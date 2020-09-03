react-native link only supports font files, this tool supports all assets.
react-native link, you need to unlink the files manually.
mp3 (to use with
react-native-sound) and
ttf files.
npm install -g react-native-asset
# or yarn
yarn global add react-native-asset
react-native.config.js as you would with
react-native link
...
"assets": [
"./src/font",
"./src/mp3"
]
react-native-asset
With
react-native link you have to unlink the files manually, which is hard work.
Instead this library writes
link-assets-manifest.json to the root of
android and
ios folders to keep track of the files which it added, for later removing it for you if missing from your
assets!
-p, --path - path to project, defaults to cwd.
-a, --assets - assets paths, for example
react-native-asset -a ./src/font ./src/mp3.
-ios-a, --ios-assets - ios assets paths, will disable android linking
-android-a, --android-assets - android assets paths, will disable ios linking.
-n-u, --no-unlink - Not to unlink assets which not longer exists, not recommanded.