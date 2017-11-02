openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-async-image-animated

by ZXVentures
4.3.0 (see all)

Simple cross-platform asynchronous image component for React Native 🙌🏻 with a progressive and placeholder image support. Placeholder color otherwise with a few animation options.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AsyncImageAnimated

Simple cross-platform asynchronous image component for React Native that supports progressive and placeholder images, while providing a placeholder color when one is not provided.

Source is available in the AsyncImageAnimated/src directory. 🙂

Exports

  • AsyncImageAnimated: Asynchronous image component

Installation

npm i --save react-native-async-image-animated

Usage Examples

Fetch an image with a 30x30 dimension and a placeholderColor.

<AsyncImageAnimated
  source={{
    uri: 'https://i.imgur.com/R5TraVR.png'
  }}
  placeholderColor={'#cfd8dc'}
  style={{
    height: 30,
    width: 30
  }}
/>

Fetch an image with a 30x30 dimension and a progressive image.

<AsyncImageAnimated
  source={{
    uri: 'https://i.imgur.com/R5TraVR.png'
  }}
  placeholderSource={{
    uri: 'https://i.imgur.com/TSl1zQR.jpg'
  }}
  style={{
    height: 30,
    width: 30
  }}
/>

Fetch an image with a 30x30 dimension and a placeholder image.

<AsyncImageAnimated
  source={{
    uri: 'https://i.imgur.com/R5TraVR.png'
  }}
  placeholderSource={require('./path/to/image.png')}
  style={{
    height: 30,
    width: 30
  }}
/>

Props

  • AsyncImageAnimated:

    animationStyle?: 'fade' | 'shrink' | 'explode',
delay?: number,
imageKey?: string,
placeholderColor?: string,
placeholderSource?: { uri: string } | number,
source: { uri: string }, // required
style: ViewStyle, // height & width required

Conditions

  • If placeholderSource is set the animationStyle is set to fade. It just looks better.

Running the Example

Run the following in the AsyncImageAnimated directory:

npm i
react-native start
npm run ios // or 'android' or 'start' for both

Then reload to view animations again.

Stack

Planned Updates

  • Animate color of placeholder while loading - v2
  • Placeholder image support
  • Progressive image support
  • Tests / Detox Tests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial