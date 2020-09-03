Link and unlink assets to your react-native project with ease!

Advantages

react-native link only supports font files, this tool supports all assets.

only supports font files, this tool supports all assets. Unlinking is automatic when you delete an asset, with react-native link , you need to unlink the files manually.

, you need to unlink the files manually. Proper link (and unlink) for mp3 (to use with react-native-sound ) and ttf files.

Usage

Install npm install -g react-native-asset yarn global add react-native-asset

Add assets to your react-native.config.js as you would with react-native link ... "assets" : [ "./src/font" , "./src/mp3" ]

as you would with Run the command and linking + unlinking is automatic! react-native-asset

Explanation

With react-native link you have to unlink the files manually, which is hard work.

Instead this library writes link-assets-manifest.json to the root of android and ios folders to keep track of the files which it added, for later removing it for you if missing from your assets !

Parameters

-p, --path - path to project, defaults to cwd.

- path to project, defaults to cwd. -a, --assets - assets paths, for example react-native-asset -a ./src/font ./src/mp3 .

- assets paths, for example . -ios-a, --ios-assets - ios assets paths, will disable android linking

- ios assets paths, will disable android linking -android-a, --android-assets - android assets paths, will disable ios linking.

- android assets paths, will disable ios linking. -n-u, --no-unlink - Not to unlink assets which not longer exists, not recommanded.

Backward compatability