an image with a 30x30 dimension and a progressive image.

<AsyncImageAnimated source={{ uri : 'https://i.imgur.com/R5TraVR.png' }} placeholderSource={{ uri : 'https://i.imgur.com/TSl1zQR.jpg' }} style={{ height : 30 , width : 30 }} />

Fetch an image with a 30x30 dimension and a placeholder image.

<AsyncImageAnimated source={{ uri : 'https://i.imgur.com/R5TraVR.png' }} placeholderSource={ require ( './path/to/image.png' )} style={{ height : 30 , width : 30 }} />

Props

AsyncImageAnimated : animationStyle?: 'fade' | 'shrink' | 'explode', delay?: number, imageKey?: string, placeholderColor?: string, placeholderSource?: { uri: string } | number, source: { uri: string }, // required style: ViewStyle, // height & width required

Conditions

If placeholderSource is set the animationStyle is set to fade . It just looks better.

Running the Example

Run the following in the AsyncImageAnimated directory:

npm i react-native start npm run ios

Then reload to view animations again.

Stack