openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-asset

by Yuval Saraf
2.0.1 (see all)

Linking and unlinking of assets 🔥

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-asset

npm versionBuild Status

Advantages

  • react-native link only supports font files, this tool supports all assets.
  • Unlinking is automatic when you delete an asset, with react-native link, you need to unlink the files manually.
  • Proper link (and unlink) for mp3 (to use with react-native-sound) and ttf files.

Check out this starter-kit to use your assets with even more simplicity.

Usage

  • Install
    npm install -g react-native-asset
# or yarn
yarn global add react-native-asset
  • Add assets to your react-native.config.js as you would with react-native link
    ...
 "assets": [
    "./src/font",
    "./src/mp3"
  ]
  • Run the command and linking + unlinking is automatic!
    react-native-asset

Explanation

With react-native link you have to unlink the files manually, which is hard work.
Instead this library writes link-assets-manifest.json to the root of android and ios folders to keep track of the files which it added, for later removing it for you if missing from your assets!

Parameters

  • -p, --path - path to project, defaults to cwd.
  • -a, --assets - assets paths, for example react-native-asset -a ./src/font ./src/mp3.
  • -ios-a, --ios-assets - ios assets paths, will disable android linking
  • -android-a, --android-assets - android assets paths, will disable ios linking.
  • -n-u, --no-unlink - Not to unlink assets which not longer exists, not recommanded.

Backward compatability

  • to use react-native 0.59 and below, use version 1.1.4

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial